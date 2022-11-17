Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sarah's Cafe and Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

21 Robert Lucas Road

Lucasville, OH 45648

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Egg Bacon Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Iced Caramel Macchiato

Hot Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, sausage, and shredded colby-jack cheese wrapped in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Biscuits and Gravy

$5.00

Breakfast Platter

$6.00

Scrambled eggs, your choice of bacon or sausage, and your choice of toast or biscuit.

Belgian Waffles

$4.00Out of stock

Belgian waffle served with your choice of toppings.

Pancakes

$4.00Out of stock

Fluffy pancakes served with your choice of toppings.

Breakfast Bowl

$7.00

Freshly baked biscuit topped with gravy, scrambled eggs, crumbled sausage and shredded colby-jack cheese.

Bagel

$3.00

Your choice of toasted bagel topped with cream cheese or butter.

Side of Bacon

$2.00

Side of Scrambled Eggs

$2.00

Side of Sausage

$2.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Cheese

$5.50

Egg Sausage Cheese

$6.50

Egg Bacon Cheese

$6.50

Egg Ham Cheese

$6.50

Egg Bologna Cheese

$6.50

Salads

Cranberry Walnut Salad

$8.00

Dried cranberries, walnuts, and shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese served on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.00

Chef Salad

$8.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, shredded mozzarella-provolone cheese, hard-boiled eggs and tomatoes served on a bed of romaine lettuce.

Odds & Ends

Veggie Tray

$6.00

Variety of fresh vegetables served with ranch dressing.

Carrot Pack

$2.50

Snack-size portion of baby carrots and ranch dressing.

Celery Pack

$2.50

Snack-size portion of celery and peanut butter.

Pretzel Pack

$2.50

Snack-size portion of crunchy pretzels and your choice of yellow mustard or cheese sauce.

Munchable

$6.00

Your choice of deli salad with crackers and nuts.

Chips

$0.75

Assorted bagged chips

Bagel

$3.00

Your choice of toasted bagel topped with cream cheese or butter.

Macaroni Salad

$2.50

Potato Salad

$2.50

Mini Pasta Salad

$2.50

Yogurt Parfait

$4.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with mixed berries and house-made granola.

Chicken Salad Tomato

$8.00

Whole tomato cored and filled with chicken salad.

Meat and Cheese Tray

$8.00

Variety of meat and cheese cubes served with a dill pickle.

Kids Meal

Choice of sandwich served with applesauce, choice of cookie, and 12oz fountain drink.

Uncrustable

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Cookies

M&M Cookie

$1.25

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle

$1.25

Inside Out Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Pistachio

$1.25

Peanut Butter No Bake Cookie

$1.25

Oatmeal Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Oatmeal Cranberry And White Chocolate Chip

$1.25

Chocolate No Bake

$1.25

Brownies and Bars

Peanut Candy Bar

$3.00

Peanut Butter Brownie

$3.00

Mud Brownies

$3.00

Birthday Cake Brownies

$3.00

Twix Brownie

$3.00

Fudge and Nuts

Trail Mix

$4.00

White Fudge With Pecans

$6.00

Orange Dreamsicle Fudge

$6.00

Breads

White Bread

$6.00

Triple Chocolate Bread

$4.00

Maple Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Hot Drinks

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso combined with steamed milk topped with a thin layer of foam.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso combined with steamed milk topped with a thick layer of foam.

Drip Coffee - House

$2.00+

Drip Coffee - French Roast

$2.00+

Drip Coffee - Decaf

$2.00+

Americano

$2.00+

Espresso topped with hot water.

Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso combined with chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Topped with chocolate drizzle.

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Chai tea combined with steamed milk topped with foam.

Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Steamed milk combined with chocolate sauce.

Tuxedo Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

White and Milk Hot Chocolate

White Hot Chocolate

$2.00+

Espresso

$2.50

Caramel Macchiato

$4.00+

Espresso combined with vanilla syrup and steamed milk. Topped with caramel drizzle.

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

Espresso combined with white chocolate sauce and steamed milk. Topped with chocolate drizzle.

Hot Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.00+

Hot Caramel Apple Pie

$4.00+

Iced Drinks

Iced Latte

$5.25+

Espresso combined with milk served over ice.

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$2.00+

Espresso topped with cold water served over ice.

Iced Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso combined with chocolate sauce and milk poured over ice. Topped with chocolate drizzle.

Iced Chai Latte

$5.25+

Chai tea combined with milk served over ice.

Shaken Espresso

$4.00+

Espresso shaken with milk and classic sugar syrup served over ice.

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.25+

Espresso combined with vanilla syrup and milk served over ice. Topped with caramel drizzle.

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Espresso combined with white chocolate sauce and milk poured over ice. Topped with chocolate drizzle.

Iced Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.25+

Iced Caramel Apple Pie

$5.25+

Cold Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Bottled Drinks

$2.75+

Sarah's Sodas

$2.00+

Pepsi

$1.50+

Mountain Dew

$1.50+

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.50+

Dr Pepper

$1.50+

Sierra Mist

$1.50+

Ice Water

White Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Frozen Drinks

Mocha Frap

$5.50+

Espresso combined with chocolate sauce and milk blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Frozen Caramel Latte

$5.50+

Espresso combined with vanilla syrup and milk, blended with ice. Topped with caramel drizzle.

Vanilla Bean Creme Frap

$5.25+

Vanilla combined with milk and blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream.

Frozen Chai Latte

$5.50+

Chai tea combined with milk and blended with ice.

Frozen Pumpkin Pie Latte

$5.50+

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk combined with chocolate sauce and blended with ice. Topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$5.50+

Peach Smoothie

$5.50+

Mango Smoothie

$5.50+

Wildberry Smoothie

$5.50+

Frozen Lemonade

$2.50+

Sarah's Special Sips

Banana White Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50+

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50+

Snickerdoodle

$4.50+

Birthday Cake

$4.50+

Smores

$4.50+

Turtle

$4.50+

Fruity Pebble

$4.50+

Caramel Apple Sucker

$4.50+

Oreo Frap

$4.50

Shirt

Small

$15.00

Medium

$15.00

Large

$15.00

Extra Large

$15.00

Double XL

$15.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21 Robert Lucas Road, Lucasville, OH 45648

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casa Grande Mexican Restaurant - New Boston
orange starNo Reviews
4623 Gallia Street New Boston, OH 45662
View restaurantnext
Donut Distillery - Portsmouth
orange starNo Reviews
416 Chillicothe Street Portsmouth, OH 45662
View restaurantnext
Firehouse Quick Stop & Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5872 OH-140 Wheelersburg, OH 45694
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Waverly
orange star4.2 • 571
760 W. Emmitt Ave Waverly, OH 45690
View restaurantnext
The Spot on Main
orange starNo Reviews
298 Main Street Jackson, OH 45640
View restaurantnext
Pappy's Cookin'
orange star4.5 • 262
2135 ARGILLITE RD Flatwoods, KY 41139
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Lucasville
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Huntington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Barboursville
review star
No reviews yet
Washington Court House
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Athens
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Lancaster
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Canal Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston