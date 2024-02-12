Restaurant info

We are combining Sarang Yeah Orem and Nin Hao menu here for your selection. Sarang Yeah II is the extension of Sarang Yeah LLC in Provo. We serve authentic Korean and Malaysian dishes. Nin Hao Family Eatery serves some authentic Chinese and Southeast Asian food that’s very common in Asian but not as common here in the Utah county. We are using sea salt and olive oil in our cooking. We hope you enjoy our home cooking style, healthier Asian food for your enjoyment!