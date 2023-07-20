Dinner Menu

Appetizers

Fried Calamari Strips

$15.95

Chicken Parmigiana Strips

$11.95

Fried Shrimp

$13.95

Steamed Mussels & Clams

$16.95

Fried Zucchini

$8.95

Chicken Wings

$9.95

Sautéed Mushrooms

$8.95

Garlic & Cheese Bread

$7.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Artichokes, Mushrooms, & Sun-Dried Tomatoes

$10.95

French Fries

$6.95

Garlic Cheese Fries

$8.95

Sandwiches

Capicola Sandwich

$11.95

Giovanna Sandwich

$14.95

Ham Sandwich

$11.95

Meatball Sandwich

$11.95

Sausage Sandwich

$12.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$11.95

Salami Sandwich

$11.95

Torpedo Sandwich

$12.95

Tuna Sandwich

$11.95

Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

Specialty Sandwiches

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast with ham & Swiss cheese

Chicken Cutlet Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded chicken breast with sautéed mushrooms & cheese

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.95

Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce & cheese

Shrimp Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded jumbo shrimp with lettuce & tomatoes

Calamari Sandwich

$13.95

Breaded calamari steak with lettuce & tomatoes

Salmon Sandwich

$13.95

Fillet sautéed in garlic wine sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, & Italian dressing

Galileo Sandwich

$12.95

Homemade sausage, onions, peppers, & cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.95

Tender strips of beef sautéed onions & peppers with cheese

Veal Parmigiana Sandwich

$14.95

Tender breaded veal with meat sauce & cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.95

Baked eggplant with marinara sauce & cheese

Grilled Vegetable Sandwich

$12.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, onions, peppers, zucchini, & carrots sautéed with lettuce, tomato, & Italian dressing

Salads

Small Antipasto

$12.95

Medium Antipasto

$15.95

Large Antipasto

$19.95

Small Caesar

$9.95

Large Caesar

$12.95

Small Chicken Caesar

$13.95

Large Chicken Caesar

$17.95

Small Shrimp Caesar

$16.95

Large Shrimp Caesar

$21.95

House Salad

$5.95

Pizzas

8" Cheese Pizza

$7.95

13" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

16" Cheese Pizza

$15.95

18" Cheese Pizza

$20.95

8" Vegetarian

$12.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, onions & fresh tomatoes

13" Vegetarian

$17.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, onions & fresh tomatoes

16" Vegetarian

$20.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, onions & fresh tomatoes

18" Vegetarian

$25.95

Mushrooms, bell peppers, olives, onions & fresh tomatoes

8" Meat Lovers

$13.95

Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, sausage & meatballs

13" Meat Lovers

$19.95

Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, sausage & meatballs

16" Meat Lovers

$23.95

Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, sausage & meatballs

18" Meat Lovers

$29.95

Pepperoni, ham, salami, capicola, sausage & meatballs

8" Works

$13.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, olives, onions & bell peppers

13" Works

$19.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, olives, onions & bell peppers

16" Works

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, olives, onions & bell peppers

18" Works

$29.95

Pepperoni, sausage, meatballs, mushrooms, olives, onions & bell peppers

8" Half & Half Pizza

13" Half & Half Pizza

16" Half & Half Pizza

18" Half & Half Pizza

Calzones

Chicken Parmigiana Calzone

$14.95

Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce & cheese

Eggplant Parmigiana Calzone

$14.95

Sautéed eggplant with marinara sauce & cheese

Vegetarian Calzone

$13.95

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, peppers, broccoli, & zucchini with marinara sauce & cheese

Shrimp Diavolo Calzone

$15.95

Sautéed shrimp, peppers, garlic, onion, tomato, & basil with cheese

Meatball Calzone

$13.95

Homemade meatballs with meat sauce & cheese

Galileo Calzone

$14.95

Homemade sausage, grilled onions, & bell peppers with meat sauce & cheese

Meat Lovers Calzone

$15.95

Pepperoni, homemade sausage & meatballs with meat sauce, & cheese

Build Your Own Calzone

$16.95

Choice of any two fillings, two cheeses, & marinara or meat sauce

House Specialties DInner

Braciole Dinner

$25.95

Calamari Steak Dinner

$22.95

Breaded calamari steak with your choice of red or white clam sauce

Chicken Angelo Dinner

$22.95

Chicken Cacciatore Dinner

$21.95

Chicken Cannelloni Dinner

$22.95

Homemade crepes filled with roasted chicken & vegetables, baked with marinara sauce & grated cheese

Chicken Cordon Bleu Dinner

$22.95

Chicken Marsala Dinner

$21.95

Tender, chicken breast strips sautéed in a mushroom Marsala wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$21.95

Tender, breaded chicken breast, baked with marinara sauce & grated cheese

Chicken Piccata Dinner

$21.95

Tender, chicken breast sautéed in a lemon caper sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$21.95

Fried eggplant layered & baked with cheese & marinara sauce

Salmon Dinner

$23.95

Sautéed in garlic wine sauce with your choice of white or red clam sauce

Veal Marsala Dinner

$23.95

Veal Parmigiana Dinner

$23.95

Tender, breaded veal cutlet, fried & baked with meat sauce & grated cheese

Pasta Dinner

Spaghetti Meat Sauce Dinner

$15.95

Spaghetti Marinara Sauce Dinner

$14.95

Milanese Dinner

$17.95

Carbonara Dinner

$17.95

Spaghetti Bolognese Dinner

$18.95

Spaghetti Garlic & Butter Dinner

$14.95

Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$16.95

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$18.95

Seafood Fettuccine Alfredo Dinner

$19.95

Angel Hair Tomato, Basil, & Garlic Dinner

$16.95

Angel Hair Chicken & Herb Dinner

$18.95

Angel Hair Shrimp & Herb Dinner

$19.95

Meat Lasagna Dinner

$18.95

Bolognese Lasagna Dinner

$20.95

Vegetable Lasagna Dinner

$17.95

Linguini Red Clam Dinner

$19.95

Linguini White Clam Dinner

$17.95

Baked Ziti Meat Sauce & Cheese Dinner

$18.95

Chicken Ziti Broccoli & Sun-Dried Tomatoes Dinner

$17.95

Manicotti Dinner

$17.95

Cheese Ravioli Marinara Dinner

$17.95

Beef Ravioli Meat Dinner

$17.95

Lobster Ravioli Sherry Cream Dinner

$20.95

Spaghetti Primavera Dinner

$17.95

Sausage Ziti Broccoli & Sun-Dried Tomatoes Dinner

$18.95

Half & Half Pasta

$21.95

Speciality Pastas

Tutto Mare Dinner

$23.95

Shrimp Scampi Dinner

$21.95

Mare Monte Dinner

$23.95

Pasta Ala Giovanna Dinner

$18.95

Dessert

Tiramisu

$6.95

A rich and creamy yet light Italian favourite. A combination of ladyfingers delicately soaked in espresso and topped with mascarpone

Limoncello Mascarpone Cake

$6.95

A rich combination of Sicilian lemon infused sponge cake and Italian mascarpone topped with European white chocolate curls

Cannoli

$6.95

Golden crispy shells filled with Sardina's recipe of ricotta cheese, chocolate chips, rum, and cinnamon. Sprinkled with powdered sugar

Spumoni

$6.95

A combination of chocolate, pistachio, almond, and cherry with a mixture of nuts and candied fruit

Affogato

$6.95

Sweet vanilla ice cream topped with hot expresso coffee

Cheesecake

$6.95

Soup

Minestrone

$6.95

Sides

Side Meatballs

$6.95

Side Sausage

$6.95

Side Sautéed Vegetables

$8.95

Side Meat Sauce

$5.95

Side Marinara Sauce

$4.95

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.95

Side Pepperoncini

$1.95

Side Jalapeños

$1.95

Side Anchovies

$3.95

Side Bread Rolls

$2.95

Side Chicken

$6.95

Side Salmon

$7.95

Kids Menu

Kids Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$6.50

Kids Spaghetti Marinara Sauce

$6.50

Kids Cheese Ravioli W/ Meat Sauce

$7.00

Kids Cheese Ravioli W/ Marinara Sauce

$7.00

Kids Rigatoni Butter & Cheese

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Small Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Kids Small Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00