Sarducci’s 3 Main Street

3 Main Street

Montpelier, VT 05602

Order Again

On Draft

Good Measure Early Riser

$6.00

Switchback

$6.75

Cone Head

$7.25

Trapp Helles

$6.50

Local Cans

Schilling Alexander

$7.75

Northern Heights Ten Bends Double IPA

$7.75

Prohibition Pig Fluffy Clouds

$7.75

Sober Carpenter N/A

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.75

Can Special

$7.75

Shacksbury Vermonter

$6.75

Helles 12oz Can

$6.00

Imported & Domestic Bottles

Peroni Italian Lager

$4.00

Corona

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Budweiser

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Narragansett

$3.50

Guinness Stout

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.75

House/ Featured

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Prosecco

$8.00

Montepulciano

$8.00

Chianti-Sangiovese

$8.00

Cabernet

$12.00

Malbec

$10.00

Pebble Lane

$8.75

Barbera

$9.75

Hazel

$13.00

Merlot

$9.75

Italian Red Blend

$9.00

Cesanese

$11.50

Btl Sixprong Cab

$50.00

Btl Malbec, Nomade

$35.00

Btl Pebble Lane

$35.00

Btl Barbera D’Asti, Povero

$30.00

Btl Hazel

$50.00

Btl William Hill, Merlot

$35.00

Btl Goretti, Italian Blend

$30.00

Btl Cesanese

$40.00

Riesling

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Kendall-Jackson

$9.75

Rose

$8.00

Redentor Pinot Grigio

$11.75

Italian White Blend

$11.25

Trebbiano

$9.00

Btl Clean Slate

$30.00

Btl Grillo, Angelo

$30.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc, Les Allies

$25.00

Btl Kendall-Jackson

$35.00

Blt Rose, Scarpetta

$25.00

Btl Redentor PG

$40.00

Btl Dogajolo, Italian Blend

$40.00

Btl Trebbiano

$45.00

Italian Bottles

Moscato Poderi Cellario

$35.00

Prosecco Bisol Desierio ‘Jeio’

$40.00

Prosecco Rostao Sommariva

$45.00

Lambrusco Villa di Corlo

$42.00

Garganega Davide Vignato

$50.00

Verdicchio Le Salse

$40.00

Pinot Grigio Elena Walch

$50.00

Falanghina Mastroberardino

$50.00

Pinot Grigio/ Sauv Blanc, Due Uve

$45.00

Garganega Pieropan ‘Soave Classico’

$45.00

Chardonnay Scagliola

$45.00

Pinot Grigio/ Sauv Blanc Carpineto, 'Dogajolo'

$40.00

Grillo Vino Lauria

$45.00

Gheddo, Laghe Bianco

$60.00

Nerello Mascalese Cottanera

$50.00

Tintero

$35.00

Lambrusco Rosato Secco, Cantine Puianelio

$30.00

Nebbiolo Pace

$40.00

Nerello Mascalese Murgo

$50.00

Petraio, Primitivo

$30.00

Chianti Coltibuono ‘Cetamura’

$25.00

Sangiovese Il Bastardo

$25.00

Valpolicella Superiore Zenato

$45.00

Barbera d'Asti, Pico Macario 'Lavignone'

$40.00

Chianti, Bindi Sergardi

$40.00

Sangiovese Fattoria la Vialla

$50.00

Barbera d'Alba Gheddo

$60.00

Sangiovese Salcheto ‘Nobile’

$60.00

Barolo Reverdito

$80.00

Sangiovese Le Ragnaie ‘Rosso di Montalcino’

$90.00

Barbaresco Pelissero ‘Cascina Crosa’

$85.00

Tuscan Blend Bere

$40.00Out of stock

Nerod'Avola, Nero di Lupo

$75.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Il Faggio

$25.00

Super Tuscan, Tenuta di Arceno 'Il Fauno di Arcanum'

$80.00

Aglianico Bisceglia

$40.00

Negroamaro Cantele ‘Salice Salentino’

$40.00

Valpolicella Ripasso Superiore Cantina di Negrar

$50.00

Amarone Tomassi ‘Classico’

$190.00

Brunello di Montalcino Argiano

$130.00

Brunello di Montalcino Altesino

$150.00

Brunello di Montalcino Sesti

$175.00

Sagrantino Goretti 'Montefalco

$100.00

Nebbiolo Cantina Sociale Di Gattinara

$90.00

Non-Italian Bottles

Brut Schramsberg ‘Mirabelle’

$70.00

Champagne Bollinger 'Special Cuvee’

$100.00

Champagne Champagne Gosset

$130.00

Zweigelt Rosner

$45.00

Cinsault, Grenache, Syrah Blend Peyrassol

$45.00

Malbec Susana Balbo ‘Crios’

$30.00

Orange Wine of Pinot Gris Lumen ‘Escence’

$70.00

Pinot Grigio Pullus

$40.00

Fiano Unico Zelo ‘Jade and Jasper’

$55.00

Txakolina Ameztoi

$50.00

Pinot Gris Pike Road Wines

$30.00

Chardonnay De Wetshof ‘Limestone Hill’

$45.00Out of stock

Chablis Domaine Celine & Frederic Gueguen

$70.00

Malvasia Douloufakis ‘Femina’

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc Astrolabe

$50.00

Dry Riesling, Keuka Lake

$60.00

Pinot Blanc Grochan Cellars

$55.00

Chardonnay Sonoma Cutrer

$50.00

Gamay Noir Bow & Arrow

$55.00

Pinot Noir L’Envoye ‘Straight Shooter'

$45.00

Pinot Noir Albert Bichot

$70.00

Pinot Noir Steele Wines

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Carmen ‘Frida Kahlo’

$35.00

Blaufrankisch Judith Beck

$40.00

Dolcetto Unico Zelo ‘Cherry Fields’

$55.00

Grenache / Syrah / Carignan Grande Bellane

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Peirano Estate

$35.00

Tempranillo Flaco

$25.00

Grenache Blend Jeff Carrel ‘Les Darons’

$40.00

Cabernet Franc Domaine Couly-Dutheil ‘Chinon’

$50.00

Merlot Growers Guild

$50.00

Red Blend Tooth & Nail ‘Paso Robles’

$55.00

Malbec Mi Terruño

$30.00

Tempranillo Blend Vinhos FitaPreta

$35.00

Rioja Carlos Serres

$40.00

Merlot / Cabernet Sauvignon Chateau Lassegue

$75.00

Shiraz / Viognier The Winner’s Tank

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Blend Luigi Bosca 'de Sangre’

$75.00

Syrah Iron Wolf

$65.00

Garnacha Noster ‘Templari’

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Honig

$100.00

Cabernet Sauvingnon, Caymus

$175.00

Châteauneuf-du-Pape Domaine du Pegau

$140.00

Malbec, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Seriously Old Dirt

$85.00

Other Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Bottled Root Beer

$2.75

Coke Refill

Diet Coke Refill

Sprite Refill

Ginger Ale Refill

Bottled Cream Soda

$2.75

Soda

$2.75

Tonic

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Iced Tea

$2.75

Saratoga

$3.50

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Ice Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Lemonade Refill

Vermont Artisan Tea

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.00Out of stock

1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Ice Tea Refill

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Coffee

$2.25

milk

$2.75

Roy Rogers

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Virgin Mary

$2.75

Tomato Juice

$2.75

Cranberryand Soda

$2.75

Pineapple

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranbury Refill

Crab and Club Refill

Shirley Temple Refill

Virgin strawberry daiquiri

$4.00

Tonic Refill

Soda Refill

Dessert

Key Lime Mousse

$7.00

Lime mousse, vanilla whipped cream, lime zest

Jimbo's Tirmisu

$7.75

Lady fingers soaked in espresso, layered with mascarpone cheese and topped with shaved chocolate

Double Chocolate Ganache Cake

$8.00

Moist chocolate fudge cake with two layers of chocolate ganache

Birchgrove Baking Cheesecake

$7.25

Locally made New York Style

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$8.00

Moist white cake, with a layer of lemon cream filling

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Drink your dessert

Gelato

$4.50

Leonardo's homemade Vermont maple

Sorbet

$4.50

Leonardo's homemade raspberry or lemon

Ice Cream

$4.50

Island (Grand Isle, Vermont) local chocolate and vanilla

Affogato

$6.25

Vanilla ice cream with warm espresso, whipped cream and dark chocolate shavings

One Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Dessert Drinks

Irish Coffee

$8.50

Italian Coffee

$8.50

Jamaican Coffee

$8.50

Sarducci's Coffee

$8.50

Spanish Coffee

$8.50

Espresso Martini

$14.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Sarducci's is an Italian Restaurant right in the heart of Montpelier Vermont. Serving food from a wood burning oven with riverside dining. Exceptional customer service in a family setting.

3 Main Street, Montpelier, VT 05602

