Sarasota Vegan Deli 5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7

5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7

sarasota, FL 34234

Big Whack Classic

Big Whack Classic

$10.00

Impossible burger with lettuce, onion, pickles, melted cheeze, and our house made whack sauce on a toasted bun

2/4/$10 McBluffins

2/4/$10 McBluffins

$10.00Out of stock

Impossible Sausage, Just Egg and Cheeze on a toasted english muffin!

Cali wrap

Cali wrap

$10.00

House made seitan chikken and bacun wrapped up with spring mix, tomatoes, onion, banana pepper, local microgreens, carrots, avocado, and ranch!

9” Cuban

9” Cuban

$10.00

Our house made seitan pourk marinated in mojo sauce on authentic Cuban bread with mustard, pickles, and cheeze toasted to perfection!

Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Chopped meat of choice with grilled onions, green peppers, melted cheeze, and mayo served on a toasted sub roll

Red potato salad 8 0z

$3.95

Chickpea salad

$6.95Out of stock

BBQ seitan

$6.99Out of stock

CrackORoni

$6.99

BBQ Sammie

$12.95Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
We offer most deli favorites in a fully plant based version. Burgers, Sandwiches, Wraps, Salads and Pizza along with hard to find grocery items and snacks. Our sandwiches are mostly crafted with our house made artisan seitan line. we will offer several gluten free options but caution sever allergy sufferers to be mindful that while we take every precaution possible the possibility of trace contamination is present considering the scale of production of a gluten based product on premises.

5119 n Tamiami trail unit 7, sarasota, FL 34234

