Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

SARAH'S ESPRESSO CAFE

28 Reviews

$

419 Main Street

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Popular Items

Breakfast Sandwich
Iced Latte
Iced Americano

Latte

Hot Latte

$4.55+

Iced Latte

$4.55+

Breath of Fresh Air Latte (Hot)

$5.55+

A breve latte with vanilla and cool peppermint.

Iced Breath of Fresh Air Latte

$5.55+

A breve latte with vanilla and cool peppermint over ice.

Caramel Honey Latte (Hot)

$4.70+

A creamy latte with caramel and thick organic honey. Topped with whipped cream and caramel drizzle.

Iced Caramel Honey Latte

$4.70+

Blackberry Vanilla Latte (Hot)

$4.55+

Iced Blackberry Vanilla Latte

$4.55+

Pie Latte (Hot)

$5.40+

Iced Pie Latte

$5.40+

Red, White & Berry Latte (Hot)

$5.55+

Iced Red, White & Berry Latte

$5.55+

Sarah's Truffle Latte (Hot)

$4.70+

Iced Sarah's Truffle Latte

$4.70+

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.55+

Americano

Hot Americano

$2.75+

Iced Americano

$2.75+

Macchiato

A layered latte with vanilla syrup on the bottom to sweeten the milk. Topped with espresso and drizzled with your choice of syrup. Choose between caramel, mocha and white mocha.

Hot Caramel Macchiato

$4.70+

Hot Mocha Macchiato

$4.70+

Hot White Mocha Macchiato

$4.70+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.70+

Iced Mocha Macchiato

$4.70+

Iced White Mocha Macchiato

$4.70+

Hot Maple Macchiato

$4.70+

Iced Maple Macchiato

$4.70+

Espresso

Need a boost of caffeine? Choose between a singe, double, triple or quad shot of espresso!

Espresso Shot

$2.35+

Cortado

Equal parts of espresso and steamed milk. Available in either a single, double, triple, or quad shot.

Cortado

$2.45+

Equal parts espresso shot and steamed milk. Available in single, double, triple and quad shots!

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Flavored Brewed Coffee

$2.25+

Cafe Au Lait

Cafe Au Lait

$2.85+

Half hot brewed coffee and half streamed milk.

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00+

Medium roast cold brew.

Chai Tea

Chai Tea Latte

$4.25+

A fragrant and full-bodied Masala chai with black tea. Notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon.

Maple Pumpkin Chai Latte

$4.95+

Black Tea

Earl Grey Tea

$1.90+

A full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus.

Earl Grey Tea Latte

$4.10+

A full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.

English Breakfast Tea

$1.90+

A lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones.

English Breakfast Tea Latte

$4.10+

A lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.

Green Tea

Jasmine Tea

$1.90+

A traditional green tea scented with jasmine blossoms.

Jasmine Tea Latte

$4.10+

A traditional green tea scented with jasmine blossoms with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.

Matcha Tea Latte

$5.65+

Rishi's organic matcha green tea mixed with steamed milk. Add syrup or honey to sweeten.

Daily Green Tea

$1.90+

An antioxidant-rich everyday green tea with the ideal balance of flavor and low tannin.

Daily Green Tea Latte

$4.10+

An antioxidant-rich everyday green tea with the ideal balance of flavor and low tannin with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.

Herbal Tea (Caffeine Free)

Chamomile Medley Tea

$1.90+

Made from Croatian chamomile blossoms with a lovely sweet flavor like apples and fruit nectar. Caffeine-free.

Chamomile Medley Tea Latte

$4.10+

Made from Croatian chamomile blossoms with a lovely sweet flavor like apples and fruit nectar with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.

Peppermint Tea

$1.90+

This Pacific Northwest peppermint varietal offers cooling, candy cane-like sweetness. Caffeine-free.

Peppermint Tea Latte

$4.10+

This Pacific Northwest peppermint varietal offers cooling, candy cane-like sweetness with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.

Ginger Turmeric Tea

$1.90+

This lemon-ginger blend of herbs perfect for cough and cold season, with notes of licorice root, spicy ginger, sweet orange zest and lemongrass. Caffeine-free.

Ginger Turmeric Tea Latte

$4.10+

This lemon-ginger blend of herbs perfect for cough and cold season, with notes of licorice root, spicy ginger, sweet orange zest and lemongrass with steamed milk. Add vanilla, raspberry or sugar cane syrup to sweeten it up.

Immunity Booster

Medium Immunity Booster

$4.55

Large Immunity Booster

$4.95

Iced Teas

Citrus Green Tea

$2.25+

Black Tea

$2.25+

Elderberry Hibiscus Herbal Tea

$2.25+

Iced Chai Tea Latte

Iced Chai

$4.35+

A fragrant and full-bodied Masala chai with black tea. Notes of ginger, cardamom and cinnamon.

Iced Maple Pumpkin Chai

$4.95+

Iced Matcha Latte

Iced Matcha Latte

$5.25+

Loaded Chai Tea

Loaded Chai Tea

$4.25+

Steamers/Ciders

Hot Chocolate

$3.35+

Steamed milk mixed with mocha syrup. Topped with whipped cream and mocha drizzle.

Flavored Steamer

$3.35+

Steamed milk with choice of syrup and topped with whipped cream.

Apple Cider

$2.15+

Caramel Apple Cider

$2.85+

Refreshers

Strawberry Acai Refresher

$3.95+

Ripe strawberry flavor plus a boost of acai berries.

Watermelon Cucumber Mint Refresher

$3.95+

Crisp cucumber blended with sweet watermelon and finished with a hint of mint.

Energy Brews

Monster Energy Ultra Zero mixed with flavored syrups!

Create Your Own Energy Brew

$4.45+

Your choice of up to 3 flavors mixed with White Monster.

Beach Waves

$4.45+

Blackberry Blast Energy Brew

$4.45+

White Monster mixed with blackberry, kiwi, and blue raspberry flavored syrups.

Blue Island Energy Brew

$4.45+

White Monster mixed with blue raspberry and kiwi flavored syrups.

Blue Lagoon

$4.45+

Bomb Pop Energy Brew

$4.45+

White Monster mixed with cherry and blue Raspberry flavored syrups.

Caramel Apple

$4.45+

Cotton Candy Energy Brew

$4.45+

White Monster mixed with blue raspberry, raspberry, and vanilla flavored syrups.

Lime in the Coconut Energy Brew

$4.45+

White Monster mixed with lime and coconut flavored syrups.

Morning Sunrise

$4.45+

Orange Julius Energy Brew

$4.45+

White Monster mixed with orange and vanilla flavored syrups.

Orange Peel Energy Brew

$4.45+

White Monster mixed with orange and watermelon flavored syrups.

Pina Colada

$4.45+

Sarah's Walk on the Beach

$4.45+

Skittles

$4.45+

Something Fruity

$4.45+

Tiki House

$4.45+

Tutti Frutti

$4.45+

Twizzler

$4.45+

The Grinch

$4.45+

Cran-Apple

$4.45+

Peach Ring

$4.45+

Love Potion

$4.45+

Pomegranate Fizz

$4.45+

Sarah's Sangria

$4.45+

Savannah's Blue Paradise

$4.45+

Blood Orange Sunset

$4.45+

Syd's Mermaid Water

$4.45+

Thanksgiving Sangria

$4.70+

Pink Starburst

$4.45+

Fruit Smoothies

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.25+

Juicy strawberries, just perfect all on their own. Topped with whipped cream.

Wildberry

$5.25+

Neapolitan Smoothie

$5.25+

A strawberry fruit smoothie made with chocolate milk and topped with whipped cream.

Cream Based

Custom Flavored Frappé (Coffee)

$5.25+

Vanilla Frappé (Cream)

$5.25+

Chocolate Chip Frappé (Cream)

$5.25+

Chai Frappé

$5.25+

Matcha Frappé

$5.15+

A blended drink with milk and Rishi's organic matcha green tea. Topped with whipped cream. Add syrup or honey to sweeten.

Coffee Based

Custom Flavored Frappé (Coffee)

$5.25+

Dirty Chai

$5.25+

Vanilla Bean Frappé (Coffee)

$5.25+

Chocolate Chip Frappé (Coffee)

$5.25+

Matcha Frappé

$5.15+

A blended drink with milk and Rishi's organic matcha green tea. Topped with whipped cream. Add syrup or honey to sweeten.

Coca-Cola Products

20oz Coca-Cola

$3.50

Diet Coke- 20oz

$3.50

20oz Sprite

$3.50

Smart Water

$3.25Out of stock

Dasani

$2.75Out of stock

Monster Ultra Zero - 24oz

$6.00Out of stock

Monster Ultra Zero- 16oz

$4.00

Verry Berry Juice Box

$2.50

Apple Juice Box

$2.50

Fruit Punch Juice Box

$2.50

Fiji Water

$3.50

Core Water

$3.25

Verve Kombucha

Blueberry Ginger Lemon

$4.00Out of stock

Locally brewed kombucha from Verve in Waterloo, IA.

Passionfruit Pear Cayenne

$4.00Out of stock

Locally brewed kombucha from Verve in Waterloo, IA.

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Egg with cheese on a croissant or bagel. Choose bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Wrap

$8.55

Egg, hashbrown and cheese with your choice of bacon or sausage.

Breakfast Flatbread

$8.55

Our own twist on a breakfast pizza! An 8" flatbread topped with egg, hashbrown and cheese. Choose between bacon or sausage.

Bacon Egg Bites

$6.25

Three protein filled egg bites. Gluten free!

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.55

Bagel served with a side of cream cheese, or butter.

2 Hashbrowns

$3.00

Side order of two hashbrowns.

Flatbreads

Margherita Flatbread

$7.55

An 8" flatbread brushed with olive and garlic salt, cooked with cheese, tomatoes and basil and drizzled with balsamic vinegar.

4-Cheese Flatbread

$7.55

An 8" flatbread with Provolone, Cheddar, Colby and Monterey Jack cheeses!

BLT Flatbread

$8.55

An 8" flatbread, brushed with olive oil and then topped with bacon and shredded cheese. Topped with mayo, lettuce and tomato.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$8.55

An 8" flatbread, topped with chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and cooked with shredded cheese. Topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch.

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$8.55

An 8" flatbread, topped with chicken tossed in either BBQ sauce and cooked with shredded cheese. Topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$8.55

An 8" flatbread, topped with chicken and bacon and cooked with shredded cheese. Topped with tomatoes, shredded lettuce and drizzled with ranch.

Salads/Wraps

Sarah's House Salad

$4.25

Crisp lettuce mix, topped with tomato and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo or BBQ Chicken Wrap

$8.55

Crisp lettuce mixed with grilled chicken tossed in Buffalo or BBQ sauce, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.55

Crisp lettuce mixed with grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing.

Pastries & Desserts

Variety Macaron 4 Pack

$12.00

Variety pack of Macarons by Sani.

Variety Macaron 6 Pack

$18.00

Variety pack of Macarons by Sani.

Variety Macaron 8 Pack

$24.00

Variety pack of Macarons by Sani.

Muffin

$4.25

Oversized muffin in various flavors.

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$4.25

Apple Turn Over

$4.25

1 lb Bag of Coffee

1 Bag of Coffee

$14.95

12 oz bag of Espresso Blend

1 Bag of Espresso Blend

$13.95Out of stock

Chips

Chips

$1.95

Retail Cup

16oz Ceramic Mug

$12.95Out of stock

Caffeine Flight

Type 4 drink chioces in 'Special Requests' area. Blended drinks and frappes are excluded from the Caffeine Flights.
Caffeine Flight

Caffeine Flight

$10.95

Type 4 drink chioces in 'Special Requests' area. Blended drinks and frappes are excluded from the Caffeine Flights.

Caffeine Flight - Alt. Milk

Caffeine Flight - Alt. Milk

$11.30

Type 4 drink chioces in 'Special Requests' area. Blended drinks and frappes are excluded from the Caffeine Flights.

Lemonade

Medium Lemonade

$2.55

Large Lemonade

$3.85
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Try a chocolate milk latte today!

Website

Location

419 Main Street, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

