Italian
Pizza

Sardella’s Restaurant & Imbriglio’s Pizzeria

971 Reviews

$$

30 MEMORIAL BLVD W

Newport, RI 02840

Popular Items

Loretta
Aunt Josephina
Caesar

Appetizers

Zuppe del Giorno

$8.50

House made soup of the day.

Arancini

$12.50

Fried risotto balls filled with peas and mozzarella cheese. Served with side of marinara.

Eggplant Fries

$11.75

Breaded eggplant fries, fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Double Tiered Fried Mozzarella

$12.50

Two triangular mozzarella wedges, breaded and fried. Served with a side of Sardella’s marinara sauce.

App Meatball

$11.25

Three Aunt Josie meatballs served in Sardella’s Marinara sauce

App Shrimp RIsotto

$18.00

Three grilled shrimp served with truffle risotto with asparagus.

App Pumpkin Ravioli

$11.00

Salads

Parma e Melon

$16.00

Great for two people to share. Imported Levoni Italian meats and cheeses with assorted vegetables

Caprese

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, mixed greens. Balsamic glaze, extra virgin olive oil.

Caesar

$13.75

House-made Ceaser dressing, croutons, shaved paranormal cheese

House Salad

$9.50

Entrees

Eggplant Parmesan

$19.50

Chicken Romano

$23.50

Pounded chicken breast. Stuffed with garlic and mozzarella cheese. Baked in a white wine, chicken stock sauce. Served over linguini pasta.

Chicken Parmesan

$23.50

Chicken Picatta

$23.50

Sautéed chicken breast. Lemon, caper, butter sauce. Served over Linguini.

Chicken Marsala

$23.50

Chicken Fiorentina

$23.50

Veal Marsala

$26.00

Pounded Veal, Mushrooms, Marsala Wine, Roasted Garlic Sauce, Mashed Potatoes

Veal Parmesan

$26.00

Scampi Smaglianti

$28.75

Shrimp sautéed in a white wine, garlic, butter sauce with. Served over linguini

Zuppa Di Vongole

$26.50

Streamed local littleneck clams. Served in a white wine, garlic sauce over linguini.

Fish of the Day(salmon)

$30.00

Freshly caught fish of the day. Call for details. 401 849 6312

Bone-in Pork Chop

$33.00

Prepared differently daily by Chef Kevin. Please call us to learn how we’re preparing it tonight!!

Barolo Short Ribs

$34.00

Slow roasted beef short ribs. Barolo wine, roasted garlic Demi glaze. Served with mashed potatoes.

NY Sirlion

$34.00

Filet of Sole

$28.00Out of stock

Entree Pumpkin Ravioli

$16.00

Swordfish

$32.00

Pasta

Bolognese

$20.50

Linguini, ground beef, pork, garlic, plum tomato, basil.

Lobster Ravioli

$25.50

Lobster filled ravioli, plum tomato cream sauce.

Ravioli Prosciutto

$20.50

Cheese filled ravioli, diced prosciutto, basil cream sauce.

Napoli

$23.75

Rigatoni pasta, sliced portobello mushrooms, grilled chicken, Gorgonzola cream sauce

Pasta Marinara

$14.95

Linguini pasta, Sardella’s Marinara sauce.

Puttanesca

$19.50

Linguini, kalamata olives, capers, anchovies, plum tomato, garlic.

Tortalloni Alla Ella

$20.50

Spinach & smoked mozzarella filled tortellini. Red pepper pesto cream sauce

Lasagna

$19.50

Imbriglio’s Pizza

Loretta

$14.50

“MARGHERITA PIZZA” fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, San Marzano sauce.

Aunt Josephina

$16.50

“Pepperoni pizza “ fresh mozzarella, San Marzano sauce, cupped pepperoni.

Carlo Pizza

$18.50

“White Pizza” Seasoned Ricotta, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, parsley.

Aunt Angelina

$19.50

Thinly sliced Levoni prosciutto, arugula, fresh mozzarella cheese, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil, lemon zest

Aunt Philomena

$18.50

“Americano” Shredded mozzarella cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce.

Aunt Min

$18.50

“Broccolini con Sausage” sliced Italian sausage, broccolini, fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, extra virgin olive oil

Aunt Ann "Spicy"

$20.00

Neapolitan Pizza with spicy sopressata

Calzone

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella, ricotta, parmigiano Reggiano. Add additional topping to your likings

Sides

Garlic Bread

$5.50

Baked Italian Bread topped with a butter and garlic mixture

Side Zia's Meatball

$3.75

One of Aunt Zia's Meatballs served in our house marinara sauce

Side Risotto

$9.00

Risotto sautéed with cream and chicken stock

Side Sauteed Broccolini

$8.00

Sautéed with olive oil and garlic

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Sautéed with olive oil & garlic

Side Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Mashed red bliss potatoes

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Founded in 1980 by former Newport Mayor Richard Sardella, specializes in Northern and Southern Italian cuisine. Enjoy!

Website

Location

30 MEMORIAL BLVD W, Newport, RI 02840

Directions

