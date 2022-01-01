Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sara's Market

120 Reviews

3455 City Terrace Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90063

Order Again

Non-Alcholic Drinks

Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water

Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sanzo Calamansi Sparkling Water Made with real Fruit 0g of Sugar

Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water

Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water

$2.50

Sanzo Lychee Sparkling Water Made with real Fruit

De La Calle Tepache Picante Mango Chili

De La Calle Tepache Picante Mango Chili

$3.00

De La Calle Tepache Picante Mango Chili Fermented Pineapple Beverage of Mexico

De La Calle Tepache Tamarindo Citrus

De La Calle Tepache Tamarindo Citrus

$3.00

De la Calle Tepache Regional Tamarindo Citrus Fermented Pineapple Beverage of Mexico

I Love Michelada Mix (Brown)

I Love Michelada Mix (Brown)

$8.50

Original Brown Mix

I Love Michelada Mix (Red)

I Love Michelada Mix (Red)

$8.50

Red Mix

I Love Michelada Mix (Red Vegan)

I Love Michelada Mix (Red Vegan)

$9.75

Red Vegan Mix

Hot Sauce

Boon Sauce

Boon Sauce

$19.00

Boon Sauce LA Based chili Oil created by Chef Max

Zab's Datil Pepper Hot Sauce Original

Zab's Datil Pepper Hot Sauce Original

$12.00

Zab's Datil Pepper Hot Sauce Original No preservatives 10 Fl Oz.

Zab's Datil Pepper House St.Augustine Style

Zab's Datil Pepper House St.Augustine Style

$12.00

Zab's Datil Pepper Hot Sauce St. Augustine Style 10 Fl Oz.

Kari Kari Chili Crisp

Kari Kari Chili Crisp

$13.00

Kari Kari Seattle's Chili Oil Crisp Crunchy Spicy Garlicky

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Sara's Market is a grocery store located in City Terrace/ East Los Angeles carrying a variety of essentials from sodas, water, organic tortillas, natural wines and a range of craft beer that is sold in singles.

