Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Sarma Restaurant

5,849 Reviews

$$$

249 Pearl Street

Somerville, MA 02145

Sarma is restaurant and bar where food, drink and music come together in a vibrant celebration of the good things in life. Modeled after the traditional meyhanes of Turkey, the menu is a large selection of small plates ( meze ) that are designed to be shared alongside food-friendly cocktails, craft beers or a glass of wine from a small but carefully selected list. Chef Cassie mostly stays true to Mediterranean flavors but she draws inspiration from places she visits and people she meets and then blends her experiences into a style of cooking that is uniquely her own. Her goal is to strike a balance between the familiar and the unknown. Either way, she respects the fundamental flavor profiles that got her attention in the first place, so the food tastes exciting and modern, but authentic.

