Sara's Market
120 Reviews
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 3:30 pm
Restaurant info
Sara's Market is a grocery store located in City Terrace/ East Los Angeles carrying a variety of essentials from sodas, water, organic tortillas, natural wines and a range of craft beer that is sold in singles.
Location
3455 City Terrace Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
NextMex Express - City Terrace
No Reviews
4140 City Terrace Drive Los Angeles, CA 90063
View restaurant
Brooklyn Ave. Pizza Co.
No Reviews
2706 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90033
View restaurant
La Michoacana Boyle Heights - Boyle Heights
4.5 • 763
2328 E Cesar E Chavez Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90033
View restaurant