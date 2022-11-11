Dirty Dough Saratoga Springs
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
153 W Crossroads BLVD STE 103, Saratoga Springs, UT 84045
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Tsunami Restaurant and Sushi Bar - Traverse Mountain
No Reviews
1616 W Traverse Parkway Lehi, UT 84043
View restaurant