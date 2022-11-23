A map showing the location of Sarita's Mexican Food 9906 Campo RdView gallery

Sarita's Mexican Food 9906 Campo Rd

No reviews yet

9906 Campo Rd

Spring Vally, CA 91977

Order Again

Burritos

Adobada Burrito

$10.99

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$7.59

Beef Burrito

$9.19

Cabeza Burrito

$10.99

California Burrito

$10.99

Carne Asada Burrito

$10.99

Carnitas Burrito

$10.10

Chicharron Burrito

$9.00

Chicken Burrito

$9.19

Chile Relleno Burrito

$10.99

Chile Verde Burrito

$10.10

Chorizo Burrito

$9.99

Fish Burrito

$10.10

Machaca Burrito

$9.99

Munchie Burrito

$11.99

Pollo Adobado Burrito

$10.99

Pollo Asado Burrito

$10.99

Shrimp Burrito

$10.99

Supreme Asada Burrito

$11.99

Supreme Beef Burrito

$10.10

Supreme Chicken Burrito

$10.10

Surf & Turf Burrito

$14.29

Under the Sea Burrito

$12.99

Veggie Burrito

$7.99

Mixed burrito- beef

$9.99

Breakfast Burritos

#1 Ham Burrito

$8.99

#2 Ham and bacon Burrito

$9.99

#3 Ham and potatoes Burrito

$9.99

#4 Bacon and potatoes Burrito

$9.99

#5 Beans and salsa Burrito

$7.99

#6 Bacon Burrito

$8.99

#7 Sausage and potatoes Burrito

$9.99

#8 Carne Asada and potatoes Burrito

$10.99

#9 Potato Burrito

$8.99

Bacon, ham, sausage, potatoes, eggs and cheese

#10 Power Burrito

$12.99

Breakfast plate

Huevos Rancheros

$11.99

Huevos a la Mexicana

$11.99

Ham omelette

$11.99

Chilaquiles

$11.99

Huevos al albanil

$11.99

Tortas

Especial Sarita's

$12.59

Ham, chicken breast, chipotle sauce, tomato, guacamole, oaxaca cheese

Sinoalense Torta

$12.59

Grilled lomo, onions, jalapeno, tomato, oaxaca cheese

Lomo Torta

$12.59

Lomo, tomato, guacamole, oaxaca cheese

Cubana Torta

$12.99

Lomo, ham, chicken breast, tomato, guacamole, oaxaca cheese

Hawaiiana Torta

$12.59

Ham, grilled pineapple, tomato, guacamole, oaxaca cheese

Ilegal Torta

$11.59

Chicken breast, tomato, guacamole, oaxaca cheese

Milanesa Torta

$11.59

Milanese, tomato, guacamole, oaxaca cheese

Carne asada Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Carnitas Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Chicken Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Chorizo Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Ham Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Machaca Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Adobada Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Pollo Asado Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Pollo Adobado Torta

$11.39

w/ fries

Tijuana Torta

$12.59

Seafood

Shrimp Ranchero Plate

$14.39

Shrimp a la Diabla Plate

$14.39

Fillet Empanizado Plate

$14.99

Shrimp in Garlic Sauce Plate

$14.29

7 Mares soup

$14.99

Shrimp Soup

$14.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$14.99

Shrimp & Octopus Cocktail

$14.49

Ceviche Fish Tostada

$8.99

Shrimp Octopus Tostada

$8.99

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

$8.99

Shrimp Ranchero Burrito Plate

$14.29

De la Casa

Sarita's fries

$13.99

Carne Asada Fries

$12.99

Carne Asada Chips

$10.99

1/2 Carne Asada Fries

$9.29

1/2 Carne Asada Chips

$8.59

Nachos Supreme

$13.99

Bistek Ranchero

$12.99

Flying Saucer

$8.99

Shredded Beef Chimichanga

$12.99

Carne Asada Chimichanga

$12.99

2 Gorditas

$9.99

2 Sopes

$9.99

Caldo de Res

$13.99

Menudo

$13.99

Birria Plate

$14.99

Chips with Guacamole

$9.99

Beef tamale

$4.99

Chicken tamale

$4.99

Saritas Chips

$13.99

Shredded Chicken chimichanga

$12.99

Specials

Special #1

$13.99

12 Rolled Tacos (beef)

Special #2

$9.99

2 rolled tacos, 1 bean tostada and 1 beef taco

Special #3

$11.99

Carne Asada Burrito w/rice and beans

Special #4

$9.99

Cheese Enchilada, 2 rolled tacos, and rice and beans

Special #5

$9.99

3 Chicken Flautas

Special #1 w/potato roll

$14.35

12 Rolled Tacos (potato)

Tacos

Adobada Taco

$4.99

Beef Taco

$4.39

Cabeza Taco

$4.99

Carne Asada Taco

$4.99

Carnitas Taco

$4.99

Shrimp Taco

$4.99

Chicken Taco

$4.39

Fish Taco

$4.99

Chile Relleno Taco

$4.99

Pollo Asado Taco

$4.39

Pollo Adobado Taco

$4.99

Birria Taco

$4.99

3 roll tacos

$4.69

5 roll tacos

$6.69

3 potato roll tacos

$4.69

5 potato rolled tacos

$5.69

3 roll combo

$6.69

5 roll combo

$7.59

Potato taco

$3.99

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.79

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.99

Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.99

Adobada Quesadilla

$10.99

Pollo Asado Quesadilla

$10.99

Veggie Quesadilla

$7.69

Supreme Quesadilla

$12.99

California Quesadilla

$11.99

Enchiladas

Cheese Enchilada

$5.89

Chicken Enchilada

$6.59

Beef Enchilada

$6.59

Tostadas

Bean Tostada

$5.25

Chicken Tostada

$5.99

Beef Tostada

$5.99

Supreme Tostada

$5.75

Tostada Asada

$5.99

Tostada pollo asado

$5.75

Tostada adobada

$5.75

Combinations

#1 Beef taco & bean tostada

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#2 Two beef tacos

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#3 Two cheese enchiladas

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#4 Bean tostada & cheese enchilada

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#5 Beef taco & Cheese enchilada

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#6 Cheese enchilada & beef burrito

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#7 Two beef burritos

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#8 Two carne asada tacos

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#9 Two chicken tacos

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#10 Two chicken enchiladas

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#11 Two fish tacos

$12.99

includes rice and beans

#12 Chile relleno w/ tamale

$12.99

choice of beef or chicken tamale w/rice and beans

#13 Machaca

$13.99

Choice of flour or corn tortilla

#14 Chorizo

$13.99

Choice of flour or corn tortilla

#15 Carne Asada

$13.99

Choice of flour or corn tortilla

#16 Carnitas

$13.99

Choice of flour or corn tortilla

#17 Two chiles rellenos

$13.99

Choice of flour or corn tortilla

#18 Chile verde

$13.99

Choice of flour or corn tortilla

#19 Pollo Asado

$13.99

Choice of flour or corn tortilla

#20 Two potato tacos

$9.99

Chef's Specials

2 Fish Taco special

$8.99

Green Bowl

$7.99

Rice, beans, sourcream, lettuce, pico, cheese, choice of meat

3 Chicken Flauta combo

$7.99

w/ rice and beans

Campesino Burrito

$9.99

chorizo, potatos, oaxaca cheese, beans, sour cream

2 Potato Taco Combo

$9.99

w/ rice and beans

Hasaritaswaii Burrito

$10.99

Adobada, grilled pineapple, oaxaca cheese,fries, rice and sourcream

Drinks

Medium Horchata

$2.89

Large Horchata

$3.24

Medium Jamaica

$2.89

Large Jamaica

$3.24

Medium Tamarindo

$2.89

Large Tamarindo

$3.24

1/2 liter Mexican soda

$3.25

Can Soda

$1.39

Jarrito

$3.25

Sangria

$3.25

Pepsi bottle

$2.75

Arizona

$2.25

Refill agua fresca

$1.00+

Side Orders

1/2 pint carne asada

$4.69

1/2 pint pollo asado

$3.59

1/2 pint rice

$3.49

1/2 pint beans

$3.49

1/2 mexican salsa pico

$3.49

1/2 pint guacamole

$3.99

1/2 pint sour cream

$3.49

1/2 pint chipotle salsa

$3.59

1/2 pint salsa enchilada

$2.79

32oz beans

$7.49

32oz rice

$7.49

Side of french fries

$4.20

Chile Relleno ala cart

$4.10

Bunuelos

$2.92

Chiles toreados

$0.75

1/2 pint salsa roja

$2.79

1/2 pint salsa verde

$2.79

Bag of Chips

$2.89

Extras

Avocado slices

$2.69

Extra add on meat

$2.89

Extra carne asada

$2.89

Extra cheese

$0.99

Extra Chipotle

$0.99

Extra cotija

$0.99

Extra guacamole

$1.25

Extra Lettuce

$0.99

Extra Pico

$0.99

Extra sour cream

$0.99

Extra Tartar

$0.99

Extra yellow cheese

$0.99

Orden tortilla harina-flour

$1.00

Orden tortilla maíz-corn

$1.00

Extra Carnitas

$2.89

Extra Adobada

$2.89

Extra Pollo Asado

$2.89

Extra Pollo Adobado

$2.89

Extra Shredded Chicken

$2.89

Extra Shredded Beef

$2.89

Extra ham

$1.00

Extra sausage

$1.00

All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Monday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Thursday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Friday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Saturday5:00 am - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9906 Campo Rd, Spring Vally, CA 91977

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

