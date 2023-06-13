Main picView gallery

Sarava - The Modern Bistro 6819 3rd Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

6819 3rd Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11220

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Beef Empanadas

$14.00

FOOD

Apps

Coxinha

$14.00

Beef Empanadas

$14.00

Frito Misto

$24.00

Tuna Tartare

$22.00

Linguiça Com Mandioca

$16.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$22.00

Avocado Mango Salad

$14.00

Spicy Mussels

$19.00

Baby Kale Salad

$14.00

Burgers & More

Lobster Roll

$32.00

Smashed Picanha Burger

$26.00

Wagyu Burger

$25.00

Grass Fed Beef Burger

$24.00

Surf & Turf Burger

$35.00

Cauliflower Pizza

$22.00

Turkey Quinoa Burger

$19.00

Salmon Burger

$22.00

Entree

BBQ FOR 2

$96.00

Picanha

$38.00

Bobo de Camarão

$34.00

Blackned Salmon

$34.00

Mac & Cheese Lobster

$35.00

Paccheri Au Ragu

$28.00

Chicken Straganoff

$26.00

Moqueca

$35.00

Seafood For Two

$145.00

Tomahawk For 2

$178.00

NY Steak Eggs

$45.00

Feijoada

$38.00

Sides

Side Rice & Beans

$8.00

Side French Fries

$9.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$14.00

Truffle Fries w Cheese

$14.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Yucca Fries

$9.00

Waffle Fries Side

$10.00

Side Guacamole

$11.00

Half Avocado

$4.00

Side Hummus

$6.00

Side Beans

$4.00

Side Country Bacon

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Side Home Fries

$6.00

Side Jasmine Rice

$4.00

Side Plantains

$8.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$8.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Side Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Side Turkey Bacon

$8.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Desserts

Brazilian Flan

$10.00

Chrurros

$12.00

Banana Creme Brûlée

$12.00

Pear Tart With Gelato

$12.00

Carrot Cake

$12.00

Organic Sorbet & Gelato

$10.00

Chocolate Soufle A La Mode

$12.00

DRINKS

Cocktails

Frozen

$12.00

Caipirinha

$14.00

Pop Prosceco

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Hibiscus Margarita

$14.00

Red Sangria Glass

$14.00

Passion Fruit Sangria

$14.00

Belini

$7.00

Mimosa

$7.00

My Passion

$8.00

Passion Fruit Mojito

$15.00

Watermelon Moscow Mule

$15.00

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Caipirissima Cucumber Lime

$22.00

Espresso Martini

$15.00

Mojito

$14.00

Beer

Brazilian Beer

$7.00

Delirium

$12.00

Estrella Galicia

$7.00

Voodoo IPA

$7.00

Saravá IPA

$8.00

Saravá Pilsner

$8.00

Peroni

$7.00

Drinks

Diet Soda

$3.00

Regular Seltzer

$3.00

Lg Still Water

$7.00

Water

$1.00

Brazillian Soda

$3.50

Lg Sparklyn Water

$8.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Lemonade

$7.00

Orange Juice

$7.00

Passion Fruit Juice

$7.00

Peach Juice

$7.00

Mocktail

$11.00

Mango Juice

$7.00

Pitchers

Pitcher Red Sangria

$38.00

Pitcher Passion Fruit Sangria

$38.00

Pitcher Mimosa

$42.00

Coffee Bar

Coffee

$3.50

Latte

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Americano

$4.50

Hot Cocoa

$7.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.50

Ice Coffee

$5.50

Ice Latte

$8.00

Expresso

$4.00

Double Expresso

$4.50

WINE

Red by Bottle

Rioja BT

$48.00

Sancerre Pinot Noir

$48.00

Tempranillo Enguera BT

$42.00

Casal Garcia Red BT

$42.00

Grenache One Block

$48.00

BTL MONTE VELHO

$48.00

BTL CASTELO DALBA

$46.00

White by Bottle

Rose L' Vieux BT

$42.00

Verdil BT

$42.00

Pinot Grigio BT

$44.00

Moet & Chandon

$115.00

Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$48.00

Casal Garcia White

$42.00

Casal Garcia Rosé

$42.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We serve authentic Brazilian Food & Crafted cocktails. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

6819 3rd Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11220

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Coszcal De Allende
orange star4.1 • 543
6824 3rd Ave Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Sabor Azteca -
orange starNo Reviews
271 Bay Ridge Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Emphasis Restaurant - 6822 4th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
6822 4th Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11220
View restaurantnext
Bora Bora Smoothie Cafe - Bay Ridge, Brooklyn NY
orange starNo Reviews
7322 3rd Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Tortas Eden Restaurant - 7404 3rd Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
7404 3rd Avenue Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext
Fresh Eats Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
478 72nd St Brooklyn, NY 11209
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Brooklyn

Kings Co Imperial - Williamsburg
orange star4.8 • 15,438
20 Skillman Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Sunday in Brooklyn
orange star4.5 • 15,247
348 Wythe Ave Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Roberta's Pizza Bushwick - TAKE OUT
orange star4.5 • 14,937
261 Moore St Brooklyn, NY 11206
View restaurantnext
Pies 'n' Thighs
orange star4.2 • 10,215
166 S 4th St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Birds of a Feather 鸳鸯
orange star4.7 • 8,898
172 N 1st St Brooklyn, NY 11211
View restaurantnext
Miss Ada
orange star5.0 • 7,944
184 Dekalb Brooklyn, NY 11205
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Brooklyn
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
New York
review star
Avg 4.3 (2095 restaurants)
Ozone Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Rockaway Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston