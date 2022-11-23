  • Home
Sarah's on Central - Eureka imageView gallery

Sarah's on Central - Eureka 127 South Central Avenue

No reviews yet

127 South Central Avenue

Eureka, MO 63025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumpkin
Kids Chicken Rings

Coffee

Coffee 12oz

$2.75

Coffee 16oz

$3.29

Nitro Coffee 16oz

$5.09

Cold Brew 16oz

$3.89

Cappuccino 12oz

$3.09

Cappuccino 16oz

$3.59

Latte 12oz

$3.59

Latte 16oz

$4.29

Chai Latte 12oz

$3.59

Chai Latte 16oz

$4.19

Single Espresso Shot

$1.75

Central Chiller

$4.59

Other Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Milk

$2.29
Smoothie

Smoothie

$4.99

Hot Tea

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.99

Fountain Soda

$2.99

LEMONADE

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.49

Cup Of Water

$0.75Out of stock

Charcuterie Box

Favorite Box

$49.99

Celebration Box

$43.99

Easter Box

$45.99Out of stock

Cookies

Boozie Doozie

$4.79Out of stock
COOKIE Chewy Goodness

COOKIE Chewy Goodness

$3.25
COOKIE Chocolate Chip

COOKIE Chocolate Chip

$3.25

COOKIE Seasonal: Cranberry White Choc Pecan

$3.25
Holiday Butter Cookie

Holiday Butter Cookie

$4.79

Our signature butter cookie decorated for the holiday season.

MACARON Birthday

MACARON Birthday

$2.50

MACARON Caramel

$2.50Out of stock
MACARON Chocolate

MACARON Chocolate

$2.50
MACARON Cookies Cream

MACARON Cookies Cream

$2.50

MACARON Seasonal

$2.50
MACARON Strawberry

MACARON Strawberry

$2.50
MACARON Vanilla

MACARON Vanilla

$2.50Out of stock

Mini Doozie

$2.89

Daily Cupcakes (in-house)

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$3.35Out of stock

Chef’s Selection

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Caramel Cupcake

Chocolate Caramel Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Date Night

$3.25Out of stock
Happy Day Yellow

Happy Day Yellow

$3.25

Monthly Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Oreo Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock
Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$3.25

Pumpkin cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$3.25

Regular Boozy Cupcake

$3.50Out of stock
Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$3.25
Smores

Smores

$3.25Out of stock
Snack Cake Cupcake

Snack Cake Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock
Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.25
Triple Chocolate Cupcake

Triple Chocolate Cupcake

$3.25Out of stock

Happy Day Chocolate

$3.25Out of stock

Gluten Free Carrot Cake Cupcakes

$3.95Out of stock

Desserts

BIG CAKE SLICE : Almond Pistachio

$6.99Out of stock

BLONDIE

$4.99

BREAD PUDDING

$4.89

BROWNIE Oreo

$4.99

BROWNIE Seasonal

$4.99Out of stock

CAKE SLICE Chocolate Birthday

$5.49

3 layers of double chocolate cake filled with sweet decorator frosting and chocolate milk crumb, iced in chocolate buttercream

CAKE SLICE Everyday Cake Slice

$5.29

3 layers of almond cake filled w/ our traditional buttercream

CAKE SLICE Seasonal : Rocky Road

$5.49

CHEESECAKE SLICE : Cinn Roll

$4.99

DESSERT CUP : Choc Peanutbutter Toffee

$5.09

GF BROWNIE

$5.29

GF CAKE POP

$2.50

GOOEY BUTTER

$4.99

a St. Louis Favorite with a dolop of cream cheese icing.

GOOEY BUTTER Seasonal : Pumpkin

$5.29

Caramel Apple Crisp

$6.99

Small Bites

CAKE POP Chocolate

$2.25Out of stock

Flavored cake truffels dipped in chocolate on a stick

CAKE POP Vanilla

$2.25Out of stock

CAKE TRUFFLES

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate or yellow cake truffles covered in chocolate

DOLLOP POP Gooey Butter

$2.50

Our delicious cake truffle topped with frosting and dipped in chocolate. Available Triple Chocolate or Gooey Butter.

DOLLOP POP Seasonal

$2.65Out of stock

DOLLOP POP Triple Chocolate

$2.50Out of stock

GLITTER BITES Pumpkin

$2.05

our trademarked best-selling product in seasonal flavors

PETIT FOUR Chocolate

$2.25

3 layers of almond cake with your choice of strawberries & champagne or double chocolate, covered in chocolate ganache

PETIT FOUR Strawberry

$2.25Out of stock

Cocktail Specials

Spiced Blood Orange Gin Tonic

$9.50Out of stock

Honey Rosemary Old Fashioned

$9.50Out of stock

White Chocolate Cranberry Martini

$10.00Out of stock

Blitzens Butterscotch Hot Chocolate

$5.00
Bourbon Slushy

Bourbon Slushy

$6.00

Cocktails

The Dena

$8.00

Tito's Vodka, Zing Zang, Pickle, Olive, Celery

The Mayor

$18.00

Triple Shot Tito's Vodka, Zing Zang, Shrimp, Slim Jim, Soft Pretzels, Bacon, Cheddar, Cucumber, Olive, Pickle

GIN GARDEN

GIN GARDEN

$8.00
MARIACHI

MARIACHI

$8.00

CLASSIC MIMOSA

$6.00
DREAMING OF SUMMER MIMOSA

DREAMING OF SUMMER MIMOSA

$7.00

JACK FROST MIMOSA

$7.00

WINER IS COMING MIMOSA

$7.00

Lillet Spritz

$7.00

Blackberry Mint

$7.00

Elder Rose

$7.00Out of stock

Aperol Spritzer

$7.00
Chocolate Cupcake

Chocolate Cupcake

$12.00

Godiva Choclate Liqueur, Mozart's Dark Chocolate LIqueurs, Tito's, Bailey's. Served with a mini chocolate cupcake!

Espresso Please

Espresso Please

$12.00

Pearl Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Espresso. Served with Chocolate Petit Four!

Lemon Meringue

Lemon Meringue

$12.00

Cake Vodka, Di Saranno Cream. Served with a Glitter Bite!

Salted Caramel

$12.00

Blue Chairbay Key Lime Rum, Pearl Vanilla Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate, Lime Juice. Servedd with a white chocolate dipped graham cracker cookie.

Weekly Martini

$12.00

Italian Margarita

$9.00

Tres Agaves Tequila, Amaretto, OJ, Lime Juice

Jill's Grand Margarita

$11.00

Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier are the shining stars in this top shelf margarita!

Margarita

$7.00
Mamacita Margarita

Mamacita Margarita

$8.00

Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila, Bood Orange, Cream of Coconut, Lime Juice, OJ Splash

Paloma

$7.00Out of stock

Tres Agaves Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime, Club Soda

Strawberry Jalapeño

$8.00

Tres Agaves, Jalapeño Simple Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Tres Agaves Margarita Mix

Blueberry Fojito

$5.50

Blueberry Puree, muddled mit & Lime, club soda

Cool Cucumber

$5.50

Cucumber, lime, simple syrup, soda water, sprite

Strawberry Hibiscus

$5.50

Strawberry Puree, Muddled mint, lime, hibiscus, ginger beer

Girlfriend

$5.50Out of stock

Muddled mint, orange, simple syrup, lemonade & grapefruit

Lemon Cookie Martini

$5.50

Fresh lemon juice, vanilla syrup, soda water, sugar rimmed glass

Rose Lemonade

$5.50Out of stock

Lemonade, rose simple syrup

Virgin Dena Bloody Mary

$5.00
Kahn-Tucky Mule

Kahn-Tucky Mule

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Mint, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

Tropical Mule (Copy)

Tropical Mule (Copy)

$8.00

Tito's, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, Ginger Beer

Classic Mule (Copy)

Classic Mule (Copy)

$8.00

Tito's Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

FIREY MULE (Copy)

FIREY MULE (Copy)

$8.00

Ginger Peach Mule

$9.00

Watermelon Mint Mule

$9.00

Skinny Mini Mule

$8.00

Grapefruit Margarita Mule

$8.00
2HN Old Fashioned Man

2HN Old Fashioned Man

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters, Orange, Cherry

Aviation

$9.00
Aperol Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$7.00

Aperol, Sparkling Freixenet, Club Soda, Orange Slice

Banana Manhattan

Banana Manhattan

$10.00Out of stock
Blackberry Lemonade

Blackberry Lemonade

$8.00

Barrel Aged OF

$12.00
Bee Keeper

Bee Keeper

$8.00

Bulleit Bourbon, Honey, Lemon Juice, Lavendar

Beach Blossom

Beach Blossom

$10.00
Bourbon Pear

Bourbon Pear

$10.00
Cake by the Ocean

Cake by the Ocean

$8.00

Malibu Rum, Cake Vodka, OJ, Pineapple

Campfire Cocktail

$9.00
Day Lilly

Day Lilly

$9.00
Gin & Jam

Gin & Jam

$8.00

Hendrick's Gin, Seasonal Jam, Lemon Juice

Grapefruit Mint Greyhound

$9.00Out of stock

Jill's Grand Margarita

$11.00
Killer Tiki

Killer Tiki

$9.00
Lavender Love

Lavender Love

$9.00
Magic Orchid

Magic Orchid

$9.00
Mary's Ice Pick

Mary's Ice Pick

$6.00

Tito's Vodka, Iced Tea, Lemon

Mango Mezcalta

Mango Mezcalta

$10.00
Mamacita Margarita

Mamacita Margarita

$8.00

Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila, Bood Orange, Cream of Coconut, Lime Juice, OJ Splash

Maple Old Fashion

$10.00
Mojito

Mojito

$8.00
Pomegranate Martini

Pomegranate Martini

$9.00
Pineapple Plantation

Pineapple Plantation

$9.00

Peach Whiskey Iced Tea

$8.00
Rambler

Rambler

$8.00

Buffalo Trace, Blackberries, OJ, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters

Raspberry Beret

Raspberry Beret

$9.00
Skinny-Minny

Skinny-Minny

$7.00

Tito’s Vodka, Grapefruit, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Club Soda

Bourbon Slushy

Bourbon Slushy

$6.00
Summer Gimlet

Summer Gimlet

$9.00
Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita

$9.00

Strawberry Balsamic Smash

$10.00
The Botanist

The Botanist

$9.00

Under The Lemon Tree

$9.00
Violet Ghost

Violet Ghost

$9.00

WINE BOTTLE

Brachetto d'Acqui

$44.00

Gruet Brut Rose´

$44.00

Freixenet Blanc de Blanc

$24.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$24.00

Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio

$40.00

Vajra White Blend

$44.00

Hess Select Pinot Gris

$36.00

Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Crossbarn Chardonnay

$44.00

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$36.00

A-Z Rosé

$36.00

Resplendent Erath Pinot Noir

$44.00

Locations CA Red Blend

$44.00

Flegenheimer Petit Syrah

$40.00

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon

$44.00

HESS maverick

$24.00

Sauvage Gruet

$23.00

WINE BY THE GLASS

Blend Locations CA

$12.00

Blend Quilt

$14.00

Chardonnay Crossbarn

$12.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Bonanza

$11.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Hess Collection

$12.00

Chardonnay Kendall Jackson

$9.00

Gruet Rose

$12.00

Moscato Canyon Road

$7.00

Pinot Noir Resplendent

$12.00

Pinot Noir A-Z

$12.00

Petit Syrah Flegenheimer

$11.00

Pinot Gris Hess Select

$9.00

Pinot Grigio Masi Masianco

$11.00

ROSE´A-Z

$9.00

SPARKLING Brachetto

$12.00

SPARKLING Freixenet

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc Von Winning

$12.00

White Blend Vajra

$12.00

Whitehaven

$14.00

HESS Maverick

$14.00

Sauvage Gruet

$10.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Rings

$3.99

KID GRILLED CHEESE

$5.99

KID CHEESEBURGER

$6.99

KID MAC N CHEESE

$6.99

KID BURGER

$5.99

Protein

Pan-seared Salmon

$7.49

pan seared salmon

Full Cheesecake

$49.99

Misc

Add Cheese

$1.25

Extra Crostini

$2.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Irish Soda Bread

Irish Soda Bread

$9.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned restaurant & bakery serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts and cocktails.

Location

127 South Central Avenue, Eureka, MO 63025

Directions

Gallery
Sarah's on Central - Eureka image

Map
