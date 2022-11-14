Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

SASA Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

13120 Shaker Square

Cleveland, OH 44120

Popular Items

Fresh Salmon Nigiri
Shrimp Shumai
Miso Soup

Specialty Rolls

East-West Roll

$19.00

shrimp tempura, cilantro, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with tuna confit, unagi sauce & scallions

Fire Island

$19.00

kanikama with cucumber, avocado & tempura crunch, topped with spicy tuna & scallions

Firecracker Roll

$18.00

sriracha, masago & spicy tuna tempura-fried, wrapped with marinated daikon

Fuji Volcano

$22.00

tempura shrimp & cucumber, topped with unagi & spicy masago sauce

Green Dragon

$24.00

unagi, snow crab & tempura crunch, topped with avocado & unagi sauce

I Love Roll

$19.00

tempura salmon, cucumber & Japanese mayonnaise roll topped with kombu-vinegar cured salmon & spicy pineapple salsa

Lobster Roll

$26.00

lobster, crawfish & masago salad with asparagus, topped with lobster tail, spicy mayo, mango salsa & tobiko medley

Sake Salmon Roll

$19.00

spicy salmon, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with torched salmon belly & dill aioli

SASA Fire Roll

$22.00

lobster, crawfish & masago salad with asparagus, topped with shrimp, spicy mayo, unagi sauce & furikake

Scandinavian Roll

$19.00

whitefish tempura & kyuri zuke, topped with dill-cured salmon & dill aioli

Snow Mountain Roll

$23.00

tempura shrimp & cucumber, topped with a snow crab & masago salad

Spicy Dynamite

$19.00

tuna, hamachi & fresh salmon with sriracha, battered & fried, topped with spicy mayo, unagi sauce & gochujang

Surf & Turf

$23.00

lobster, crawfish, cucumber & masago salad, topped with grilled filet & black tobiko

Tekka Tuna

$19.00

spicy tuna, cucumber & tempura crunch, topped with tuna

Tiger Roll

$19.00

tuna & escolar with scallions, topped with fresh salmon

Tofu Edamame Falafel Roll

$18.00

tofu-edamame falafel, sunomono salad, cucumber, avocado & asparagus wrapped in soy paper, served with edamame hummus & japanese pickles

Torched Island

$18.00

crabstick, tempura crunch, avocado & cucumber, topped with torched spicy toro, unagi sauce & scallions

Toro Roll

$25.00

toro, avocado, wasabi & cucumber topped with toro, scallions & rayu

Vietnamese Roll

$21.00

shrimp tempura, takuwan, cucumber, cilantro & daikon, wrapped with seaweed & rice paper, topped with shrimp & sriracha

White Spider Web

$21.00

fried soft shell crab with cucumber, kale, masago & japanese mayo, wrapped with seaweed & daikon, served with japanese pickles

Zen Garden Roll

$18.00

asparagus tempura, cucumber, pickled carrot, takuwan & kyuri zuke, topped with avocado & mango salsa, served on ponzu frisee salad

Nigiri (1 pc) & Sashimi (2 pcs)

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$5.00

Ebi Nigiri

$3.00

Escolar Nigiri

$4.00

Fresh Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$4.00

Hirame Nigiri

$4.00

Hotategai Nigiri

$5.00

Ika Nigiri

$3.00

Ikura Nigiri

$5.00

Inari Nigiri

$2.00

Kani Nigiri

$2.00

Maguro Nigiri

$4.00

Masago Nigiri

$4.00

Nigiri Of The Week - Cured Salmon

$5.00

kombu-vinegar cured salmon topped with spicy pineapple salsa

Nigiri Of The Week - Tuna

$5.00

tuna nigiri topped with caramelized onions, gochujang, unagi sauce & green onions

Saba Nigiri

$3.00

Smoked Salmon Nigiri

$4.00

Snow Crab Gunkan

$9.00

Spicy Hotategai Gunkan

$6.00

Spicy Tako Gunkan

$4.00

Spicy Tuna Gunkan

$5.00

Tako Nigiri

$4.00

Tamago Nigiri

$2.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$4.00

Toro Nigiri

$8.00

Unagi Nigiri

$4.00

Uni Nigiri

$9.00

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$10.00

Ebi Sashimi

$5.00

Escolar Sashimi

$7.00

Fresh Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$7.00

Hirame Sashimi

$7.00

Hotategai Sashimi

$10.00

Ika Sashimi

$5.00

Ikura Sashimi

$9.00

Kani Sashimi

$4.00

Maguro Sashimi

$7.00

Masago Sashimi

$7.00

Saba Sashimi

$5.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$7.00

Tako Sashimi

$7.00

Tamago Sashimi

$4.00

Tobiko Sashimi

$7.00

Toro Sashimi

$15.00

Unagi Sashimi

$8.00

Maki Rolls

Alaska Roll

$9.00

smoked salmon, avocado

Avocado Roll

$9.00

California Roll

$9.00

kanikama (crab stick), avocado

Crab Salad Roll

$9.00

kanikama (crab stick), Japanese mayonnaise, cucumber

Cured Salmon Maki

$10.00

cured salmon, dill mayonnaise, cucumber

Fresh Salmon Maki

$9.00

Gobo Maki

$8.00

pickled burdock root

Ikura Maki

$12.00

salmon roe

Kappa Maki

$8.00

cucumber

Mexican Roll

$10.00

boiled shrimp, avocado

Mixed Vegi Maki

$10.00

avocado, pickled carrot, cucumber

Negi Hamachi Maki

$9.00

yellowtail, green onions

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese

Rice Roll

$5.00

Sake Kawa Maki

$9.00

salmon skin, cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

shrimp tempura, masago, cucumber, Japanese mayonnaise

Snow Crab Maki

$12.00

Spicy Fresh Salmon Maki

$10.00

Spicy Scallop Maki

$12.00

scallops, jalapeno pepper sauce, cucumber

Spicy Tako Maki

$11.00

spicy octopus

Spicy Tekka Maki

$11.00

spicy tuna, cucumber

Spider Roll

$17.00

soft shell crab, masago, cucumber, Japanese mayonnaise

Takuwan Maki

$8.00

picked daikon radish

Tekka Maki

$9.00

tuna

Tuna Confit Maki

$10.00

Unagi Maki

$11.00

freshwater eel, cucumber

Yam Tempura Maki

$9.00

Soups & Salads

Avocado Salad

$14.00

diced avocados, cucumbers, daikon noodles & mango salsa with wasabi-lemon aioli dressing

Beef Barley Soup

$9.00

beef tenderloin, barley, black & red beans, edamame, onions, celery & carrots, topped with chili oil & scallions

Calamari Tempura Salad

$15.00

red cabbage, baby bok choy mix with honey-chili dressing, topped with baby calamari tempura & scallions

Ginger Green Salad

$7.00

Ginger Green Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Ginger Green Salad w/ Salmon

$17.00

Ginger Green Salad w/ Tuna Tataki

$17.00

Miso Chicken Rice Soup

$9.00

chicken breast, miso, brown & white rice, carrots, edamame & sweet corn, topped with scallions & kizami-nori

Miso Lobster Bisque

$12.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

soybean soup with tofu, wakame seaweed & scallions

SASA Caesar Salad

$15.00

romaine lettuce with parmesan cheese, yuzu-katsu dressing with agedashi tofu dressing

Seaweed Salad - No Squid

$7.00

seaweed salad & daikon noodles

Seaweed Squid Salad

$7.00

seaweed salad, ika sansai & daikon noodles

Sunomono Salad

$7.00

daikon & carrot noodles, cucumbers & wakame seaweed in a rice wine-lemon vinaigrette with shrimp & crab

Tomato Salad

$9.00

sliced roma tomatoes, cucumber-red onion salsa, capers & feta cheese with ponzu-balsamic olive oil

Tapas

Brussels Sprouts & Cauliflower

$7.00

fried brussels sprouts & cauliflower with ao-nori, kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper

Crispy Fried Calamari

$15.00

baby calamari & shishito peppers panko-fried, served with spicy mayo, wasabi & onion cocktail sauce

Edamame

$5.00

Edamame Hummus & Naan Bread

$9.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

fried cod, SASA fries & yuzu slaw, served with wasabi tartar sauce

Gyoza- Kobe Beef

$9.00

Gyoza- Pork

$7.00

Harumaki- Lobster & Shrimp

$8.00

Harumaki- Vegetarian

$6.00

Ika Shogayaki

$15.00

whole squid brushed with teriyaki sauce & lightly grilled

Killbuck Valley Mushroom Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

Kobe Beef Meatballs

$9.00

served with soy yuzu glaze & mango salsa (3 pieces)

Korean Kalbi Short Ribs

$24.00

thinly sliced korean barbecue-marinated short ribs, served with sautéed kimchee cabbage

Oshinko

$6.00

Japanese pickles

Plum Bbq Pork Ribs

$8.00

pork ribs marinated in BBQ plum wine sauce, served with yuzu napa slaw

Salt And Pepper Wild Norwegian Mackerel

$15.00

saba shioyaki, simply grilled, served on a bed of pickled daikon noodles with exotic salts, ground peppers & chili shrimp oil

SASA Fries

$11.00

ao-nori kizami-nori, japanese shichimi & ground pepper spiced potatoes, served with katsu & spicy mayo dip

Sesame Crusted Tuna Steak

$19.00

sashimi-grade tuna coated with black & white sesame seeds, served with bok choy

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

sautéed shishito peppers with tempura sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

steamed shrimp dumplings with tataki sauce

Steamed Bok Choy

$7.00

Tapas Special - Hamachi Kama

$15.00

Tempura Chicken

$9.00

Tempura Shrimp

$8.00

Tempura Yam

$7.00

The Rock

$23.00

sweet soy, rice wine & garlic-marinated sliced beef tenderloin (best enjoyed when dining at SASA because this dish is prepared to your perfection on a HOT Japanese ishiyaki stone)

Vegan Chili

$11.00

red & black beans, chickpeas, roasted tomatoes & dried poblano peppers, topped with fresh avocado, cilantro & edamame

Wasabi Crab Cakes

$12.00

bite-sized crab cakes with jalapeno sauce

Kushiyaki

Chicken Kushiyaki

$8.00

Shrimp Kushiyaki

$9.00

Rice & Noodles

Buddha Bowl

$19.00

avocado salad, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, edamame, sunomono salad, cilantro, furikake & ponzu sauce, served on a bed of sushi rice

Chicken Katsu Donburi

$19.00

panko-breaded & fried chicken breast with katsu sauce, kyuri zuke, takuwan & sunomono noodles, served on a bed of sushi rice

Fresh Salmon & Tuna Donburi

$25.00

fresh salmon & tuna sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice

Fresh Salmon Donburi

$25.00

fresh salmon sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice

Ramen

$16.00

killbuck valley farm mushrooms & vegetables in a vegetarian broth with ramen noodles

Shrimp Pad Thai

$19.00

SASA’s version of this popular dish made with rice noodles & sautéed shrimp

Shrimp Yakiudon

$18.00

sautéed vegetables in a spicy peanut sauce, served over udon noodles, topped with crispy fried shrimp

Toasted Salmon Skin Donburi

$18.00

toasted salmon skin with seaweed salad, kyuri zuke, masago & furikake, served on a bed of sushi rice

Tuna & Escolar Donburi

$25.00

tuna & escolar sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice

Tuna Confit Bowl

$23.00

tuna confit salad, cucumbers, Thai basil, furikake, balsamic vinaigrette & sunomono salad, served on a bed of sushi rice

Tuna Donburi

$25.00

tuna sashimi with seaweed salad, daikon noodles, sunomono noodles & furikake, serve on a bed of sushi rice

Udon Noodle Soup

$16.00

killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth

Udon Noodle Soup - Asari Clams

$19.00

killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with asari clams

Udon Noodle Soup - Scallops

$20.00

killbuck valley farms mushrooms, bok choy, aburaage, fish cakes & udon noodles in a bonito broth with scallops

Sliders

Beef Brisket Sliders

$12.00

two slowly cooked shredded brisket sliders, served with napa yuzu slaw on house-made buns with sweet potato chips

Beef Sliders

$12.00

two ground beef patties on house-made buns, topped with sautéed onions, tomatoes & aioli, served with sweet potato chips

Tofu Sliders

$12.00

two tofu & edamame patties on house-made buns, topped with green pepper sauce, tomatoes & sautéed kimchee, served with sweet potato chips

Dessert

Berry Gazpacho

$9.00

with thai basil, served with SASA’s vanilla ice cream

Celebration Plate

$12.00

SASA's chocolate cake & berry gazpacho with a special message of "Congratulations" or "Happy Birthday" (dine-in only please)

Chocolate Brownie

$10.00

served with SASA’s green tea ice cream & berry gazpacho

Chocolate Ice Cream

$3.00

Creme Brulee Trio

$12.00

green tea, chocolate, vanilla

Espresso Ice Cream

$3.00

Green Tea Ice Cream

$3.00

Poached Pear with Plum Wine Syrup

$9.00

Red Wine Glazed Dense Chocolate Cake

$12.00

topped with berry gazpacho & served with hot chocolate shooter

Seasonal Galette

$12.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

EXTRAS

Rice- Brown

$4.00

Rice- Steamed

$3.00

Rice- Sushi

$3.00

Side Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Side Naan Bread

$4.00

Side Sauteed Kimchi

$4.00

Side Yam Chips

$3.00

Side of Sauce- Katsu Sauce T/G

$0.50

Side of Sauce- Spicy Mayo T/G

$0.50

Side of Sauce- Please Specify

$0.50

TAP BEER/COCKTAILS/WINE TAKEOUT

Sapporo 64 fl oz (4 pints)

$24.00

Asian Pear

$14.00

SASA's poached pear puree, vodka, plum wine

Orange Pepper Margarita

$14.00

SASA's orange chipotle syrup, grand marnier, jose cuervo, elderflower liqueur, lime juice

Cleveland Cocktail

$14.00

Cleveland whiskey, fresh ginger, fresh mint, lemon juice, SASA's simple syrup

Dancing Flowers

$14.00

uncle val's botanical gin, cilantro, lime juice, SASA's simple syrup, soda water

SASAtini

$14.00

SASA's ginger simple syrup, absolut vodka

Snapdragon

$14.00

strawberries & limes muddled with hendrick's gin, elderflower liqueur

Mizuwari

$14.00

yokaichi mugi, lime juice, SASA's simple syrup, soda water

Bourbon Street

$15.00

knob creek, muddled oranges, SASA's simple syrup

Shishito Peppertini

$14.00

skyy vodka infused with shishito & jalapeno peppers, chartreuse, freshly squeezed lemon juice, SASA's simple syrup

Bubbly Geisha

$12.00

pama pomegranate liqueur, champagne

Spiced Cherry Manhattan

$15.00

woodford reserve, sweet vermouth, woodford reserve spiced cherry bitters

Pear Old Fashioned

$14.00

bulleit, SASA's spiced pear puree, bitters

Negroni

$14.00

roku gin, campari, sweet vermouth, oranges

Far East Mule

$14.00

yokaichi mugi, fresh ginger, limes, ginger beer, fresh mint

Tokyo Lemon Drop

$14.00

lemon infused vodka, yuzu, nigori, SASA's simple syrup

Yuzu Whiskey Sour

$14.00

jack daniels, yuzu, SASA's simple syrup

Boulevardier

$15.00

bulleit rye, campari, sweet vermouth, orange bitters

French Gimlet

$14.00

uncle val's botanical gin, domaine de canton, lime juice, SASA's simple syrup, soda water

Lychee Yuzu Cosmopolitan

$14.00

lychee liqueur, vodka, fresh berry juice, cranberry juice

Maison Joseph Drouhin Chardonnay

$32.00

Wente Riva Ranch Chardonnay

$36.00

Kenwood Six Ridges Chardonnay

$38.00

Hungry Blond Chardonnay

$59.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$79.00

Dashwood Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux Blanc

$32.00

Yalumba Y Series Viognier

$32.00

Bollini Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Max Ferd. Riesling

$32.00

Ontanon Vetiver Blanco

$32.00

Louis Latour Pouilly Fuisse

$48.00

La Solitude Cotes du Rhone Blanc

$32.00

Marc Bredif Vouray Chenin Blanc

$49.00

Portal del Priorat Gotes Blanques

$39.00

Choya Plum Wine

$36.00

Kinsen Plum Wine

$32.00

Luke Red Blend

$36.00

Hahn Pinot Noir

$32.00

Boen Wine Pinot Noir

$39.00

Banshee Pinot Noir

$40.00

J Christopher JJ Pinot Noir

$48.00

Ermisch Pinot Noir

$60.00

Cuvaison Pinot Noir

$70.00

Rickshaw Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

Smith & Hook Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Round Pond Kith & Kin Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Sequoia Grove Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Stags Leap Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Susana Balbo Signature Malbec

$45.00

Bodega Cuarto Lote 44 Malbec

$32.00

The Prisioner Red

$79.00

Trig Point Merlot

$38.00

Lucien Albrecht Cremant d'Alsace Brut

$39.00

Santa Margherita Valdobbiadene Prosecco

$49.00

SAKE TAKEOUT

Hoyo Kura No Hana "Fair Maiden" 500ml

$55.00

Hakutsuru Premium Sho-Une 720ml

$55.00

Tedorigawa Iki Na Onna "Lady Luck" 720ml

$80.00

Akitabare Suirakuten "Heaven of Tipsy Delight" 720ml

$120.00

Daishichi Minowamon "The Gate" 720ml

$150.00

Ozeki Osakaya Chobei "First Boss" 300ml

$32.00

Dassai "Otter Fest" 300ml

$32.00

Kaori "Fragrance" 300ml

$29.00Out of stock

Sho Chiku Bai Premium 300ml

$19.00

Kikusui "Chrysanthemum Water" 300ml

$25.00

Shoin "Lover's Brew" 500ml

$49.00

Oni No Shitaburui "Devil Killer" 500ml

$39.00

Ozeki Karatamba "Dry Wave" 300ml

$19.00

Ozeki Karatamba "Dry Wave" 720ml

$55.00

Yuzu Omoi "Citrus Dream" 500ml

$55.00

Shirakabe Gura Tokubetsu "The White Wall" 300ml

$26.00

Suigei Tokubetsu "Drunken Whale" 300ml

$29.00

Suigei Tokubetsu "Drunken Whale" 720ml

$49.00

Kaguyahime "Moon Princess" 500ml

$39.00

Sho Chiku Bai Organic 300ml

$18.00

Kamoizumi Ginjo "Summer Snow" 500ml

$49.00

Hakutsuru Sayuri "Little Lilly" 300ml

$18.00

Sho Chiku Bai Junmai 375ml

$12.00

Ozeki Hana-Awaka "Yuzu" 250ml

$19.00

Ozeki Hana-Awaka "Sparkling Flower" 250ml

$19.00

Sho Chiku Bai Mio "New Age Sparkling Sake" 300ml

$19.00
Japanese Izakaya

