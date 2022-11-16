- Home
SARAH'S ESPRESSO CAFE
28 Reviews
$
419 Main Street
Cedar Falls, IA 50613
Popular Items
Latte
Hot Latte
Iced Latte
Breath of Fresh Air Latte (Hot)
A breve latte with vanilla and cool peppermint.
Iced Breath of Fresh Air Latte
A breve latte with vanilla and cool peppermint over ice.
Caramel Honey Latte (Hot)
A creamy latte with caramel and thick organic honey. Topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.
Iced Caramel Honey Latte
Blackberry Vanilla Latte (Hot)
Iced Blackberry Vanilla Latte
Pie Latte (Hot)
Iced Pie Latte
Red, White & Berry Latte (Hot)
Iced Red, White & Berry Latte
Sarah's Truffle Latte (Hot)
Iced Sarah's Truffle Latte
Cappuccino
Macchiato
Espresso
Cortado
Chai Tea
Black Tea
Earl Grey Tea
A full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus.
Earl Grey Tea Latte
A full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.
English Breakfast Tea
A lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones.
English Breakfast Tea Latte
A lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.
Green Tea
Jasmine Tea
A traditional green tea scented with jasmine blossoms.
Jasmine Tea Latte
A traditional green tea scented with jasmine blossoms with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.
Matcha Tea Latte
Rishi's organic matcha green tea mixed with steamed milk. Add syrup or honey to sweeten.
Daily Green Tea
An antioxidant-rich everyday green tea with the ideal balance of flavor and low tannin.
Daily Green Tea Latte
An antioxidant-rich everyday green tea with the ideal balance of flavor and low tannin with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.
Herbal Tea (Caffeine Free)
Chamomile Medley Tea
Made from Croatian chamomile blossoms with a lovely sweet flavor like apples and fruit nectar. Caffeine-free.
Chamomile Medley Tea Latte
Made from Croatian chamomile blossoms with a lovely sweet flavor like apples and fruit nectar with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.
Peppermint Tea
This Pacific Northwest peppermint varietal offers cooling, candy cane-like sweetness. Caffeine-free.
Peppermint Tea Latte
This Pacific Northwest peppermint varietal offers cooling, candy cane-like sweetness with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.
Ginger Turmeric Tea
This lemon-ginger blend of herbs perfect for cough and cold season, with notes of licorice root, spicy ginger, sweet orange zest and lemongrass. Caffeine-free.
Ginger Turmeric Tea Latte
This lemon-ginger blend of herbs perfect for cough and cold season, with notes of licorice root, spicy ginger, sweet orange zest and lemongrass with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.
Immunity Booster
Iced Chai Tea Latte
Iced Matcha Latte
Loaded Chai Tea
Energy Brews
Create Your Own Energy Brew
Your choice of up to 3 flavors mixed with White Monster.
Beach Waves
Blackberry Blast Energy Brew
White Monster mixed with blackberry, kiwi, and blue raspberry flavored syrups.
Blue Island Energy Brew
White Monster mixed with blue raspberry and kiwi flavored syrups.
Blue Lagoon
Bomb Pop Energy Brew
White Monster mixed with cherry and blue Raspberry flavored syrups.
Caramel Apple
Cotton Candy Energy Brew
White Monster mixed with blue raspberry, raspberry, and vanilla flavored syrups.
Lime in the Coconut Energy Brew
White Monster mixed with lime and coconut flavored syrups.
Morning Sunrise
Orange Julius Energy Brew
White Monster mixed with orange and vanilla flavored syrups.
Orange Peel Energy Brew
White Monster mixed with orange and watermelon flavored syrups.
Pina Colada
Sarah's Walk on the Beach
Skittles
Something Fruity
Tiki House
Tutti Frutti
Twizzler
The Grinch
Cran-Apple
Peach Ring
Love Potion
Pomegranate Fizz
Sarah's Sangria
Savannah's Blue Paradise
Blood Orange Sunset
Syd's Mermaid Water
Thanksgiving Sangria
Pink Starburst
Cream Based
Coffee Based
Breakfast
Breakfast Sandwich
Egg with cheese on a croissant or bagel. Choose bacon or sausage.
Breakfast Wrap
Egg, hashbrown and cheese with your choice of bacon or sausage.
Breakfast Flatbread
Our own twist on a breakfast pizza! An 8" flatbread topped with egg, hashbrown and cheese. Choose between bacon or sausage.
Bacon Egg Bites
Three protein filled egg bites. Gluten free!
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel served with a side of cream cheese, or butter.
2 Hashbrowns
Side order of two hashbrowns.
Flatbreads
Margherita Flatbread
An 8" flatbread brushed with olive and garlic salt, cooked with cheese, tomatoes and basil and drizzled with balsamic vinegar.
4-Cheese Flatbread
An 8" flatbread with Provolone, Cheddar, Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses!
BLT Flatbread
An 8" flatbread, brushed with olive oil and then topped with bacon and shredded cheese. Topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato.
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
An 8" flatbread, topped with chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and cooked with shredded cheese. Topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch.
BBQ Chicken Flatbread
An 8" flatbread, topped with chicken tossed in either BBQ sauce and cooked with shredded cheese. Topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
An 8" flatbread, topped with chicken and bacon and cooked with shredded cheese. Topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch.
Salads/Wraps
Sarah's House Salad
Crisp lettuce mix, topped with tomato and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crisp lettuce mixed with grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo or BBQ sauce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Crisp lettuce mixed with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.
Pastries & Desserts
Variety Macaron 4 Pack
Variety pack of Macarons by Sani.
Variety Macaron 6 Pack
Variety pack of Macarons by Sani.
Variety Macaron 8 Pack
Variety pack of Macarons by Sani.
Muffin
Oversized muffin in various flavors.
Chocolate Croissant
Cinnamon Roll
Apple Turn Over
1 lb Bag of Coffee
12 oz bag of Espresso Blend
Chips
Retail Cup
Caffeine Flight
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Try a chocolate milk latte today!
419 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613