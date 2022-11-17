12 oz Sarah's on Main YETI Rambler - (reg. $50)

$42.50

Our Custom YETI Cup is a 12 oz. Rambler Bottle in River green with their new Hot Shot Cap. With Sarah's on Main logo engraved on the front. The BEST travel mug we've ever seen. Makes a great Gift! From Yeti: "On-the-go caffeine enthusiasts, meet the ultimate drinking vessel for filling up and hitting the road. While this 12 oz. Rambler® Bottle is conveniently light, it holds more than enough joe to jump-start your day, whether you’re gearing up for an early morning trip or need an energy boost before a day outdoors. Why we’re giving this Rambler extra kudos? It’s topped with a unique, 360-drinking, 100% leakproof HotShot Cap that lives up to its name by letting you sip from any side while locking in piping-hot temperatures for hours on end."