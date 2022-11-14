- Home
SASA Restaurant
No reviews yet
13120 Shaker Square
Cleveland, OH 44120
Popular Items
Specialty Rolls
East-West Roll
shrimp tempura, cilantro, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with tuna confit, unagi sauce & scallions
Fire Island
kanikama with cucumber, avocado & tempura crunch, topped with spicy tuna & scallions
Firecracker Roll
sriracha, masago & spicy tuna tempura-fried, wrapped with marinated daikon
Fuji Volcano
tempura shrimp & cucumber, topped with unagi & spicy masago sauce
Green Dragon
unagi, snow crab & tempura crunch, topped with avocado & unagi sauce
I Love Roll
tempura salmon, cucumber & Japanese mayonnaise roll topped with kombu-vinegar cured salmon & spicy pineapple salsa
Lobster Roll
lobster, crawfish & masago salad with asparagus, topped with lobster tail, spicy mayo, mango salsa & tobiko medley
Sake Salmon Roll
spicy salmon, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with torched salmon belly & dill aioli
SASA Fire Roll
lobster, crawfish & masago salad with asparagus, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & furikake
Scandinavian Roll
whitefish tempura & kyuri zuke, topped with dill-cured salmon & dill aioli
Snow Mountain Roll
tempura shrimp & cucumber, topped with a snow crab & masago salad
Spicy Dynamite
tuna, hamachi & fresh salmon with sriracha, battered & fried, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & gochujang
Surf & Turf
lobster, crawfish, cucumber & masago salad, topped with grilled filet & black tobiko
Tekka Tuna
spicy tuna, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with tuna
Tiger Roll
tuna & escolar with scallions, topped with fresh salmon
Tofu Edamame Falafel Roll
tofu-edamame falafel, sunomono salad, cucumber, avocado & asparagus wrapped in soy paper, served with edamame hummus & japanese pickles
Torched Island
crabstick, tempura crunch, avocado & cucumber, topped with torched spicy toro, unagi sauce & scallions
Toro Roll
toro, avocado, wasabi & cucumber topped with toro, scallions & rayu
Vietnamese Roll
shrimp tempura, takuwan, cucumber, cilantro & daikon, wrapped with seaweed & rice paper, topped with shrimp & sriracha
White Spider Web
fried soft shell crab with cucumber, kale, masago & japanese mayo, wrapped with seaweed & daikon, served with japanese pickles
Zen Garden Roll
asparagus tempura, cucumber, pickled carrot, takuwan & kyuri zuke, topped with avocado & mango salsa, served on ponzu frisee salad
Nigiri (1 pc) & Sashimi (2 pcs)
Ama Ebi Nigiri
Ebi Nigiri
Escolar Nigiri
Fresh Salmon Nigiri
Hamachi Nigiri
Hirame Nigiri
Hotategai Nigiri
Ika Nigiri
Ikura Nigiri
Inari Nigiri
Kani Nigiri
Maguro Nigiri
Masago Nigiri
Nigiri Of The Week - Cured Salmon
kombu-vinegar cured salmon topped with spicy pineapple salsa
Nigiri Of The Week - Tuna
tuna nigiri topped with caramelized onions, gochujang, unagi sauce & green onions
Saba Nigiri
Smoked Salmon Nigiri
Snow Crab Gunkan
Spicy Hotategai Gunkan
Spicy Tako Gunkan
Spicy Tuna Gunkan
Tako Nigiri
Tamago Nigiri
Tobiko Nigiri
Toro Nigiri
Unagi Nigiri
Uni Nigiri
Ama Ebi Sashimi
Ebi Sashimi
Escolar Sashimi
Fresh Salmon Sashimi
Hamachi Sashimi
Hirame Sashimi
Hotategai Sashimi
Ika Sashimi
Ikura Sashimi
Kani Sashimi
Maguro Sashimi
Masago Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Tako Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Tobiko Sashimi
Toro Sashimi
Unagi Sashimi
Maki Rolls
Alaska Roll
smoked salmon, avocado
Avocado Roll
California Roll
kanikama (crab stick), avocado
Crab Salad Roll
kanikama (crab stick), Japanese mayonnaise, cucumber
Cured Salmon Maki
cured salmon, dill mayonnaise, cucumber
Fresh Salmon Maki
Gobo Maki
pickled burdock root
Ikura Maki
salmon roe
Kappa Maki
cucumber
Mexican Roll
boiled shrimp, avocado
Mixed Vegi Maki
avocado, pickled carrot, cucumber
Negi Hamachi Maki
yellowtail, green onions
Philadelphia Roll
smoked salmon, cream cheese
Rice Roll
Sake Kawa Maki
salmon skin, cucumber
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber, Japanese mayonnaise
Snow Crab Maki
Spicy Fresh Salmon Maki
Spicy Scallop Maki
scallops, jalapeno pepper sauce, cucumber
Spicy Tako Maki
spicy octopus
Spicy Tekka Maki
spicy tuna, cucumber
Spider Roll
soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, Japanese mayonnaise
Takuwan Maki
picked daikon radish
Tekka Maki
tuna
Tuna Confit Maki
Unagi Maki
freshwater eel, cucumber
Yam Tempura Maki
Soups & Salads
Avocado Salad
diced avocados, cucumbers, daikon noodles & mango salsa with wasabi-lemon aioli dressing
Beef Barley Soup
beef tenderloin, barley, black & red beans, edamame, onions, celery & carrots, topped with chili oil & scallions
Calamari Tempura Salad
red cabbage, baby bok choy mix with honey-chili dressing, topped with baby calamari tempura & scallions
Ginger Green Salad
Ginger Green Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Ginger Green Salad w/ Salmon
Ginger Green Salad w/ Tuna Tataki
Miso Chicken Rice Soup
chicken breast, miso, brown & white rice, carrots, edamame & sweet corn, topped with scallions & kizami-nori
Miso Lobster Bisque
Miso Soup
soybean soup with tofu, wakame seaweed & scallions
SASA Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, yuzu-katsu dressing with agedashi tofu dressing
Seaweed Salad - No Squid
seaweed salad & daikon noodles
Seaweed Squid Salad
seaweed salad, ika sansai & daikon noodles
Sunomono Salad
daikon & carrot noodles, cucumbers & wakame seaweed in a rice wine-lemon vinaigrette with shrimp & crab
Tomato Salad
sliced roma tomatoes, cucumber-red onion salsa, capers & feta cheese with ponzu-balsamic olive oil
Tapas
Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower
fried brussels sprouts & cauliflower with ao-nori, kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper
Crispy Fried Calamari
baby calamari & shishito peppers panko-fried, served with spicy mayo, wasabi & onion cocktail sauce
Edamame
Edamame Hummus & Naan Bread
Fish & Chips
fried cod, SASA fries & yuzu slaw, served with wasabi tartar sauce
Gyoza- Kobe Beef
Gyoza- Pork
Harumaki- Lobster & Shrimp
Harumaki- Vegetarian
Ika Shogayaki
whole squid brushed with teriyaki sauce & lightly grilled
Killbuck Valley Mushroom Agedashi Tofu
Kobe Beef Meatballs
served with soy yuzu glaze & mango salsa (3 pieces)
Korean Kalbi Short Ribs
thinly sliced korean barbecue-marinated short ribs, served with sautéed kimchee cabbage
Oshinko
Japanese pickles
Plum Bbq Pork Ribs
pork ribs marinated in BBQ plum wine sauce, served with yuzu napa slaw
Salt And Pepper Wild Norwegian Mackerel
saba shioyaki, simply grilled, served on a bed of pickled daikon noodles with exotic salts, ground peppers & chili shrimp oil
SASA Fries
ao-nori kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper spiced potatoes, served with katsu & spicy mayo dip
Sesame Crusted Tuna Steak
sashimi-grade tuna coated with black & white sesame seeds, served with bok choy
Shishito Peppers
sautéed shishito peppers with tempura sauce
Shrimp Shumai
steamed shrimp dumplings with tataki sauce
Steamed Bok Choy
Tapas Special - Hamachi Kama
Tempura Chicken
Tempura Shrimp
Tempura Yam
The Rock
sweet soy, rice wine & garlic-marinated sliced beef tenderloin (best enjoyed when dining at SASA because this dish is prepared to your perfection on a HOT Japanese ishiyaki stone)
Vegan Chili
red & black beans, chickpeas, roasted tomatoes & dried poblano peppers, topped with fresh avocado, cilantro & edamame
Wasabi Crab Cakes
bite-sized crab cakes with jalapeno sauce
Rice & Noodles
Buddha Bowl
avocado salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, edamame, sunomono salad, cilantro, furikake & ponzu sauce, served on a bed of sushi rice
Chicken Katsu Donburi
panko-breaded & fried chicken breast with katsu sauce, kyuri zuke, takuwan & sunomono noodles, served on a bed of sushi rice
Fresh Salmon & Tuna Donburi
fresh salmon & tuna sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice
Fresh Salmon Donburi
fresh salmon sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice
Ramen
killbuck valley farm mushrooms & vegetables in a vegetarian broth with ramen noodles
Shrimp Pad Thai
SASA’s version of this popular dish made with rice noodles & sautéed shrimp
Shrimp Yakiudon
sautéed vegetables in a spicy peanut sauce, served over udon noodles, topped with crispy fried shrimp
Toasted Salmon Skin Donburi
toasted salmon skin with seaweed salad, kyuri zuke, masago & furikake, served on a bed of sushi rice
Tuna & Escolar Donburi
tuna & escolar sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice
Tuna Confit Bowl
tuna confit salad, cucumbers, Thai basil, furikake, balsamic vinaigrette & sunomono salad, served on a bed of sushi rice
Tuna Donburi
tuna sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice
Udon Noodle Soup
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth
Udon Noodle Soup - Asari Clams
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with asari clams
Udon Noodle Soup - Scallops
killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with scallops
Sliders
Beef Brisket Sliders
two slowly cooked shredded brisket sliders, served with napa yuzu slaw on house-made buns with sweet potato chips
Beef Sliders
two ground beef patties on house-made buns, topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes & aioli, served with sweet potato chips
Tofu Sliders
two tofu & edamame patties on house-made buns, topped with green pepper sauce, tomatoes & sautéed kimchee, served with sweet potato chips
Dessert
Berry Gazpacho
with thai basil, served with SASA’s vanilla ice cream
Celebration Plate
SASA's chocolate cake & berry gazpacho with a special message of "Congratulations" or "Happy Birthday" (dine-in only please)
Chocolate Brownie
served with SASA’s green tea ice cream & berry gazpacho
Chocolate Ice Cream
Creme Brulee Trio
green tea, chocolate, vanilla
Espresso Ice Cream
Green Tea Ice Cream
Poached Pear with Plum Wine Syrup
Red Wine Glazed Dense Chocolate Cake
topped with berry gazpacho & served with hot chocolate shooter
Seasonal Galette
Vanilla Ice Cream
EXTRAS
TAP BEER/COCKTAILS/WINE TAKEOUT
Sapporo 64 fl oz (4 pints)
Asian Pear
SASA's poached pear puree, vodka, plum wine
Orange Pepper Margarita
SASA's orange chipotle syrup, grand marnier, jose cuervo, elderflower liqueur, lime juice
Cleveland Cocktail
Cleveland whiskey, fresh ginger, fresh mint, lemon juice, SASA's simple syrup
Dancing Flowers
uncle val's botanical gin, cilantro, lime juice, SASA's simple syrup, soda water
SASAtini
SASA's ginger simple syrup, absolut vodka
Snapdragon
strawberries & limes muddled with hendrick's gin, elderflower liqueur
Mizuwari
yokaichi mugi, lime juice, SASA's simple syrup, soda water
Bourbon Street
knob creek, muddled oranges, SASA's simple syrup
Shishito Peppertini
skyy vodka infused with shishito & jalapeno peppers, chartreuse, freshly squeezed lemon juice, SASA's simple syrup
Bubbly Geisha
pama pomegranate liqueur, champagne
Spiced Cherry Manhattan
woodford reserve, sweet vermouth, woodford reserve spiced cherry bitters
Pear Old Fashioned
bulleit, SASA's spiced pear puree, bitters
Negroni
roku gin, campari, sweet vermouth, oranges
Far East Mule
yokaichi mugi, fresh ginger, limes, ginger beer, fresh mint
Tokyo Lemon Drop
lemon infused vodka, yuzu, nigori, SASA's simple syrup
Yuzu Whiskey Sour
jack daniels, yuzu, SASA's simple syrup
Boulevardier
bulleit rye, campari, sweet vermouth, orange bitters
French Gimlet
uncle val's botanical gin, domaine de canton, lime juice, SASA's simple syrup, soda water
Lychee Yuzu Cosmopolitan
lychee liqueur, vodka, fresh berry juice, cranberry juice
Maison Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay
Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay
Kenwood Six Ridges Chardonnay
Hungry Blond Chardonnay
Cakebread Chardonnay
Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc
Honig Sauvignon Blanc
Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux Blanc
Yalumba Y Series Viognier
Bollini Pinot Grigio
Max Ferd. Riesling
Ontanon Vetiver Blanco
Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse
La Solitude Cotes du Rhone Blanc
Marc Bredif Vouray Chenin Blanc
Portal del Priorat Gotes Blanques
Choya Plum Wine
Kinsen Plum Wine
Luke Red Blend
Hahn Pinot Noir
Boen Wine Pinot Noir
Banshee Pinot Noir
J Christopher JJ Pinot Noir
Ermisch Pinot Noir
Cuvaison Pinot Noir
Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon
Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon
Round Pond Kith & Kin Cabernet Sauvignon
Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon
Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon
Susana Balbo Signature Malbec
Bodega Cuarto Lote 44 Malbec
The Prisioner Red
Trig Point Merlot
Lucien Albrecht Cremant d'Alsace Brut
Santa Margherita Valdobbiadene Prosecco
SAKE TAKEOUT
Hoyo Kura No Hana "Fair Maiden" 500ml
Hakutsuru Premium Sho-Une 720ml
Tedorigawa Iki Na Onna "Lady Luck" 720ml
Akitabare Suirakuten "Heaven of Tipsy Delight" 720ml
Daishichi Minowamon "The Gate" 720ml
Ozeki Osakaya Chobei "First Boss" 300ml
Dassai "Otter Fest" 300ml
Kaori "Fragrance" 300ml
Sho Chiku Bai Premium 300ml
Kikusui "Chrysanthemum Water" 300ml
Shoin "Lover's Brew" 500ml
Oni No Shitaburui "Devil Killer" 500ml
Ozeki Karatamba "Dry Wave" 300ml
Ozeki Karatamba "Dry Wave" 720ml
Yuzu Omoi "Citrus Dream" 500ml
Shirakabe Gura Tokubetsu "The White Wall" 300ml
Suigei Tokubetsu "Drunken Whale" 300ml
Suigei Tokubetsu "Drunken Whale" 720ml
Kaguyahime "Moon Princess" 500ml
Sho Chiku Bai Organic 300ml
Kamoizumi Ginjo "Summer Snow" 500ml
Hakutsuru Sayuri "Little Lilly" 300ml
Sho Chiku Bai Junmai 375ml
Ozeki Hana-Awaka "Yuzu" 250ml
Ozeki Hana-Awaka "Sparkling Flower" 250ml
Sho Chiku Bai Mio "New Age Sparkling Sake" 300ml
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Japanese Izakaya
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland, OH 44120