Indian

Saravanaa Bhavan - Edison

1,128 Reviews

$$

149 WOOD AVE

EDISON, NJ 08820

Order Again

Popular Items

To.go-Idly
To.go-Medu Vada
To.go-Thali-Poori

Appetizers

To.go-Idly

To.go-Idly

$7.50

Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.

To.go-Mini Ghee Idly

To.go-Mini Ghee Idly

$9.00

Mini Idly Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY*

To.go-Rasam Mini Idly

To.go-Rasam Mini Idly

$9.00

Mini Idly Immersed In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup. *DAIRY*

To.go-Medu Vada

To.go-Medu Vada

$7.50

Crispy Lentil Doughnut Served With Sambhar And Chutney.

To.go-Sambar Vada

To.go-Sambar Vada

$9.00

Crispy Lentil Doughnut Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Onions and Cilantro.

To.go-Curd Vada

To.go-Curd Vada

$9.00

Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Fresh Yogurt Garnished With Grated Carrot And Cilantro.

To.go-Rasam Vada

To.go-Rasam Vada

$9.00

Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup.

To.go-Pongal/Vada

To.go-Pongal/Vada

$9.00

Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices Lentil doughnut. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Bonda

To.go-Bonda

$8.00

Crispy Lentil Balls Served With Sambhar And Chutney.

To.go-Ghee Pongal

To.go-Ghee Pongal

$9.00

Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Rava Kichadi

To.go-Rava Kichadi

$9.00

Roasted Semolina Cooked With Mixed Vegetables and Herbs. Served With Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Combo-1

To.go-Combo-1

$12.50

Idly(1), Mini Masala Dosa, Rava kichadi, sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Combo-2

To.go-Combo-2

$11.00

Idly(1), Vada(1), Rava kichadi, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Combo-3

To.go-Combo-3

$11.00

Idly(1), Vada(1), Ghee Pongal, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Combo-4

To.go-Combo-4

$9.50

Idly(2), Vada(1)

To.go-Rasam

To.go-Rasam

$6.00

A Spicy Lentil Soup. A South Indian Specialty.

To.go-Tomato Soup

To.go-Tomato Soup

$6.00

Dosa's

To.go-Plain Dosa

To.go-Plain Dosa

$9.50

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.

To.go-Masala Dosa

To.go-Masala Dosa

$10.50

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Cheese Dosa

To.go-Cheese Dosa

$10.00

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*

To.go-Cheese Masala Dosa

To.go-Cheese Masala Dosa

$10.50

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese And Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Milagaipodi Dosa

To.go-Milagaipodi Dosa

$10.00

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With A Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY*

To.go-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa

To.go-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa

$11.00

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Ghee Dosa

To.go-Ghee Dosa

$11.00

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*

To.go-Ghee Masala Dosa

To.go-Ghee Masala Dosa

$12.00

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Paper Roast

To.go-Paper Roast

$13.00

Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe.

To.go-Paper Masala Dosa

To.go-Paper Masala Dosa

$13.99

Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe. Filled with mashed potatoes. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Mysore Dosa

To.go-Mysore Dosa

$11.00

Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *SPICY*

To.go-Mysore Masala Dosa

To.go-Mysore Masala Dosa

$12.00

Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Onion Dosa

To.go-Onion Dosa

$10.00

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.

To.go-Onion Masala Dosa

To.go-Onion Masala Dosa

$11.00

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes, Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Rava Dosa

To.go-Rava Dosa

$10.00

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Rava Masala Dosa

To.go-Rava Masala Dosa

$11.00

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Stuffed With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Onion Rava Dosa

To.go-Onion Rava Dosa

$11.00

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Onion Rava Masala Dosa

To.go-Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$12.00

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Ghee Rava Dosa

To.go-Ghee Rava Dosa

$10.50

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa

To.go-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa

$11.50

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa

To.go-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa

$11.00

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa

To.go-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$12.00

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Pesarat

To.go-Pesarat

$10.00Out of stock
To.go-Pesarat Uppuma

To.go-Pesarat Uppuma

$11.00Out of stock

*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Kara Dosa

Togo-Kara Dosa

$10.00Out of stock

Spicy Thin Rice Crepe With Spices, Onions And Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa

To.go-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa

$11.50

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa

To.go-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa

$12.50

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Uthappam's

To.go-Plain Uthappam

To.go-Plain Uthappam

$9.00

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake.

To.go-Vegetable Uthappam

To.go-Vegetable Uthappam

$10.00

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Mixed Vegetable.

To.go-Onion Uthappam

To.go-Onion Uthappam

$10.00

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions.

To.go-Onion/Chilli Uthappam

To.go-Onion/Chilli Uthappam

$10.50

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Chilies.

To.go-Onion/Peas Uthappam

To.go-Onion/Peas Uthappam

$10.50

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Peas.

To.go-Tomato Uthappam

To.go-Tomato Uthappam

$10.00

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake With Tomato.

To.go-Tomato/Peas Uthappam

To.go-Tomato/Peas Uthappam

$10.50

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato And Peas.

To.go-Tomato/Onion Uthappam

To.go-Tomato/Onion Uthappam

$10.50

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato And Onions.

To.go-Tomato/Onion/Chili Uthappam

To.go-Tomato/Onion/Chili Uthappam

$11.00

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato, Onions And Chilies.

Rice Corner

To.go-Thali-Poori

To.go-Thali-Poori

$18.00

One Poori/Chappathi, Rice, Sambhar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kuzhambu, Curd, Papad, Pickle And Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Thali-Chapathi

To.go-Thali-Chapathi

$18.00

One Poori/Chappathi, Rice, Sambhar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kuzhambu, Curd, Papad, Pickle And Sweet. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Mini Meals

To.go-Mini Meals

$15.00

Sambar rice, Curd rice, Special Rice Of the Day, Poriyal, Papad And Sweet. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go- Sambar Rice

To.go- Sambar Rice

$9.00

Rice Cooked With Lentils And Mixed Vegetables Served With Papad.

To.go- Curd Rice

To.go- Curd Rice

$8.00

Riced Mixed With Yogurt And Raisins. Granished With Carrots And Cilantro. Served With Pickle. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Special Rice

To.go-Special Rice

$8.00Out of stock

Tomato, Lime, Tamarind, Coconut. *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Vegetable Briyani

To.go-Vegetable Briyani

$12.00

Basmathi Rice Cooked With Mixed Vegetables And Indian Species. Served With Onion Raitha. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Breads/ House Specials

To.go-Parotta

To.go-Parotta

$10.00

Delicious South Indian Layered Bread Served With Vegetables Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Poori

To.go-Poori

$9.00

Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Chappathi

To.go-Chappathi

$9.00

Thin Soft Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Channa Batura

To.go-Channa Batura

$14.00

Big Fluffy Bread Served With Chickpeas Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go- Kothu Parotta

To.go- Kothu Parotta

$12.50

Sliced Parotta Tossed With Indian Spices And Vegetables Served With Onion Raitha. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Kaima Idly

To.go-Kaima Idly

$12.00

Chopped Idly Deep Fried ,Sauteed In Regional Spices Served With Onion Raitha. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Weekend Specials

To.go-Onion Bhaji

To.go-Onion Bhaji

$7.50Out of stock

Slices Of Onions Coated With Chick peas Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

To.go-Chilli Bhaji

To.go-Chilli Bhaji

$7.50Out of stock

Slices Of Chilies Coated With Chick Pea Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

To.go-Plantain Bhaji

To.go-Plantain Bhaji

$7.50Out of stock

Thick Green Banana slices Coated With Chick Pea Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

To.go-Masala Vada

To.go-Masala Vada

$7.50Out of stock

Fried Lentil Patties Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

To.go-Gobi-65

$10.00Out of stock

To.go-Paneer-65

$12.00Out of stock

*DAIRY*

Extra Serving

To.go-Papad

To.go-Papad

$1.50
To.go-Rice

To.go-Rice

$2.00
To.go-Raitha (8 oz)

To.go-Raitha (8 oz)

$2.00
To.go-Spl.Kuzhambu(16oz)

To.go-Spl.Kuzhambu(16oz)

$6.00
To.go-Poriyal (16oz)

To.go-Poriyal (16oz)

$6.00
To.go-Kootu (16oz)

To.go-Kootu (16oz)

$6.00
To.go-Sidedish (16oz)

To.go-Sidedish (16oz)

$6.00
To.go-Channa Kurma(16oz)

To.go-Channa Kurma(16oz)

$6.00
To.go-Coconut Chutney(8oz)

To.go-Coconut Chutney(8oz)

$3.00
To.go-Tomato Chutney(8oz)

To.go-Tomato Chutney(8oz)

$3.00
To.go-Spl.Chutney (8oz)

To.go-Spl.Chutney (8oz)

$3.00
To.go-Pickel(2oz)

To.go-Pickel(2oz)

$1.00
To.go-Potato Masala(8oz)

To.go-Potato Masala(8oz)

$2.00
To.go-Tiffin Sambhar(16oz)

To.go-Tiffin Sambhar(16oz)

$4.00
To.go-Meal Sambhar(160z)

To.go-Meal Sambhar(160z)

$4.00
To.go-Extra Milagaipodi(2oz)

To.go-Extra Milagaipodi(2oz)

$2.00
To.go-Extra Poori

To.go-Extra Poori

$2.00
To.go-Extra Chappathi

To.go-Extra Chappathi

$2.00
To.go-Extra Curd(8oz)

To.go-Extra Curd(8oz)

$2.00
To.go-Extra Ghee(2oz)

To.go-Extra Ghee(2oz)

$2.00

Desserts

To.go-Dessert Of the Day

To.go-Dessert Of the Day

$7.00

*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Gulab Jamun

To.go-Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Dry Milk And Cottage Cheese Balls Immersed In Sugar Syrup And Rose Water. *DAIRY*

To.go-Badam Halwa

To.go-Badam Halwa

$7.00

Ground Almonds Cooked In Honey And Butter *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Rasamalai

To.go-Rasamalai

$7.00

Cottage Cheese Rounds In Sweet Milk. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

To.go-Rava Kesari

To.go-Rava Kesari

$7.00

Roasted Semolina Sweetened With Sugar, Mixed With Raisins And Nuts. Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Beverages

To.go-Madras Coffee

To.go-Madras Coffee

$5.00
To.go- MasalaTea

To.go- MasalaTea

$5.00
To.go-Mango Lassi

To.go-Mango Lassi

$5.00
To.go-Rose Milk

To.go-Rose Milk

$6.00
To.go-Bottle Water

To.go-Bottle Water

$0.50
To.go-Butter Milk

To.go-Butter Milk

$3.50
To.go-Soft Drinks

To.go-Soft Drinks

Tray Orders

Idly 1/2 Tray

$80.00Out of stock

Vada 1/2 Tray

$80.00Out of stock

Ghee pongal 1/2 Tray

$80.00Out of stock

Ravakichadi 1/2 Tray

$80.00Out of stock

Tiffin Sambhar 1/2 Tray

$50.00Out of stock

Chutney 1/2 Tray

$35.00Out of stock

Plain rice 1/2 Tray

$50.00Out of stock

Bisibelabath 1/2 Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Bagalabath 1/2 Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Special Rice 1/2 Tray

$80.00Out of stock

Veg.Biryani 1/2 Tray

$90.00Out of stock

Poriyal 1/2 Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Kottu 1/2 Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Kuzhambu 1/2 Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Sidedish 1/2 Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Meal Sambhar 1/2 Tray

$45.00Out of stock

Rasam 1/2 Tray

$55.00Out of stock

Special Curry 1/2 Tray

$70.00Out of stock

MVP 1/2 Tray

$80.00Out of stock

Chappathi 25pcs

$50.00Out of stock

Gobi-65 1/2 Tray

$70.00Out of stock

Paneer-65 1/2 Tray

$80.00Out of stock

Ravakasari 1/2 Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Gulab Jamun 25Pcs

$60.00Out of stock

Payasam 1/2 Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Badam Halwa 1/2 Tray

$100.00Out of stock

Sweet Pongal 1/2 Tray

$60.00Out of stock

Raitha 1/2 Tray

$25.00Out of stock

Sweet - 1 LB

$10.00Out of stock

Snacks - 1 LB

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Vegetarian Indian Cuisine

Location

149 WOOD AVE, EDISON, NJ 08820

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

