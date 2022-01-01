Sarah Brown's Catering
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a full service restaurant that serves BBQ, comfort food, southern food, soul food, just to name a few. We also do off-premises catering. Come in and enjoy!
Location
7 Oakland Ave., Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
Gallery