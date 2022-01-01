Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sarah Brown's Catering

7 Oakland Ave.

Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Order Again

Popular Items

Macaroni and Cheese
Fried Chicken w/ Potato Salad
Oak Bluffs Brisket Rice and Mixed Vegetables

Entrees/Poultry

Baked Chicken w/ Mixed Vegetables

$21.99

BBQ Chicken/Potato salad

$23.99

Chicken Grapes and Wine w/Broccoli

$24.99Out of stock

Fried Chicken w/ Potato Salad

$22.99

Turkey Wing w/ Mashed Potatoes

$22.99

Chicken sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees/Seafood

Salmon w/ Spinach

$24.99

Lobster Tail w/ Broccoli

$37.99

Fried Whiting w/ Okra

$22.99Out of stock

Entrees/Beef

Beef BBQ Ribs w/ String Beans and New Potatoes

$44.99

Filet Mignon w/ New Potatoes and Spinach

$38.99Out of stock

Oak Bluffs Brisket Rice and Mixed Vegetables

$26.99

Oxtail rice n peas

$28.99

Sarah Burger (Beef) with Onion Rings

$18.99Out of stock

Sarah Burger (Turkey) with fries

$18.99Out of stock

After dark burger and fries

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees/Vegetarian Corner

Panko Crusted Eggplant (marina sauce)

$17.95Out of stock

Black Bean Soup n Rice with string beans

$17.95Out of stock

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.99

Sides SMALL 8oz (There is no meat or port in any of our side dishes)

Small Alice Yams

$6.99

Small Aunt Marthas Lima Beans

$7.99

Small Black Eyed Peas

$5.99

Small Broccoli

$6.99Out of stock

Small Brussel Sprouts

$6.99

Small Collard Greens

$7.99Out of stock

Small French fries

$6.99Out of stock

Small Governor Scott's Potato Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Small Mashed Potatoes

$6.99Out of stock

Small Onion rings

$6.99

Small Rice Pilaf

$6.99

Small Sarah's Signature String Beans Garlic Butter Haricots Verts

$7.99Out of stock

Small Sauteed Okra

$7.99

Small Spinach

$6.50

Sides MEDIUM 16oz (There is no meat or port in any of our side dishes)

Medium Alice Yams

$8.99

Medium Aunt Martha's Lima Beans

$9.99

Medium Black Eyed Peas

$8.99

Medium Broccoli

$9.99Out of stock

Medium Brussel Sprouts

$10.99Out of stock

Medium Collard Greens

$12.99Out of stock

Medium French Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Medium Governor Scott's Potato Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Medium Mocha's Mashed Potatoes

$9.99Out of stock

Medium Onion Rings

$9.99

Medium Rice Pilaf

$7.99

Medium Sarah Signature String Beans

$9.99Out of stock

Medium Sauteed Okra

$9.99

Medium Spinach

$9.99

Sides LARGE 32oz (There is no meat or port in any of our side dishes)

Large Alice Yams

$15.99

Large Aunt Marthas Lima Beans

$15.99

Large Black Eyed Peas

$15.99

Large Broccoli

$15.99Out of stock

Large Brussel Sprouts

$17.99Out of stock

Large Collard Greens

$16.99Out of stock

Large French Fries

$14.99Out of stock

Large Governor Scott's Potato Salad

$16.99Out of stock

Large Mashed Potatoes

$15.99Out of stock

Large Onion Rings

$14.99

Large Rice Pilaf

$12.99

Large Sauteed Okra

$16.99

String Beans Garlic Butter Haricots Verts

$16.99Out of stock

Large Spinach

$16.00

Children's Meals

Chicken Fingers w/ Onion Rings

$10.99

2 Sliders w/ Onion Rings

$11.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99Out of stock

Hot Dog Plain NO Fries

$6.00

Hot Dog W/fries

$10.99Out of stock

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$10.95Out of stock

Coconut Pie 6"

$10.95Out of stock

Key lime Cup Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Nephew Shawn's Peach Cobbler

$11.95Out of stock

Peacan Pie 6"

$10.95Out of stock

Pineapple upside down Cup Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Red Velvet Cup Cake

$6.95Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie 6"

$10.95Out of stock

Vanilla Cup Cake with Vanilla Icing

$6.95Out of stock

Vanilla Cup Cake with Chocolate Icing

$6.95Out of stock

Chocolate Cup Cake with Chocolate Icing

$6.95Out of stock

Bowl ice Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Small Ice Cream

$3.00Out of stock

Inkwell Chicken

Inkwell Fried 10 Pieces

$35.99

Inkwell Fried 15 Pieces

$50.99

Inkwell Fried 20 Pieces

$62.99

Inkwell Baked 10 Pieces

$35.99

Inkwell Baked 15 Pieces

$50.99

Inkwell Baked 20 Pieces

$62.99

Wings Special 10 Pieces

$59.99

Family Time Meals served with Cornbread (feeds family of four)

1 Slab BBQ Ribs / Mac & Cheese / String Beans

$95.99

4 portions Fried Whiting w/ large potato salad / String Beans

$95.99

5 Potions Baked Salmon / Large Rice / Strings Beans

$125.99

Family Fried Chicken (Served with macaroni and cheese , String Beans)

$80.99

Family Baked Chicken (Served with macaroni and cheese, Sarah's Signature string beans)

$85.99

Family BBQ Chicken (Served with macaroni and cheese, Collards)

$85.99

Joy Juice

Apple Juice

$2.50Out of stock

Coca Cola

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Freshly Squeezed Homemade Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger ale

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade Iced Tea

$3.50

OJ

$4.50Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$3.50Out of stock

Sprite

$3.50

Water

$3.50

Hot coffee

$3.50Out of stock

Hot tea

$3.50Out of stock

Tap water

Cocktails

4 P's Daddy Sam Lemonade w/ Pineapple Ciroc Vodk

$14.00Out of stock

Circuit Citrus (Alize, Ciroc Vodka, and OJ

$15.00Out of stock

Hennessey

$15.00Out of stock

Rum and Coke

$13.00Out of stock

Screw Driver (vodka and OJ)

$13.00Out of stock

Southern Punch (Arnold Palmer with Rum)

$14.00Out of stock

Tequila Shots

$12.00Out of stock

Neat Drinks

$12.00Out of stock

Gin mix drinks

$14.00Out of stock

Blank

Out of stock

Gentleman Jack

$14.00Out of stock

Honey Jack

$14.00Out of stock

Wine

Sparkling Brut

$14.00Out of stock

Rose

$12.00Out of stock

Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00Out of stock

Chardonnay

$12.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir

$12.00Out of stock

Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00Out of stock

Red Blend

$12.00Out of stock

Champagne Moet Chandon (bottle)

$200.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigo

$12.00Out of stock

Mimosa (Watermelon)

$14.00Out of stock

Mimosa (Pear)

$14.00Out of stock

Mimosa (Pomegranate)

$14.00Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$6.00Out of stock

Carona

$6.00Out of stock

O'Doul's Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken

$7.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a full service restaurant that serves BBQ, comfort food, southern food, soul food, just to name a few. We also do off-premises catering. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7 Oakland Ave., Oak Bluffs, MA 02557

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

