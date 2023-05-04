Sarah’s Kitchen imageView gallery

Sarah’s Kitchen 224 East Avenue D

review star

No reviews yet

224 East Avenue D

Killeen, TX 76541

FOOD

Daily Menu

Extra Rice

$1.99
BBQ (Barbeque)

BBQ (Barbeque)

$4.00

Pork on a stick

Adobo

$10.99

Cooked in a sauce made up of vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and black pepper

Kaldereta (Beef)

$12.99Out of stock

Beef Steak

$14.99Out of stock

Bicol Express

$11.99

Chicken Afritada

$11.99

Chicken Feet Adobo

$7.99Out of stock

Crispy Pata (Large)

$19.99Out of stock

Crispy Pata Only

$9.99
Dinuguan

Dinuguan

$12.99

Filipino Porkchops

$12.99Out of stock

Fried Bangus Only

$7.99

Fried Chicken Only

$7.00

Fried Mackerel

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Tilapia

$13.99

Ginataang Shrimp

$10.99Out of stock

Grilled Squid

$16.99Out of stock

Humba

$14.99Out of stock

Kaldereta (Pork)

$10.99

Pork ribs cooke din tomato sauce with potatoes, carrots, bell peppers and green peas

Laing

$10.99Out of stock

Lechon

$13.99Out of stock

Roasted pork belly with lemon grass and spices

Lechon Kawali

$14.99

Lechon Paksiw

$12.99Out of stock

Lumpia (per piece)

$1.50

Spring roll with mixed veggies (Individual)

Lumpia (whole order 16pcs)

Lumpia (whole order 16pcs)

$10.99

Spring roll with mixed veggies (order)

Menudo

$11.99Out of stock

Monggo

$8.99

Papaitan

$13.99
Pinakbet

Pinakbet

$11.99

Pork Igado

$11.99Out of stock

Kare-Kare

$14.99

Red Snapper

$25.00
Sisig

Sisig

$13.99

Pork meat with grilled pork ears, ginger, peppers and other spices

Sweet 'N Sour Fish

$14.99

Paksiw Na Bangus

$12.99Out of stock

Sinuglaw

$14.99

Sweet And Sour Red Snapper

$25.00Out of stock

Sweet And Sour Pampono

$14.99Out of stock

Esbache Lapu- Lapu

$16.99

Combo Meals

COMBO 1

COMBO 1

$11.99

2 pcs of Pork BBQ + Pancit Bihon + Rice

COMBO 2

COMBO 2

$11.99

6 pcs of Lumpia + Pancit Bihon + Rice

COMBO 3

COMBO 3

$11.99

Pork Caldereta + Pancit Bihon + Rice

COMBO 4

COMBO 4

$12.99

Pinoy Spaghetti + 6 pcs of Lumpia + Rice

COMBO 5

COMBO 5

$12.99

Pinoy Spaghetti + 2 pcs of Fried Chicken

COMBO 6 (Chicken)

$11.99

Chicken Adobo + Pancit Bihon + Rice

COMBO 6 (Pork)

COMBO 6 (Pork)

$11.99

Pork Adobo + Pancit Bihon + Rice

COMBO 7

COMBO 7

$12.99

Pinoy Spaghetti + with 2 Pork BBQ Sticks

COMBO 8

COMBO 8

$14.99

Crispy Pata (Deep fried Pork Hock) + Pancit Bihon + Rice

COMBO 9

COMBO 9

$11.99

Daing na Bangus (Baby MilfFish) + Pinakbet+ Rice

COMBO 10

COMBO 10

$13.99

Fried Pompano + Pinakbet + Rice

COMBO 11

COMBO 11

$12.99

Fried Chicken + Pancit Bihon + Rice

COMBO 12

COMBO 12

$11.99

Chicken Afritada + Pancit Bihon + Rice

Combo 13

$13.99

Noodles

Pancit Bihon

$10.99

Rice noodles with chicken and mixed veggies

Spaghetti

Spaghetti

$11.99

Spaghetti noodles with Pinoy Spaghetti sweetened sauce, ground pork and topped with cheese

Palabok

Palabok

$12.99

Rice noodles cooked in shrimp sauce, ground pork, topped with shrimp and crushed chicharron (pork rinds), eggs and more

Desserts & Pastries

Banana Con Yelo

$5.99

BF

$6.00Out of stock

Bibingka

$1.75Out of stock

Bibingka 3 for 5

$5.00Out of stock

Biko

$5.00Out of stock

Bilo-Bilo

$10.99Out of stock

Brazo De Mercedes

$5.00Out of stock
Buko Pandan

Buko Pandan

$6.00

Cold desert made of jelly (gulaman) cubes, young coconut, tapioca, kaong, sweetened infused with pandan or screw pine flavor

Buko Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Made of tender young coconut meat combined with a creamy filling and enclosed in a flakey pastry

Cassava Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Made from grated cassava with coconut milk, sugar, macapuno strings and condensed milk

Empanada

Empanada

$7.50

Cucumber Salad

$6.50

Egg Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Ensaymada

$8.00Out of stock

Fruit Salad

$5.00Out of stock
Halo-Halo

Halo-Halo

$8.00

Halo- Halo

Halo-Halo Extra

$9.99Out of stock

Ice Candy

$1.00Out of stock

Kakanin Set

$10.99Out of stock

Karyoka

$5.00Out of stock

Kutchinta

$5.00Out of stock

Mais Con Yelo

$6.99

Maja Blanca

$5.00Out of stock

Mango

$4.00Out of stock

NA

$6.99Out of stock

Mani Peanuts

$5.99Out of stock

NA

$6.99Out of stock

Pineapple Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Puto Balanghoy

$3.00Out of stock

Puto Bigas

$1.50Out of stock

Puto Cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Sapin-Sapin

$5.00Out of stock

Layered glutinous rice and coconut dessert with coconut milk, sugar and topped with Golden latik

Siopao

Siopao

$4.00Out of stock

Spanish Bread

$7.99Out of stock

Spanish Bread (big set)

$10.00Out of stock

Suman

$2.50

Suman 3 for 5

$5.00Out of stock

Turon

$2.50

Banana Lumpia

Ube Cheese Pandesal

$10.00Out of stock

Ube Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Lechen Flan

$11.99Out of stock

Pande Coco

$7.99Out of stock

Butchi

$5.00Out of stock

Soup

Pampano Sinigang

$13.99

Pork Sinigang

$13.99

Shrimp Sinigang

$13.99

Tinolang Manok

$11.99Out of stock

Bangus Sinigang

$12.99Out of stock

Lapaz Batsoy

$11.99Out of stock

Chips

Chippy (Big)

$4.99

Chippy (Small)

$3.00

Clover

$4.99

Boy Bawang

$2.99

Golden Fish Cracker

$6.00Out of stock

Moby

$4.99

Nova

$3.99

Oishi Potato Fries

$2.99

Oishi Prawn Crackers (Big)

$3.99

Oishi Prawn Crackers (Small)

$2.50

Peewee

$4.00Out of stock

Piattos

$3.99

Pillows

$5.00

VCut (Big)

$4.00

VCut (Small)

$2.99

Chiz Curls

$2.99

Small moby

$2.50

DRINKS

Water

Water

$1.50

Coconut Water

$2.99

Coffee

$1.50

Tea

$1.50

Hot Chocolate

$1.50

Soda

Brisk Can

$1.99

Coke Can

$1.99

Diet Coke Can

$1.99

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.99

Mountain Dew Can

$1.99

Pepsi Can

$1.99Out of stock

Sprite Can

$1.99

Sunkist Can

$1.99

Apple Juice

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$1.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

224 East Avenue D, Killeen, TX 76541

Directions

Gallery
Sarah’s Kitchen image

