Sarah's on Central - Eureka 127 South Central Avenue
No reviews yet
127 South Central Avenue
Eureka, MO 63025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee
Other Beverages
Cookies
Boozie Doozie
COOKIE Chewy Goodness
COOKIE Chocolate Chip
COOKIE Seasonal: Cranberry White Choc Pecan
Holiday Butter Cookie
Our signature butter cookie decorated for the holiday season.
MACARON Birthday
MACARON Caramel
MACARON Chocolate
MACARON Cookies Cream
MACARON Seasonal
MACARON Strawberry
MACARON Vanilla
Mini Doozie
Daily Cupcakes (in-house)
Carrot Cake
Chef’s Selection
Chocolate Caramel Cupcake
Date Night
Happy Day Yellow
Monthly Cupcake
Oreo Cupcake
Pumpkin
Pumpkin cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting.
Red Velvet
Regular Boozy Cupcake
Salted Caramel
Smores
Snack Cake Cupcake
Strawberry Cheesecake
Triple Chocolate Cupcake
Happy Day Chocolate
Gluten Free Carrot Cake Cupcakes
Desserts
BIG CAKE SLICE : Almond Pistachio
BLONDIE
BREAD PUDDING
BROWNIE Oreo
BROWNIE Seasonal
CAKE SLICE Chocolate Birthday
3 layers of double chocolate cake filled with sweet decorator frosting and chocolate milk crumb, iced in chocolate buttercream
CAKE SLICE Everyday Cake Slice
3 layers of almond cake filled w/ our traditional buttercream
CAKE SLICE Seasonal : Rocky Road
CHEESECAKE SLICE : Cinn Roll
DESSERT CUP : Choc Peanutbutter Toffee
GF BROWNIE
GF CAKE POP
GOOEY BUTTER
a St. Louis Favorite with a dolop of cream cheese icing.
GOOEY BUTTER Seasonal : Pumpkin
Caramel Apple Crisp
Small Bites
CAKE POP Chocolate
Flavored cake truffels dipped in chocolate on a stick
CAKE POP Vanilla
CAKE TRUFFLES
Chocolate or yellow cake truffles covered in chocolate
DOLLOP POP Gooey Butter
Our delicious cake truffle topped with frosting and dipped in chocolate. Available Triple Chocolate or Gooey Butter.
DOLLOP POP Seasonal
DOLLOP POP Triple Chocolate
GLITTER BITES Pumpkin
our trademarked best-selling product in seasonal flavors
PETIT FOUR Chocolate
3 layers of almond cake with your choice of strawberries & champagne or double chocolate, covered in chocolate ganache
PETIT FOUR Strawberry
Cocktail Specials
Cocktails
The Dena
Tito's Vodka, Zing Zang, Pickle, Olive, Celery
The Mayor
Triple Shot Tito's Vodka, Zing Zang, Shrimp, Slim Jim, Soft Pretzels, Bacon, Cheddar, Cucumber, Olive, Pickle
GIN GARDEN
MARIACHI
CLASSIC MIMOSA
DREAMING OF SUMMER MIMOSA
JACK FROST MIMOSA
WINER IS COMING MIMOSA
Lillet Spritz
Blackberry Mint
Elder Rose
Aperol Spritzer
Chocolate Cupcake
Godiva Choclate Liqueur, Mozart's Dark Chocolate LIqueurs, Tito's, Bailey's. Served with a mini chocolate cupcake!
Espresso Please
Pearl Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Espresso. Served with Chocolate Petit Four!
Lemon Meringue
Cake Vodka, Di Saranno Cream. Served with a Glitter Bite!
Salted Caramel
Blue Chairbay Key Lime Rum, Pearl Vanilla Vodka, Godiva White Chocolate, Lime Juice. Servedd with a white chocolate dipped graham cracker cookie.
Weekly Martini
Italian Margarita
Tres Agaves Tequila, Amaretto, OJ, Lime Juice
Jill's Grand Margarita
Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila, Grand Marnier are the shining stars in this top shelf margarita!
Margarita
Mamacita Margarita
Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila, Bood Orange, Cream of Coconut, Lime Juice, OJ Splash
Paloma
Tres Agaves Tequila, Grapefruit Juice, Lime, Club Soda
Strawberry Jalapeño
Tres Agaves, Jalapeño Simple Syrup, Strawberry Puree, Tres Agaves Margarita Mix
Blueberry Fojito
Blueberry Puree, muddled mit & Lime, club soda
Cool Cucumber
Cucumber, lime, simple syrup, soda water, sprite
Strawberry Hibiscus
Strawberry Puree, Muddled mint, lime, hibiscus, ginger beer
Girlfriend
Muddled mint, orange, simple syrup, lemonade & grapefruit
Lemon Cookie Martini
Fresh lemon juice, vanilla syrup, soda water, sugar rimmed glass
Rose Lemonade
Lemonade, rose simple syrup
Virgin Dena Bloody Mary
Kahn-Tucky Mule
Bulleit Bourbon, Mint, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
Tropical Mule (Copy)
Tito's, Lime Juice, Pineapple Juice, Ginger Beer
Classic Mule (Copy)
Tito's Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer
FIREY MULE (Copy)
Ginger Peach Mule
Watermelon Mint Mule
Skinny Mini Mule
Grapefruit Margarita Mule
2HN Old Fashioned Man
Bulleit Bourbon, Sweet Vermouth, Bitters, Orange, Cherry
Aviation
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Sparkling Freixenet, Club Soda, Orange Slice
Banana Manhattan
Blackberry Lemonade
Barrel Aged OF
Bee Keeper
Bulleit Bourbon, Honey, Lemon Juice, Lavendar
Beach Blossom
Bourbon Pear
Cake by the Ocean
Malibu Rum, Cake Vodka, OJ, Pineapple
Campfire Cocktail
Day Lilly
Gin & Jam
Hendrick's Gin, Seasonal Jam, Lemon Juice
Grapefruit Mint Greyhound
Jill's Grand Margarita
Killer Tiki
Lavender Love
Magic Orchid
Mary's Ice Pick
Tito's Vodka, Iced Tea, Lemon
Mango Mezcalta
Mamacita Margarita
Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila, Bood Orange, Cream of Coconut, Lime Juice, OJ Splash
Maple Old Fashion
Mojito
Pomegranate Martini
Pineapple Plantation
Peach Whiskey Iced Tea
Rambler
Buffalo Trace, Blackberries, OJ, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters
Raspberry Beret
Skinny-Minny
Tito’s Vodka, Grapefruit, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer, Club Soda
Bourbon Slushy
Summer Gimlet
Strawberry Jalapeno Margarita
Strawberry Balsamic Smash
The Botanist
Under The Lemon Tree
Violet Ghost
WINE BOTTLE
Brachetto d'Acqui
Gruet Brut Rose´
Freixenet Blanc de Blanc
Canyon Road Moscato
Masi Masianco Pinot Grigio
Vajra White Blend
Hess Select Pinot Gris
Von Winning Sauvignon Blanc
Crossbarn Chardonnay
Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
A-Z Rosé
Resplendent Erath Pinot Noir
Locations CA Red Blend
Flegenheimer Petit Syrah
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon
HESS maverick
Sauvage Gruet
WINE BY THE GLASS
Blend Locations CA
Blend Quilt
Chardonnay Crossbarn
Cabernet Sauvignon Bonanza
Cabernet Sauvignon Hess Collection
Chardonnay Kendall Jackson
Gruet Rose
Moscato Canyon Road
Pinot Noir Resplendent
Pinot Noir A-Z
Petit Syrah Flegenheimer
Pinot Gris Hess Select
Pinot Grigio Masi Masianco
ROSE´A-Z
SPARKLING Brachetto
SPARKLING Freixenet
Sauvignon Blanc Von Winning
White Blend Vajra
Whitehaven
HESS Maverick
Sauvage Gruet
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Locally owned restaurant & bakery serving breakfast, lunch, dinner, desserts and cocktails.
127 South Central Avenue, Eureka, MO 63025