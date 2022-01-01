Restaurant header imageView gallery

Saravanaa Bhavan - Milpitas

review star

No reviews yet

438 Barber Lane

Milpitas, CA 95035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Togo-Idly

Togo-Idly

$10.00

Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.

Togo-Mini Ghee Idly

Togo-Mini Ghee Idly

$11.50

Mini Idly Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY*

Togo-Rasam Mini Idly

Togo-Rasam Mini Idly

$11.50

Mini Idly Immersed In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup. *DAIRY*

Togo-Medu Vada

Togo-Medu Vada

$10.00

Crispy Lentil Doughnut Served With Sambhar And Chutney.

Togo-Sambar Vada

Togo-Sambar Vada

$10.50

Crispy Lentil Doughnut Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Onions and Cilantro.

Togo-Curd Vada

Togo-Curd Vada

$10.50

Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Fresh Yogurt Garnished With Grated Carrot And Cilantro.

Togo-Rasam Vada

Togo-Rasam Vada

$10.50

Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup.

Togo-Pongal/Vada

Togo-Pongal/Vada

$11.50

Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices Lentil doughnut. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Bonda

Togo-Bonda

$10.00

Crispy Lentil Balls Served With Sambhar And Chutney.

Togo-Ghee Pongal

Togo-Ghee Pongal

$11.50

Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Rava Kichadi

Togo-Rava Kichadi

$11.50

Roasted Semolina Cooked With Mixed Vegetables and Herbs. Served With Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-1

Togo-Combo-1

$16.99

Idly(1), Mini Masala Dosa, Rava kichadi, sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-2

Togo-Combo-2

$15.99

Idly(1), Vada(1), Rava kichadi, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-3

Togo-Combo-3

$15.99

Idly(1), Vada(1), Ghee Pongal, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Combo-4

Togo-Combo-4

$14.99

Idly(2), Vada(1)

Togo-Rasam

Togo-Rasam

$6.99

A Spicy Lentil Soup. A South Indian Specialty.

Togo-Tomato Soup

Togo-Tomato Soup

$6.99

Dosa's

Togo-Plain Dosa

Togo-Plain Dosa

$12.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.

Togo-Masala Dosa

Togo-Masala Dosa

$13.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Cheese Dosa

Togo-Cheese Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*

Togo-Cheese Masala Dosa

Togo-Cheese Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese And Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Milagaipodi Dosa

Togo-Milagaipodi Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With A Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY*

Togo-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa

Togo-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Dosa

Togo-Ghee Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*

Togo-Ghee Masala Dosa

Togo-Ghee Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Paper Roast

Togo-Paper Roast

$16.00

Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe.

Togo-Paper Masala Dosa

Togo-Paper Masala Dosa

$16.99

Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe. Filled with mashed potatoes. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Mysore Dosa

Togo-Mysore Dosa

$14.99

Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *SPICY*

Togo-Mysore Masala Dosa

Togo-Mysore Masala Dosa

$15.99

Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Onion Dosa

Togo-Onion Dosa

$13.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.

Togo-Onion Masala Dosa

Togo-Onion Masala Dosa

$14.99

Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes, Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Rava Dosa

Togo-Rava Dosa

$14.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Rava Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Stuffed With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Onion Rava Dosa

Togo-Onion Rava Dosa

$14.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$15.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Rava Dosa

Togo-Ghee Rava Dosa

$15.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa

$16.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa

$16.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa

$17.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Pesarat

Togo-Pesarat

$14.99
Togo-Pesarat Uppuma

Togo-Pesarat Uppuma

$16.99

*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Kara Dosa

Togo-Kara Dosa

$15.99

Spicy Thin Rice Crepe With Spices, Onions And Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa

$16.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa

Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa

$17.99

Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Vegetable Dosa

$15.99

Togo-Saravanaa Special Dosa

$16.99

Togo-Spring Dosa

$16.99

Togo-Sandwich Dosa

$16.99

Uthappam's

Togo-Plain Uthappam

Togo-Plain Uthappam

$13.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake.

Togo-Vegetable Uthappam

Togo-Vegetable Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Mixed Vegetable.

Togo-Onion Uthappam

Togo-Onion Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions.

Togo-Onion/Chilli Uthappam

Togo-Onion/Chilli Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Chilies.

Togo-Onion/Peas Uthappam

Togo-Onion/Peas Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Peas.

Togo-Tomato Uthappam

Togo-Tomato Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake With Tomato.

Togo-Tomato/Peas Uthappam

Togo-Tomato/Peas Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato And Peas.

Togo-Tomato/Onion Uthappam

Togo-Tomato/Onion Uthappam

$14.99

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato And Onions.

Togo-Tomato/Onion/Chili Uthappam

Togo-Tomato/Onion/Chili Uthappam

$15.00

Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato, Onions And Chilies.

Togo-Cheese Uthappam

$15.00

Togo-Chilly Cheese Uthappam

$15.99

Rice Corner

Togo-Thali-Poori

Togo-Thali-Poori

$20.99

One Poori/Chappathi, Rice, Sambhar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kuzhambu, Curd, Papad, Pickle And Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Thali-Chapathi

Togo-Thali-Chapathi

$20.99

One Poori/Chappathi, Rice, Sambhar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kuzhambu, Curd, Papad, Pickle And Sweet. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Mini Meals

Togo-Mini Meals

$16.99

Sambar rice, Curd rice, Special Rice Of the Day, Poriyal, Papad And Sweet. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo- Sambar Rice

Togo- Sambar Rice

$12.99

Rice Cooked With Lentils And Mixed Vegetables Served With Papad.

Togo- Curd Rice

Togo- Curd Rice

$12.99

Riced Mixed With Yogurt And Raisins. Granished With Carrots And Cilantro. Served With Pickle. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Special Rice

Togo-Special Rice

$12.99

Tomato, Lime, Tamarind, Coconut. *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Vegetable Briyani

Togo-Vegetable Briyani

$13.99

Basmathi Rice Cooked With Mixed Vegetables And Indian Species. Served With Onion Raitha. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Breads/ House Specials

Togo-Parotta

Togo-Parotta

$13.99

Delicious South Indian Layered Bread Served With Vegetables Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Poori

Togo-Poori

$12.99

Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Chappathi

Togo-Chappathi

$12.99

Thin Soft Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Channa Batura

Togo-Channa Batura

$16.00

Big Fluffy Bread Served With Chickpeas Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo- Kothu Parotta

Togo- Kothu Parotta

$16.00

Sliced Parotta Tossed With Indian Spices And Vegetables Served With Onion Raitha. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Kaima Idly

Togo-Kaima Idly

$16.00

Chopped Idly Deep Fried ,Sauteed In Regional Spices Served With Onion Raitha. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Weekend Specials

Togo-Onion Bhaji

Togo-Onion Bhaji

$7.50

Slices Of Onions Coated With Chick peas Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

Togo-Chilli Bhaji

Togo-Chilli Bhaji

$7.50

Slices Of Chilies Coated With Chick Pea Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

Togo-Plantain Bhaji

Togo-Plantain Bhaji

$7.50

Thick Green Banana slices Coated With Chick Pea Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

Togo-Masala Vada

Togo-Masala Vada

$7.50

Fried Lentil Patties Served With Chutney And Sambhar.

Togo-Gobi-65

$12.99

Togo-Paneer-65

$13.99

*DAIRY*

Sides (Togo)

Togo-Papad

Togo-Papad

$3.00
Togo-Rice

Togo-Rice

$4.00
Togo-Raitha (8 oz)

Togo-Raitha (8 oz)

$4.00
Togo-Spl.Kuzhambu(16oz)

Togo-Spl.Kuzhambu(16oz)

$8.50
Togo-Poriyal (16oz)

Togo-Poriyal (16oz)

$8.50
Togo-Kootu (16oz)

Togo-Kootu (16oz)

$8.50
Togo-Sidedish (16oz)

Togo-Sidedish (16oz)

$8.50
Togo-Channa Kurma(16oz)

Togo-Channa Kurma(16oz)

$8.50
Togo-Coconut Chutney(8oz)

Togo-Coconut Chutney(8oz)

$6.50
Togo-Tomato Chutney(8oz)

Togo-Tomato Chutney(8oz)

$6.50
Togo-Spl.Chutney (8oz)

Togo-Spl.Chutney (8oz)

$6.50
Togo-Potato Masala(8oz)

Togo-Potato Masala(8oz)

$3.99
Togo-Tiffin Sambhar(16oz)

Togo-Tiffin Sambhar(16oz)

$7.99
Togo-Meal Sambhar(160z)

Togo-Meal Sambhar(160z)

$7.99
Togo-Pickel(2oz)

Togo-Pickel(2oz)

$2.00
Togo-Extra Milagaipodi(2oz)

Togo-Extra Milagaipodi(2oz)

$2.00
Togo-Extra Poori

Togo-Extra Poori

$4.00
Togo-Extra Chappathi

Togo-Extra Chappathi

$4.00
Togo-Extra Parotta

Togo-Extra Parotta

$4.00
Togo-Extra Curd(8oz)

Togo-Extra Curd(8oz)

$3.00
Togo-Extra Ghee(2oz)

Togo-Extra Ghee(2oz)

$2.00

Desserts

Togo-Dessert Of the Day

Togo-Dessert Of the Day

$7.00

*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Gulab Jamun

Togo-Gulab Jamun

$7.00

Dry Milk And Cottage Cheese Balls Immersed In Sugar Syrup And Rose Water. *DAIRY*

Togo-Rasamalai

Togo-Rasamalai

$7.00

Cottage Cheese Rounds In Sweet Milk. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Rava Kesari

Togo-Rava Kesari

$7.00

Roasted Semolina Sweetened With Sugar, Mixed With Raisins And Nuts. Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Togo-Badam Halwa

Togo-Badam Halwa

$8.00

Ground Almonds Cooked In Honey And Butter *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*

Beverages

Togo-Madras Coffee

Togo-Madras Coffee

$4.00
Togo- MasalaTea

Togo- MasalaTea

$4.00
Togo-Mango Lassi

Togo-Mango Lassi

$7.00
Togo-Rose Milk

Togo-Rose Milk

$7.00
Togo-Bottle Water

Togo-Bottle Water

$2.00
Togo-Butter Milk

Togo-Butter Milk

$7.00
Togo-Soft Drinks

Togo-Soft Drinks

Tray Orders

Idly 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Vada 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Ghee pongal 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Ravakichadi 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Tiffin Sambhar 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Chutney 1/2 Tray

$35.00

Plain rice 1/2 Tray

$50.00

Bisibelabath 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Bagalabath 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Special Rice 1/2 Tray

$65.00

Poriyal 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Kottu 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Kuzhambu 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Sidedish 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Meal Sambhar 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Rasam 1/2 Tray

$55.00

Special Curry 1/2 Tray

$70.00

MVP 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Chappathi 25pcs

$50.00

Gobi-65 1/2 Tray

$70.00

Paneer-65 1/2 Tray

$80.00

Ravakasari 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Gulab Jamun 25Pcs

$60.00

Payasam 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Badam Halwa 1/2 Tray

$100.00

Sweet Pongal 1/2 Tray

$60.00

Raitha 1/2 Tray

$25.00

Sweet - 1 LB

$10.00

Snacks - 1 LB

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Vegetarian Indian Cuisine

Location

438 Barber Lane, Milpitas, CA 95035

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Shihlin - MILPITAS BARBER
orange starNo Reviews
522 Barber Ln Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
0022 - Milpitas
orange starNo Reviews
672 Barber Lane Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Big Al's - Silicon Valley - 27 Ranch Dr
orange starNo Reviews
27 Ranch Dr Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
ChickN on the Truck - 279 West Calaveras Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
279 West Calaveras Boulevard Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Paradise Biryani - Milpitas
orange starNo Reviews
560 N Abel St, Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Blast and Brew Pizza and More
orange starNo Reviews
55 River Oaks Place Ste 60 San Jose, CA 95134
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milpitas

Curry Pizza House - Milpitas
orange star4.6 • 4,897
1806 Milmont Drive Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3511-Milpitas
orange star4.2 • 1,879
249 W Calaveras Blvd Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Shabuya - Milpitas
orange star4.5 • 1,147
84 Ranch Dr. Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000860 - Milpitas Town Center
orange star4.1 • 346
547 East Calaveras Blvd. Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 001566 - Great Mall of the Bay Area
orange star4.1 • 346
447 Great Mall Dr Milpitas, CA 95035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milpitas
Santa Clara
review star
Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)
Sunnyvale
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Newark
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Mountain View
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Palo Alto
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston