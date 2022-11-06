Restaurant header imageView gallery

Harbor Thai Cuisine 26640 s western Ave Suite M

review star

No reviews yet

26640 s western Ave Suite M

HARBOR CITY, CA 90710

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Veggie Rolls

Veggie Rolls

$7.25

Crispy Vegetable spring rolls

Crispy Wontons

Crispy Wontons

$8.95

Fried shrimp wrapped with wonton

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$8.90

Deep fried calamari Japanese style

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$12.15

Grilled marinated top sirloin beef

E Saan

E Saan

$10.15

Northern east Thai style grilled sausage

Roti Curry

Roti Curry

$9.75

Roti bread with a side of curry dipping

Harbor Wings

Harbor Wings

$9.50

Marinated deep fried chicken wings

Fresh Rolls

Fresh Rolls

$9.25

Lettuce,carrot,cucumber,rice noodle wrapped with rice paper,mint leaves

Cream cheese

Cream cheese

$7.50

Deep fried cream cheese wrapped with wonton

Fried tofu

Fried tofu

$7.25

Stir Fried Noodles

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$14.50

Stir fried rice noodles with tamarind sause,green onions,red onions,bean sprouts,sprinkle of peanuts

Pas See Ew

Pas See Ew

$14.95

Stir fried flat noodles with oyster sauce,broccoli,garlic,Chinese brocoli

Pad Kee Mow

Pad Kee Mow

$14.75

Drunken Nooodles

Pad Woon Sen

Pad Woon Sen

$14.65

Stir fried glass noodles with carrots,celery,tomatoes,mushroom,green onions

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$14.25

Stir fried egg noodles with onions,celery,broccoli,bean sprout,mushroom,cabbage

Main course

Garlic broccoli

Garlic broccoli

$14.00

Stir fried broccoli,with signature sauce,garlic

Pepper garlic

$14.00

Black pepper and garlic stir in signature sauce.

Cashew nut

$14.50

Ka-pow

$14.00

Traditional Thai entrée. Green beans, bamboo shoots, red peppers, and basil.

Prikking

$14.00

Classic Thai entrée. Thai curry paste stir-fried with green beans.red bell

Mixed vegetable

$14.00

Stir fried mix vegetable with cabbage,carrot,celery,broccoli,onion,bean sprout,mushroom

Fresh ginger

$14.00

Stir fried fresh ginger with ginger,garlic,onion,carrot,celery

Spicy eggplant

$15.00

Stir fried eggplant with red bell,jalapeño ,basil

Garlic green bean

$14.00

Stir fried green bean with garlic in signature sauce

Spicy bamboo

$14.00

Bamboo,white onions,jalapeño ,basil leaves

Fried Rice

Harbor Fried Rice

Harbor Fried Rice

$15.00

Signature fried rice, onion, tomatoes, and scallion

Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.35

Plenty of pineapples, onion, cashew nuts, stir-fried rice, signature sauce, and curry powder, topped with raisin.

Curry Fried Rice

$16.50

Thai green curry, stir-fried rice with red bell pepper,bamboo shoot,basil,jalapeño

Crab Fried Rice

$18.00

Thai fried rice with crab meat,white onion,tomatoes,scallions,topped with crab meats

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

Spicy Basil Fried Rice

$14.00

stir fried rice with green bean,carrot,basil, jalapeño

Soup

Tom Yum

Tom Yum

$7.00+

Hot and sour Thai soup,galanga,lime leaves, lemon grass,chili paste and fresh lime,mushroom,scallions,cilantro

Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$7.50+

Thai coconut soup ,lime leaves,lemon grass, mushroom,carrot,red onions,cilantro ,scallions

Poh Tak

$18.95

Signature seafood soup,fresh lime,basil,cilantro,ginger,red onions

Wonton Soup

$7.00+

Shrimp wonton soup comes with chicken,bokchoi,scallions,garlic,sesame oil

Curry

Yellow Curry

$16.75

Riches coconut milk, yellow curry paste, sweet potatoes, and carrot topped with peanuts. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Pumpkin Curry

$16.00

Smooth red curry, plenty of pumpkins, red bell pepper, and fresh basil. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Pineapple Curry

$16.25

Smooth red curry, plenty of pineapples, bell pepper, and fresh basil. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Panang Curry

$15.00

International India - Thai classic curry and red bell pepper. Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Avocado Curry

$16.95

Traditional Thai herbal green curry,red bell,basil,bamboo shoots,avocado,eggplant Served with a side of jasmine rice.

Massaman

$14.00

Side

Rice Berry

$5.00

Brown rice mixed with Thai rice berry

Jasmine Rice

$3.15

Rice Noodle

$3.50

Nori Sticky Rice

$5.00

Steamed Veggie

$5.25

Fried Eggs

$2.00

Sticky rice

$5.00

Peanut sauce

$2.00

House salad

$4.00

Dessert

Mango/Sticky Rice

$10.75Out of stock

Sweet sticky rice with banana filling

$7.00

Harbor Roti

$9.00

Coconut Milk Ice Cream

$7.00

Fancy Coconut

$7.00

Vanilla ices cream

$7.00

Special Dishes

Spicy Udons

$18.95

Sizzling Seafood

$17.50

Seafood ,garlic , red bell , finger root , white onion , basil leaves , stir with signature sauce.

Softshell Crab Curry

Softshell Crab Curry

$17.50
Hainan Chicken

Hainan Chicken

$15.00

BBQ Pork over rice

$15.00
Crispy Hainan Chicken

Crispy Hainan Chicken

$15.00

Noodle soup

Shrimp wonton noodle

$15.00
Chicken noodle

Chicken noodle

$15.00

Beef noodle

$15.00

Pork noodle

$15.00Out of stock

Tom yum noodle

$15.00

YenTaFo

$17.00

Fish noodle

$16.00

Spicy Salad

Somtum

$9.25

Thai papaya salad ,tomatoes,peanuts,green beans,fresh lime,jumbo shrimp

Larb

Larb

$9.77

Thai herbal salad ,red onions, scallion,rice powder ,cilantro

Yum Woon Sen

$9.50

Glass noodles salad,celery,onions,tomatoes

Beef Salad

Beef Salad

$15.00

Green onions,red onions,cilantro,mint leaves,cucumber,tomatoes,lime juice

COLD DRINKS

Thai Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$5.00

Iced Lemondade

$5.00

Young Coconut

$7.00

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$2.50

Lemon iced tea

$5.00

Matcha

$5.00

Milk tea

$5.00
Thai tea lemonade

Thai tea lemonade

$5.00

Mango lemonade

$5.00

Peach milk tea

$5.00
Pink milk

Pink milk

$5.00

Strawberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Hot drink

Jasmine tea

$4.00

Green tea

$4.00

Ginger

$4.00

Pepper mint tea

$4.00

Wild raspberry tea

$4.00

Special Drinks

Harbor Blue Lychee

Harbor Blue Lychee

$6.00
Strawberry Summer

Strawberry Summer

$6.00

Passionfruit Iced Tea

$6.00

Lychee Iced Tea

$6.00

Two Tone

$6.00

Mixed fruit lemonade

$6.00

Choco Lava

$6.00

Peach soda

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Technic thai cuisine

Location

26640 s western Ave Suite M, HARBOR CITY, CA 90710

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cavitena Bistro Asian Fusion
orange starNo Reviews
1931 Pacific Coast Highway Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
EAT Fantastic/ B.C.G - Lomita
orange starNo Reviews
2064 Pacific Coast Highway Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway
orange starNo Reviews
2104 Pacific Coast Highway Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
FishBonz Grill - Torrance
orange star4.5 • 3,203
2599 Airport Dr Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Sampa's Pizza - Lomita
orange starNo Reviews
2413 Pacific Coast Hwy #107 Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurantnext
Gaetano's Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 2,138
2731 PACIFIC COAST HWY Torrance, CA 90505
View restaurantnext
Map
More near HARBOR CITY
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Carson
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
San Pedro
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Long Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (228 restaurants)
Hermosa Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston