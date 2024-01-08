Saratoga Hot Springs Resort
No reviews yet
601 East Pic Pike Road
Saratoga, WY 82331
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Pub Menu
- Coconut Shrimp$19.00
Jumbo Shrimp dredged in Coconut Batter, fried golden brown & served with an Orange Ginger Soy dipping sauce.
- Firecracker Wings$17.00
Monster wings tossed in our Signature firecracker sauce. Served with veggie sticks & bleu cheese dressing.
- Brewery Nachos$15.00+
Tortilla chips fired in house and topped with picco de gallo, black olives, jalapenos, queso sauce, sour cream & salsa. Add chicken +$4 Add ground beef + $3
- Ultimate Quesadilla$17.00
Huge tortilla stuffed with spinach, peppers, onions, jalapenos, black olives, choice of chicken or Latin spiced ground beef, garnished with queso sauce
- Cheese Curds & Fries$14.00
Golden fried cheese curds, garnished with fries & served with a zesty marinara sauce.
- Crab Stuffed Mushrooms$16.00
Chef's special crab filling recipe stuffed inside a jumbo mushroom cap & roasted. Topped with a Spinach Alfredo sauce.
- Baby Beef Purse$17.00
Medallions of beef, sauteed shallots, & bleu cheese stuffed into a baby pastry crust, served with a Shiraz Demi-Glace.
- Giant Bavarian Pretzel$9.00
Giant Bavarian Pretzel soft & hot dredged in salt & served with a spicy mustard sauce. Pairs well with Our White Buffalo Stout Micro Brew!!
- Black & Bleu$18.00
Blackened steak placed on an iceberg lettuce wedge, dressed in bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, crispy onion, & pear tomatoes. Enhanced with House Bleu cheese dressing & balsamic glaze.
- HailCaesar$15.00+
Crisp Romaine leaves tossed in House made dressing, finished with shaved Parmesan cheese & herb croutons. Add chicken +$4 Add Steak + $5
- Terrific Tofu$14.00
Spring Mix, grilled tofu, candied asparagus & pecans, roasted red pepper, European cucumber, roasted corn relish. Served with a lemon ginger vinaigrette.
- Spectacular Spinach$18.00
Baby spoon spinach leaves tossed in bacon vinaigrette, served with hard boiled eggs, fried caper berries, sliced red onion, topped with grilled marinated citrus shrimp. A champagne citrus mayo finished the salad.
- Madre Chopped Salad$15.00
Shredded lettuce, chopped ham, turkey, hard-boiled egg, tomato, cheddar & Swiss cheeses, green peas, baby corn, finished with a Peppercorn Ranch dressing.
- Avocado Caprese$12.00
Layers of Avocado, mozzarella cheese, grilled vine ripe beefsteak tomatoes, & fried basil leaves. Garnished with a green goddess dressing & balsamic drizzle.
- Lakeside Chicken$16.00
Marinated chicken breast grilled topped with grilled beefsteak tomatoes, avocado slices, & pepperjack cheese. Placed on a Kaiser roll dressed in a cucumber ranch mayo served with a pickle spear & choice of side.
- Steak & Cheese Hoagie$18.00
Shaved angus steak smothered in sauteed onions & peppers, melted provolone & cheddar cheese, served with a pickle spear& choice of side.
- Cajun Chicken Wrap$18.00
Sweet heat blackened chicken breast topped with shredded lettuce, jalapenos, sauteed onions & peppers, pepperjack cheese & roasted red pepper aioli, rolled in a tomato tortilla & served with choice of side. Goes great with a Treasure Island IPA!
- Big Boy Blt$18.00
Heavy portion of crisp bacon, tomato, avocado, Bibb lettuce, layered & stacked on garlic mayo spread on Texas Toast, pickle spear, served with choice of side.
- Crunchy Cod Sandwich$17.00
Tender cod filet dredged in beer batter & fried golden brown. topped with a lemon tarragon mayonnaise, shredded lettuce, diced tomato, pickle, red onion, placed on a toasted hoagie roll & served with coleslaw, pickle spear & choice of side.
- Pub Fried Chicken Breast$16.00
Hand breaded chicken breast dusted with Chef's special spice blend & fried. Topped with a sweet honey mustard spread, leaf lettuce, tomato slices, red onion rings, & pickle spear served with choice o f side.
- All American Burger$17.00
1/2-pound burger, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle spear, placed on a kaiser roll. Up to 2 toppings are included & choice of side. All additional toppings are $1.50 extra. Add Fried Egg +$2
- Fat Cheese$19.00
Two 1/2-pound burgers smothered in American cheese & piled high with lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle spear & choice of side. Additional Toppings + $1.50 Add Fried Egg +$2
- Bacon Bad Boy$19.00
House Favorite!! 1/2-pound burger topped with sauteed onions w, bacon & cheddar cheese, placed on a bourbon bacon jam mayo lined kaiser roll, dressed with pickle spear & choice of side.
- Spinach Mushroom Swiss$19.00
1/2-pound burger, Swiss cheese, spinach leaves, sauteed mushrooms, placed on a creamy spinach sauce lined kaiser roll, dressed with a pickle spear, & choice of side.
- Impossible Burger$17.00
vegan based burger patty for ultimate meat substitute! Great flavor & dressed with lettuce, tomato slices, red onion, pickle spear, & choice of side. Up to 2 toppings are included.
- Pepperoni Power$25.00
- Manja Meatball$26.00
16' pizza with meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese,
- Sausage Smackdown$25.00
16' pizza with sausage, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese,
- Vibrant Veggie$18.00
16' pizza with vegetables, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese,
- Chilling Coastal$29.00
16' pizza spinach leaves, baby mozzarella cheese, sliced grilled tomatoes, Prosciutto ham, kalamata olives, topped with herbs, olive oil, & balsamic drizzle.
- 12oz Ribeye Steak$45.00
cooked to temperature, served with Chef's choice of starch & vegetable, finished with a Port Wine Demi
- Fashionable Filet$49.00
8oz angus tenderloin steak charbroiled & cooked to temperature, dressed in crispy onions & a peppercorn demi, served with starch & veggie of the day. All steaks come with a small house salad with choice of dressing or cup of soup of the day.
- Fries$3.00+
Thin cut fries fried golden brown.
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.00+
sweet potato fries fried golden crisp!
- Chips$3.00+
House made potato chips!
- Onion Rings$4.00+
Beer Battered Colossal onion rings fried golden brown!
- Soup$3.00+
Soup of the day, only the finest & freshest ingredients are used in the preparation!
- Side Salad$3.00
served with choice of dressing.
- cottage Cheese$3.00
Only the highest quality used.
- Fresh Fruit$4.00
Kids Menu
Dessert Menu
Alcohol
Beers on Tap
- Altitude Apricot$6.50
- Aspen Alley Amber$6.50
- Chocolate Meltdown Java Porter$6.50
- Gowdy Goldrush$6.50
- Headlamp Lager$6.50
- Saratoga Wit$6.50
- Treasure Island IPA$6.50
- White Buffalo Stout$6.50
- Anthem APA$6.50
- Highwater Saison$6.50
- McCloudland Irish Nitro Stout$6.50
- Oktoberfest$6.50
- Seasonal Seltzer$6.50
- Belgium Dubbel Winter Wheat$6.50
- Challenger Cali Common$6.50
- Spruce Tip Ale$6.50
- Razz Kolsch$6.50
- Coconut Stout$6.50
- Bluebird Blonde$6.50
- Snowbound Stout$6.50
- Chatterton Altbier$6.50
- Treasure Island Fog$6.50
- Beer Flights$10.00
- Altitude Apricot$18.00
- Aspen Alley Amber$18.00
- Treasure Island IPA$18.00
- White Buffalo$18.00
- Beer Choice
- Growler Fill$22.00
- Growler Choice$90.00
Domestic Beer
Snowy Specials
Liquor Selection
- Blanton's Premium$26.00+
- Bulleit Bourbon$12.00+
- CCD Reserve Straight Whiskey$14.00+
- Crown Royal Canadian Whiskey$10.00+
- Jack Daniels$8.00+
- Jameson$10.00+
- Jim Beam$8.00+
- Pendeleton Canadian Whiskey$8.00+
- Pine Bluffs Bourbon$12.00+
- Pine Bluffs Rye$12.00+
- Sazerac rye Whiskey$10.00+
- Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey$10.00+
- Ten High Well$6.00+
- Wyoming Whiskey$16.00+
- Balvenie Double Wood 12Yr$26.00+
- Glenlivet 12Yr$20.00+
- Glenlivet 15Yr$32.00+
- Glenlivet 18Yr$60.00+
- Johnnie Walker Red$10.00+
- Johnnie Walker Black$16.00+
- Johnnie Walker Blue$90.00+
- Macallan 12Yr$30.00+
- CCD Jalapeno Bacon Vodka$10.00+
- Grey Goose$12.00+
- Jackson Hole Stillworks$12.00+
- Ketel One$10.00+
- Mr. Boston Vodka$6.00+
- Pine Bluffs Vodka$8.00+
- Titos$8.00+
- 307 Vodka$8.00+
- Bacardi Silver$8.00+
- Backwards Swordswallower Rum$12.00+
- Captain Morgan$8.00+
- Kraken Dark Rum$10.00+
- Malibu Coconut$8.00+
- Mr. Boston Rum$6.00+
- Myers Dark Rum$8.00+
- Bombay Sapphire$12.00+
- Great Grey$12.00+
- Hendricks$16.00+
- Lord Calvert$6.00+
- Tanqueray$10.00+
- Empress$20.00+
- Casamigos Mezcal$20.00+
- Casamigos Reposado$18.00+
- Don Julio 1942$60.00+
- Milagro Silver$12.00+
- Milagro Reposado$12.00+
- Montezuma$6.00+
- Patron Silver$16.00+
- 1800 Silver$12.00+
- Christian Brothers Brandy$10.00+
- Bailey's Irish Liqueur$10.00+
- Campari Bitter Liqueur$10.00+
- CCD Raspberry Cordial$10.00+
- Cointreau Orange Liqueur$10.00+
- Apple Pucker$10.00+
- Creme de Menthe$10.00+
- Grape Pucker$10.00+
- Island Pucker$10.00+
- Peppermint Schnapps$10.00+
- Pomegranate Schnapps$10.00+
- Sloe Gin$10.00+
- Watermelon Pucker$10.00+
- Disaronno$10.00+
- Drambuie$10.00+
- Dr. Buttershots$10.00+
- Dr. Peach$10.00+
- Dr. Vanilla$10.00+
- Frangelico$10.00+
- Gran Marnier Orange Cognac$10.00+
- Jagermeister$10.00+
- Kahlua$10.00+
- Koltiska$10.00+
- Midori Melon Suntory$10.00+
- Milkcan Moonshine$10.00+
- Mozart Chocolate Creme$10.00+
- Potter's Amaretto$6.00+
- Rumchata$10.00+
- St. Germain$10.00+
- Tuaca$10.00+
Wyoming's Own Cocktails
Seasonal Cocktails
- Apple Snacks$15.00
- Cerebrum Punch$15.00
- Dirty Snowman$15.00
- D's Irish Soda$15.00
- Elder's Teepee$15.00
- The "Greenie"$15.00
- Honey Badger$15.00
- Jumping JO-JO$15.00
- Medicine Bow Spritzer$15.00
- Merry Margarita$15.00
- Milton's Sunset Beach$15.00
- Momma's Margarita$15.00
- Mountain Range Mai Tai$15.00
- Nice Spice$15.00
- North Platte Arnold Palmer$15.00
- Sara-slinger$15.00
- Skinny Dip Margarita$15.00
- SM Black Razz Mojito$15.00
- Sno-ball-tini$15.00
- Togie Pom Pom$15.00
Classic Cocktails
Wine List
- Prophecy Cabernet$10.00+
- Purple Cowboy Red Blend$10.00+
- Santa Julia Malbec$10.00+
- Wild Horse Merlot$10.00+
- C&T Bourbon Barrel Red$14.00+
- Meiomi Pinot Noir$14.00+
- Michael David Petite Petite$14.00+
- Chimney Rock Stag's Leap$25.00+
- Veuve Cliquot$160.00
- Lamarca Prosecco$10.00
- Butter Chardonnay$10.00+
- Clos Du Bois Pinot Grigio$10.00+
- Cupcake Moscato D'asti$10.00+
- Hanna Sauvignon Blanc$10.00+
- Josh Cellars Rose$10.00+
- Martini & Rossi Asti$10.00+
- Matua Sauvignon Blanc$10.00+
- Relax Reisling$10.00+
- Kendall J. Chardonnay$14.00+
- Primo Amore Moscato$14.00+
- Terlato Fruili Pinot Grigio$14.00+
- Angels & Cowboys Brut$16.00+
Signature Shots
Drinks
Soft Drinks/Hot Drinks
- Pepsi$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Diet Pepsi$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Root Beer$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Mountain Dew$3.00
soft drink beverage
- 7-Up$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Lemonade$3.00
soft drink beverage
- Unsweet Iced Tea$3.00
cold beverage
- Ginger Ale$4.00
beverage served in a bottle
- Tonic$4.00
beverage served in a bottle
- Coffee Carafe$6.00
- Coffee Guys$5.00
- Coffee/ Decaf$3.00
- Juice$3.00
- Hot Cocoa$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$3.00
- Milk$3.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Micro Brew Pub with an eclectic selection of beers and food that is available 7days a week.
601 East Pic Pike Road, Saratoga, WY 82331