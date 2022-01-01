Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Sarita's Grill and Cantina - Denham Springs

review star

No reviews yet

151 Bass Pro Blvd.

Denham Springs, LA 70726

$2 Margaritas

Small House Marg

$2.00

Cocktails/Martinis

LN* Blackberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

LN* Bloody Mary

$5.00

LN* Bourbon Berry Buck

$5.00

LN* Coconut Martini

$5.00

LN* Cosmopolitan

$5.00

LN* Cucumber Martini

$5.00

LN* Daiquiri

$5.00

LN* Drop it Like it's Hot

$5.00

LN* Happy Gilmore

$5.00

LN* Havana Cabana

$5.00

LN* Horny Mule

$5.00

LN* Key Lime Martini

$5.00

LN* Lemon Drop Martini

$5.00

LN* Mex. Chocolate Martini

$5.00

LN* Mimosa

$5.00

LN* Moscow Mule

$5.00

LN* Mudslide

$5.00

LN* Pepino Picante

$5.00

LN* Pineapple Express

$5.00

LN* Pineapple Upside Martini

$5.00

LN* Piña Colada

$5.00

LN* Raspberry Lemon Drop

$5.00

LN* Rum Sunset

$5.00

LN* Wet & Gushy

$5.00

LN* White Russian

$5.00

Margaritas

LN* Large House

$7.50

LN* Large Topshelf

$10.50

LN* Large Fruity

$8.50

LN* Large Fruity Topshelf

$11.50

SPECIALS

$5 STREET TACO

$5.00

Gringo Special

$13.95+

VD 3 Course Meal

$39.95Out of stock

VD Ribeye Special

$64.95Out of stock

Starters/Small Plates

Bean Dip

$5.50

Queso Dip

$8.50+

Guacamole Dip

$9.50

Chicken Wings

$14.50+

Nachos Tejanos

$12.95+

Nachos Supreme

$13.95

Stuffed Avocado

$13.95

Ceviche

$14.95

Quesadillas

$10.95+

Mini Chimis

$11.95+

Queso Fundido

$11.95+

Mona's Mexican Pizza

$15.95

Extra Chips & Salsa

$6.50

Soups/Salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.95

Black Bean Soup

$6.95

Side Salad

$7.95+

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$8.95+

Taco Salad

$11.95+

Favoritos

Tamale Plate

$11.95

Flautas de Pollo

$12.95

Chile Relleno

$13.95+

Carne Combo Plate

$14.95

Pollo Combo Plate

$14.95

Chicken & Spinach

$15.95

Camarones ala Parilla

$17.95

Seasoned Redfish

$21.95

Pechuga de Pollo

$15.95

Parilla

Vegetable Fajitas

$13.95+

Pork Fajitas

$15.95+

Chicken Fajitas

$17.95+

Beef Fajitas

$19.95+

Beef/Chicken Fajitas

$19.95+

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95+

Combo Fajitas

$21.95+

Tuna Fajitas

$20.95+

Ribeye Fajitas

$30.95+

Carne Asada

$20.95+

Ribeye Steak

$30.95

Enchiladas/Tacos

Enchiladas Queso

$10.95

Enchiladas Pollo

$12.95

Enchiladas Carne

$12.95

Combo Enchiladas

$12.95

Enchiladas Puerco

$14.95

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.95

Enchiladas Rancheros

$15.95

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.95

Poblano Enchiladas

$15.95

Taco Plate

$11.95

Puffy Tacos

$14.95+

Tacos al Carbon

$14.95+

Fish Tacos

$14.95+

Mexican Tacos

$15.95

Poblano Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Burritos/Chimichangas

Burrito Frijoles

$10.95

Burrito Pollo

$13.95

Burrito Carne

$13.95

Burrito Especial

$16.95

Chimichanga Pollo

$13.95

Chimichanga Carne

$13.95

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.95

Fajita Chimichanga

$16.95

Niños

Kids Tamale

$8.50

Chicken Strips

$8.50

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.50

Corn Dog

$8.50

Kids Taco

$8.50

Kids Quesadilla

$7.50+

Kids Enchilada

$7.50+

Burgers/Sandwiches

Border Burger

$11.95

Bacon Swiss Burger

$12.95

Chicken Sandwich

$12.95+

Sides

Side Guacamole

$3.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.95

Side Pico de Gallo

$1.95

Side Jalapenos

$0.95

Side Lettuce

Side Shredded Cheese

$0.95

Side Tomatoes

Mexican Setup

$5.95

Side Rice

$2.95

Side Beans

$2.95

Side Fries

$4.95

Side Grilled Veggies

$5.95

Side Sliced Avocado

$3.50

Side Tortillas

$1.95

Side Salsa

$1.95

Side Queso

$3.50

Side Chili Carne

$1.95

Side Ranchero

$1.95

Side Suiza

$2.95

Side Sour Cream Sauce

$1.95

Side Honey Chipotle

$2.95

Chile Toreados

$2.95

Side Cilantro

$0.95

Side Dressing

$0.95

Side Chips

$1.95

Side Taco

$3.95+

Side Enchilada

$3.95+

Side Tamale

$3.95

Side Flautas

$2.95

Side 4 Grill Shrimp

$6.00

Side 4 Chk Fajita

$4.00

Side 4 Beef Fajita

$5.00

Desserts

Flan

$5.00

Sopapillas

$5.00

Fried Icecream

$6.00

P.B. & Chocolate Pie

$8.00

Banana Cheesecake

$8.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Lent Menu

Spec. Seasoned Redfish

$21.95

Spec. Camarones a la Parilla

$17.95

Spec. Fish Tacos

$14.95+

Shrimp Caesar Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Taco Salad

$14.95

Yellowfin Tuna Salad

$17.95

Shrimp Nachos Tejanos

$14.95

Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.95+

Shrimp Mini Chimis

$13.95

Shrimp Queso Fundido

$13.95

Stuffed Avocado

$13.95

Ceviche

$14.95

Shrimp Mexican Pizza

$17.95

Shrimp Chile Relleno

$16.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95+

Tuna Fajitas

$20.95+

Seafood Enchiladas

$14.95

Shrimp Burrito Especial

$17.95

Poblano Shrimp Tacos

$15.95

Shrimp Puffy Tacos

$16.95

Shrimp Avocado Tacos

$17.95

Seafood Chimichanga

$15.95

Shrimp Po-boy

$13.95

SPECIALS

Light Up Ice Cube

$2.00

RWB House Marg

$6.95

RWB Topshelf Marg

$9.95

Soft Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Bottled Soda

$2.00

Water

Iced Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

20 oz. Soft Drink

$3.00

Redbull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Piña Colada Virgin

$6.00

Strawberry Virgin Daq.

$5.00

Mango Virgin Daq.

$5.00

Raspberry Virgin Daq.

$5.00

Peach Vrigin Daq.

$5.00

Passion Fruit Virgin Daq.

$5.00

Prickly Pear Virgin Daq.

$5.00

Tropical Virgin Daq.

$5.00

Watermelon Virgin Daq.

$5.00

FAMILY PACKS

Fajita Family Pack

$64.95+

Taco Family Pack

$49.95+

Pollo Combo Family Pack

$64.95

Carne Combo Family Pack

$64.95

Appetizer Sampler Pack

$34.95+

DIPS & SIDES

32 oz. Salsa w/ Chips

$15.95

32 oz. Queso w/ Chips

$23.95

32 oz. Guacamole w/ Chips

$35.95

32 oz. Sour Cream

$10.95

32 oz. Pico de Gallo

$22.95

32 oz. Rice

$8.95

32 oz. Refried Beans

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for supporting local businesses during these difficult times! We greatly appreciate your business!

Location

151 Bass Pro Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726

Directions

Gallery
Sarita's Grill and Cantina image
Sarita's Grill and Cantina image

