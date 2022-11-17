- Home
- /
- Wheeling
- /
- Breakfast & Brunch
- /
- Sarah's on Main
Sarah's on Main
No reviews yet
2122 Main St.
Wheeling, WV 26003
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Thursday November 17th PICK UP, 4 - 5:30pm
Marinated Beef Skewers with Rice & Vegetables - serves 4
A Fan Favorite this week, it's our marinated beef skewers with peanut sauce, rice and vegetables, salty bread & honey butter and take & bake cookies. Let us take care of Dinner one night this week!
Marinated Beef Skewers with Rice & Vegetables - serves 1
A Fan Favorite this week, it's our marinated beef skewers with peanut sauce, rice and vegetables, salty bread & honey butter and take & bake cookies. Let us take care of Dinner one night this week!
Butternut Squash & Sweet Potato Soup with Pesto
Salty Bread
Our Almost Famous Signature Loaf, crusty on the outside with a soft interior. Perfect for soup, garlic toast, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, dips, etc, etc...
SourDough Loaf
We make this from our very own and unique sourdough starter, using a combination of white and whole wheat bread flour. It's a round country style loaf with a crunchy crust and a beautiful crumb on the inside.
Chicken Salad Containers
Our House-made delicious chicken salad includes fresh chicken, celery, grapes and a little onion. A perfect ready to go lunch, just add a couple of our regular croissants.
Ham & Cheese Croissants - Two Pack - Baked & ready to eat
Croissants - Two Pack - Baked & ready to eat
Granola - 14 oz. bag
Our House made Granola is full of oats, almonds, pecans, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, honey, maple syrup, cranberries & raisins! Made fresh every week! Great by itself, as cereal with your milk of choice or on top of yogurt
Quiche - four piece pack
Made from Scratch - All butter Pastry Crust, quiche custard made with eggs, cream, milk & seasonings. Quiche Lorraine has bacon, caramelized onion & cheese Quiche Florentine had sauteed fresh spinach & cheese Simply reheat in a 325 degree oven for 15 minutes and ENJOY!
Honey Butter - 1 oz. cup
Take And Bake Morning Buns
This is a four pack of raw & frozen morning buns with a cream cheese icing packet. You can freeze them until you're ready to thaw and bake them. Detailed instructions included
12 Take & Bake Signature Chocolate Chip Cookies - ready to take & bake at home
Banana Muffin (GF)
Made with fresh bananas, oat and brown rice flours and topped with almond streusel...so delicious and Gluten Free!
Pumpkin Loaf With Cream Cheese Icing And Candied Pecans
Yeti Cup
12 oz Sarah's on Main YETI Rambler - (reg. $50)
Our Custom YETI Cup is a 12 oz. Rambler Bottle in River green with their new Hot Shot Cap. With Sarah's on Main logo engraved on the front. The BEST travel mug we've ever seen. Makes a great Gift! From Yeti: "On-the-go caffeine enthusiasts, meet the ultimate drinking vessel for filling up and hitting the road. While this 12 oz. Rambler® Bottle is conveniently light, it holds more than enough joe to jump-start your day, whether you’re gearing up for an early morning trip or need an energy boost before a day outdoors. Why we’re giving this Rambler extra kudos? It’s topped with a unique, 360-drinking, 100% leakproof HotShot Cap that lives up to its name by letting you sip from any side while locking in piping-hot temperatures for hours on end."
Thanksgiving Dinner - Pick up On Wednesday November 23rd, 1-3pm
Oven Roasted Turkey Breast Airline style (wing attached) - 7# average, serves 6
A whole brined & roasted turkey breast with one wing attached, makes for gorgeous presentation. Comes unsliced, with tray and broth for re-heating. 7# average weight
Old-Fashioned Stuffing - serves 4 - 6
Another classic dish, with salty bread cubes, celery, onion, seasoning and sausage. serves 4-6
Sarah's homemade Turkey Gravy - one quart - serves 4
One quart of homemade Turkey Gravy. serves 4
Creamy Mashed Potatoes - serves 4 - 6
Sweet Potato Casserole - serves 4 - 6
This is our take on sweet potato casserole with brown sugar and craisins. 2# serves 4-6
Homemade Creamed Corn - one quart - serves 4
Classic House Salad with our Balsamic Vinaigrette
White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese - serves 4
A delicious side dish sure to be a family favorite. Thick and creamy cavatappi pasta in a white cheddar cream sauce. serves 4-6
Traditional Cranberry Sauce with Orange Zest - one quart
Simmered Cranberries with orange zest and juice. A delicious side dish for this dinner. 1 quart serves 4-6
Soft Brioche Dinner Rolls - 8 rolls
A tray of 8 of our homemade soft and buttery Brioche rolls.
Salty Bread
Our Almost Famous Signature Loaf, crusty on the outside with a soft interior. Perfect for soup, garlic toast, sandwiches, charcuterie boards, dips, etc, etc...
Honey Butter - 8 oz container
Country Sourdough Loaf
We make this from our very own and unique sourdough starter, using a combination of white and whole wheat bread flour. It's a round country style loaf with a crunchy crust and a beautiful crumb on the inside.
Take And Bake Morning Buns
This is a four pack of raw & frozen morning buns with a cream cheese icing packet. You can freeze them until you're ready to thaw and bake them. Detailed instructions included
Apple Crisp - serves 8
Single Thanksgiving Dinner
This is perfect for a loved one. We will pack a complete dinner for one. It includes 8 ounces of sliced turkey breast 8 ounce container of Sarah's homemade gravy 8 ounces of creamy mashed potatoes 8 ounces of sweet potato casserole 8 ounces of old-fashioned stuffing 8 ounces of creamed corn 4 ounces of cranberry sauce 2 soft brioche rolls 2 ounces of honey butter one serving of apple crisp
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 5:30 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Sarah's on Main is a unique Bakery & Cafe located in the downtown Wheeling, West Virginia. We offer croissants, breakfast sandwiches, almost famous Salty Bread, quiche, cookies, coffee & espresso drinks too. We change our lunch menu daily and you can see what we're cooking up for each day on our facebook and instagram feeds.
2122 Main St., Wheeling, WV 26003