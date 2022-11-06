Harbor Thai Cuisine 26640 s western Ave Suite M
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Technic thai cuisine
Location
26640 s western Ave Suite M, HARBOR CITY, CA 90710
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Pan- Lomita - 2104 Pacific Coast Highway
No Reviews
2104 Pacific Coast Highway Lomita, CA 90717
View restaurant