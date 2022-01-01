Saravanaa Bhavan - Milpitas
No reviews yet
438 Barber Lane
Milpitas, CA 95035
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizers
Togo-Idly
Steamed Rice And Lentil Patties Served With Varieties Of Chutney, Sambhar And Chili Powder.
Togo-Mini Ghee Idly
Mini Idly Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY*
Togo-Rasam Mini Idly
Mini Idly Immersed In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup. *DAIRY*
Togo-Medu Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut Served With Sambhar And Chutney.
Togo-Sambar Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut Immersed In Sambhar Garnished With Onions and Cilantro.
Togo-Curd Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Fresh Yogurt Garnished With Grated Carrot And Cilantro.
Togo-Rasam Vada
Crispy Lentil Doughnut In Spicy South Indian Lentil Soup.
Togo-Pongal/Vada
Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices Lentil doughnut. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Bonda
Crispy Lentil Balls Served With Sambhar And Chutney.
Togo-Ghee Pongal
Steamed rice and lentil with Cashews and Indian Spices. Served Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Rava Kichadi
Roasted Semolina Cooked With Mixed Vegetables and Herbs. Served With Sambhar And Chutney. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-1
Idly(1), Mini Masala Dosa, Rava kichadi, sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-2
Idly(1), Vada(1), Rava kichadi, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-3
Idly(1), Vada(1), Ghee Pongal, Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Combo-4
Idly(2), Vada(1)
Togo-Rasam
A Spicy Lentil Soup. A South Indian Specialty.
Togo-Tomato Soup
Dosa's
Togo-Plain Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
Togo-Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Spiced Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Cheese Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*
Togo-Cheese Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Grated Cheddar Cheese And Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Milagaipodi Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With A Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY*
Togo-Milagaipodi Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Mixture Of Ground Dry Spices Containing Dry Chiles, Lentil, And Sesame Seeds. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutney And Sambhar. *SPICY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY*
Togo-Ghee Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Paper Roast
Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe.
Togo-Paper Masala Dosa
Thin long and crispy rice & lentil crepe. Filled with mashed potatoes. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Mysore Dosa
Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *SPICY*
Togo-Mysore Masala Dosa
Red Chili Chutney Spread On Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar.
Togo-Onion Masala Dosa
Thin Rice And Lentil Crepe Filled With Mashed Potatoes, Topped With Onions. Served With Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice. Stuffed With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Filled With Mashed Potatoes And Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Ghee Onion Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Stuffed With Chopped Onions, Sprinkled With Ghee, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Pesarat
Togo-Pesarat Uppuma
*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Kara Dosa
Spicy Thin Rice Crepe With Spices, Onions And Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of Chutneys And Sambhar. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Dry Fruit Rava Masala Dosa
Thin Crispy Crepe From Semolina And Rice, Garnished With Dry Nuts And Raisins, Filled With Mashed Potatoes. Served With Three Varieties Of chutneys and Sambhar. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Vegetable Dosa
Togo-Saravanaa Special Dosa
Togo-Spring Dosa
Togo-Sandwich Dosa
Uthappam's
Togo-Plain Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake.
Togo-Vegetable Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Mixed Vegetable.
Togo-Onion Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions.
Togo-Onion/Chilli Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Chilies.
Togo-Onion/Peas Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Onions And Peas.
Togo-Tomato Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake With Tomato.
Togo-Tomato/Peas Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato And Peas.
Togo-Tomato/Onion Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato And Onions.
Togo-Tomato/Onion/Chili Uthappam
Thick Rice And Lentil Pancake Topped With Tomato, Onions And Chilies.
Togo-Cheese Uthappam
Togo-Chilly Cheese Uthappam
Rice Corner
Togo-Thali-Poori
One Poori/Chappathi, Rice, Sambhar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kuzhambu, Curd, Papad, Pickle And Sweet *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Thali-Chapathi
One Poori/Chappathi, Rice, Sambhar, Rasam, Kootu, Poriyal, Kuzhambu, Curd, Papad, Pickle And Sweet. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Mini Meals
Sambar rice, Curd rice, Special Rice Of the Day, Poriyal, Papad And Sweet. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo- Sambar Rice
Rice Cooked With Lentils And Mixed Vegetables Served With Papad.
Togo- Curd Rice
Riced Mixed With Yogurt And Raisins. Granished With Carrots And Cilantro. Served With Pickle. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Special Rice
Tomato, Lime, Tamarind, Coconut. *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Vegetable Briyani
Basmathi Rice Cooked With Mixed Vegetables And Indian Species. Served With Onion Raitha. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Breads/ House Specials
Togo-Parotta
Delicious South Indian Layered Bread Served With Vegetables Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Poori
Fried Fluffy Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Chappathi
Thin Soft Whole Wheat Bread Served With Vegetable Curry And Potato Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Channa Batura
Big Fluffy Bread Served With Chickpeas Masala. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo- Kothu Parotta
Sliced Parotta Tossed With Indian Spices And Vegetables Served With Onion Raitha. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Kaima Idly
Chopped Idly Deep Fried ,Sauteed In Regional Spices Served With Onion Raitha. *SPICY* *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Weekend Specials
Togo-Onion Bhaji
Slices Of Onions Coated With Chick peas Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.
Togo-Chilli Bhaji
Slices Of Chilies Coated With Chick Pea Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.
Togo-Plantain Bhaji
Thick Green Banana slices Coated With Chick Pea Batter Deep Fried Served With Chutney And Sambhar.
Togo-Masala Vada
Fried Lentil Patties Served With Chutney And Sambhar.
Togo-Gobi-65
Togo-Paneer-65
*DAIRY*
Sides (Togo)
Togo-Papad
Togo-Rice
Togo-Raitha (8 oz)
Togo-Spl.Kuzhambu(16oz)
Togo-Poriyal (16oz)
Togo-Kootu (16oz)
Togo-Sidedish (16oz)
Togo-Channa Kurma(16oz)
Togo-Coconut Chutney(8oz)
Togo-Tomato Chutney(8oz)
Togo-Spl.Chutney (8oz)
Togo-Potato Masala(8oz)
Togo-Tiffin Sambhar(16oz)
Togo-Meal Sambhar(160z)
Togo-Pickel(2oz)
Togo-Extra Milagaipodi(2oz)
Togo-Extra Poori
Togo-Extra Chappathi
Togo-Extra Parotta
Togo-Extra Curd(8oz)
Togo-Extra Ghee(2oz)
Desserts
Togo-Dessert Of the Day
*DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Gulab Jamun
Dry Milk And Cottage Cheese Balls Immersed In Sugar Syrup And Rose Water. *DAIRY*
Togo-Rasamalai
Cottage Cheese Rounds In Sweet Milk. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Rava Kesari
Roasted Semolina Sweetened With Sugar, Mixed With Raisins And Nuts. Garnished With Ghee. *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Togo-Badam Halwa
Ground Almonds Cooked In Honey And Butter *DAIRY* *NUTS ADDED*
Beverages
Tray Orders
Idly 1/2 Tray
Vada 1/2 Tray
Ghee pongal 1/2 Tray
Ravakichadi 1/2 Tray
Tiffin Sambhar 1/2 Tray
Chutney 1/2 Tray
Plain rice 1/2 Tray
Bisibelabath 1/2 Tray
Bagalabath 1/2 Tray
Special Rice 1/2 Tray
Poriyal 1/2 Tray
Kottu 1/2 Tray
Kuzhambu 1/2 Tray
Sidedish 1/2 Tray
Meal Sambhar 1/2 Tray
Rasam 1/2 Tray
Special Curry 1/2 Tray
MVP 1/2 Tray
Chappathi 25pcs
Gobi-65 1/2 Tray
Paneer-65 1/2 Tray
Ravakasari 1/2 Tray
Gulab Jamun 25Pcs
Payasam 1/2 Tray
Badam Halwa 1/2 Tray
Sweet Pongal 1/2 Tray
Raitha 1/2 Tray
Sweet - 1 LB
Snacks - 1 LB
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Vegetarian Indian Cuisine
438 Barber Lane, Milpitas, CA 95035