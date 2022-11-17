Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Sarah's on Main

review star

No reviews yet

2122 Main St.

Wheeling, WV 26003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Marinated Beef Skewers with Rice & Vegetables - serves 1
Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup with Pesto

Thursday November 17th PICK UP, 4 - 5:30pm

Marinated Beef Skewers with Rice & Vegetables - serves 4

Marinated Beef Skewers with Rice & Vegetables - serves 4

$90.00

A Fan Favorite this week, it's our marinated beef skewers with peanut sauce, rice and vegetables, salty bread & honey butter and take & bake cookies. Let us take care of Dinner one night this week!

Marinated Beef Skewers with Rice & Vegetables - serves 1

Marinated Beef Skewers with Rice & Vegetables - serves 1

$30.00

A Fan Favorite this week, it's our marinated beef skewers with peanut sauce, rice and vegetables, salty bread & honey butter and take & bake cookies. Let us take care of Dinner one night this week!

Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup with Pesto

Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup with Pesto

$14.00
Salty Bread

Salty Bread

$4.00

Our Almost Famous Signature Loaf, crusty on the outside with a soft interior. Perfect for soup, garlic toast, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, dips, etc, etc...

SourDough Loaf

SourDough Loaf

$8.00+

We make this from our very own and unique sourdough starter, using a combination of white and whole wheat bread flour. It's a round country style loaf with a crunchy crust and a beautiful crumb on the inside.

Chicken Salad Containers

Chicken Salad Containers

$7.50+

Our House-made delicious chicken salad includes fresh chicken, celery, grapes and a little onion. A perfect ready to go lunch, just add a couple of our regular croissants.

Ham & Cheese Croissants - Two Pack - Baked & ready to eat

Ham & Cheese Croissants - Two Pack - Baked & ready to eat

$10.00
Croissants - Two Pack - Baked & ready to eat

Croissants - Two Pack - Baked & ready to eat

$7.00
Granola - 14 oz. bag

Granola - 14 oz. bag

$5.50

Our House made Granola is full of oats, almonds, pecans, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, honey, maple syrup, cranberries & raisins! Made fresh every week! Great by itself, as cereal with your milk of choice or on top of yogurt

Quiche - four piece pack

Quiche - four piece pack

$22.00

Made from Scratch - All butter Pastry Crust, quiche custard made with eggs, cream, milk & seasonings. Quiche Lorraine has bacon, caramelized onion & cheese Quiche Florentine had sauteed fresh spinach & cheese Simply reheat in a 325 degree oven for 15 minutes and ENJOY!

Honey Butter - 1 oz. cup

$1.00
Take And Bake Morning Buns

Take And Bake Morning Buns

$12.00

This is a four pack of raw & frozen morning buns with a cream cheese icing packet. You can freeze them until you're ready to thaw and bake them. Detailed instructions included

12 Take & Bake Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies - ready to take & bake at home

$10.00
Banana Muffin (GF)

Banana Muffin (GF)

$3.50

Made with fresh bananas, oat and brown rice flours and topped with almond streusel...so delicious and Gluten Free!

Pumpkin Loaf With Cream Cheese Icing And Candied Pecans

Pumpkin Loaf With Cream Cheese Icing And Candied Pecans

$10.00

Yeti Cup

Our Cutsom YETI Cup is a 12 oz. Rambler Bottle in River green with their new Hot Shot Cap. From Yeti: "On-the-go caffeine enthusiasts, meet the ultimate drinking vessel for filling up and hitting the road. While this 12 oz. Rambler® Bottle is conveniently light, it holds more than enough joe to jump-start your day, whether you’re gearing up for an early morning trip or need an energy boost before a day outdoors. Why we’re giving this Rambler extra kudos? It’s topped with a unique, 360-drinking, 100% leakproof HotShot Cap that lives up to its name by letting you sip from any side while locking in piping-hot temperatures for hours on end."
12 oz Sarah's on Main YETI Rambler - (reg. $50)

12 oz Sarah's on Main YETI Rambler - (reg. $50)

$42.50

Our Custom YETI Cup is a 12 oz. Rambler Bottle in River green with their new Hot Shot Cap. With Sarah's on Main logo engraved on the front. The BEST travel mug we've ever seen. Makes a great Gift! From Yeti: "On-the-go caffeine enthusiasts, meet the ultimate drinking vessel for filling up and hitting the road. While this 12 oz. Rambler® Bottle is conveniently light, it holds more than enough joe to jump-start your day, whether you’re gearing up for an early morning trip or need an energy boost before a day outdoors. Why we’re giving this Rambler extra kudos? It’s topped with a unique, 360-drinking, 100% leakproof HotShot Cap that lives up to its name by letting you sip from any side while locking in piping-hot temperatures for hours on end."

Thanksgiving Dinner - Pick up On Wednesday November 23rd, 1-3pm

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Airline style (wing attached) - 7# average, serves 6

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Airline style (wing attached) - 7# average, serves 6

$85.00

A whole brined & roasted turkey breast with one wing attached, makes for gorgeous presentation. Comes unsliced, with tray and broth for re-heating. 7# average weight

Old-Fashioned Stuffing - serves 4 - 6

$26.00

Another classic dish, with salty bread cubes, celery, onion, seasoning and sausage. serves 4-6

Sarah's homemade Turkey Gravy - one quart - serves 4

$16.00

One quart of homemade Turkey Gravy. serves 4

Creamy Mashed Potatoes - serves 4 - 6

$24.00

Sweet Potato Casserole - serves 4 - 6

$24.00

This is our take on sweet potato casserole with brown sugar and craisins. 2# serves 4-6

Homemade Creamed Corn - one quart - serves 4

$16.00

Classic House Salad with our Balsamic Vinaigrette

$22.00

White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese - serves 4

$26.00

A delicious side dish sure to be a family favorite. Thick and creamy cavatappi pasta in a white cheddar cream sauce. serves 4-6

Traditional Cranberry Sauce with Orange Zest - one quart

$16.00

Simmered Cranberries with orange zest and juice. A delicious side dish for this dinner. 1 quart serves 4-6

Soft Brioche Dinner Rolls - 8 rolls

$12.50

A tray of 8 of our homemade soft and buttery Brioche rolls.

Salty Bread

Salty Bread

$4.00

Our Almost Famous Signature Loaf, crusty on the outside with a soft interior. Perfect for soup, garlic toast, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, dips, etc, etc...

Honey Butter - 8 oz container

$7.50
Country Sourdough Loaf

Country Sourdough Loaf

$9.00

We make this from our very own and unique sourdough starter, using a combination of white and whole wheat bread flour. It's a round country style loaf with a crunchy crust and a beautiful crumb on the inside.

Take And Bake Morning Buns

Take And Bake Morning Buns

$12.00

This is a four pack of raw & frozen morning buns with a cream cheese icing packet. You can freeze them until you're ready to thaw and bake them. Detailed instructions included

Apple Crisp - serves 8

$26.00
Single Thanksgiving Dinner

Single Thanksgiving Dinner

$55.00

This is perfect for a loved one. We will pack a complete dinner for one. It includes 8 ounces of sliced turkey breast 8 ounce container of Sarah's homemade gravy 8 ounces of creamy mashed potatoes 8 ounces of sweet potato casserole 8 ounces of old-fashioned stuffing 8 ounces of creamed corn 4 ounces of cranberry sauce 2 soft brioche rolls 2 ounces of honey butter one serving of apple crisp

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sarah's on Main is a unique Bakery & Cafe located in the downtown Wheeling, West Virginia. We offer croissants, breakfast sandwiches, almost famous Salty Bread, quiche, cookies, coffee & espresso drinks too. We change our lunch menu daily and you can see what we're cooking up for each day on our facebook and instagram feeds.

Website

Location

2122 Main St., Wheeling, WV 26003

Directions

Gallery
Sarah's on Main image
Sarah's on Main image
Sarah's on Main image
Sarah's on Main image

Popular restaurants in Wheeling

Elle & Jack's - 1201 Chapline St
orange star4.5 • 4
1201 Chapline St Wheeling, WV 26003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wheeling
Washington
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Canonsburg
review star
Avg 3 (10 restaurants)
Bridgeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Carnegie
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Coraopolis
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Sewickley
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Mc Kees Rocks
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Aliquippa
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston