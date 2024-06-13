- Home
Sassy Chophouse + Cocktails 8818 Alabama 180
8818 Alabama 180
Gulf Shores, AL 36542
Shareable Sides
Soup | Salad
Specialties
Kids Menu
N|A Beverages
Early Dinning Menu
White Wine
- Migration Chard$52.00
- Steele Chard$57.00
- Pouiily Fuisse$98.00
- Laflaive Chard$83.00
- Duck Pond PG$34.00
- Santa Julia$27.00
- Italo Cescon PG$38.00
- Christopher Rie$41.00
- Shelton Rose$41.00
- Mohua SB$38.00
- Blue Rock$55.00
- Vouvray Blanc$44.00
- Girault Sancerr$47.00
- Cherrier Sancer$57.00
- Briot Bordeaux$33.00
- Coquille Blanc$52.00
- Diora Rose (Copy)$29.00
- Cescon Prosecco (Copy)$44.00
- Pol Rogers Champagne (Copy)$112.00
- Louis Pommery (Copy)$63.00
- Mcmannis Chard$27.00
- Mcmanis PG$27.00
Red Wine
- Postmark CS$41.00
- Lost Chapter$44.00
- Cotes Pemme CS$49.00
- Decoy CS$52.00
- Faust CS$107.00
- Black Stallion$133.00
- Brandlin CS$167.00
- Knudsen PN$109.00
- Cescon PN$38.00
- Cuvasion PN$65.00
- Migration PN$52.00
- Faivley PN$118.00
- Ferrari Melot$44.00
- Duckhorn Merlot$58.00
- Oak Lane Shira$29.00
- Mr Black Shiraz$38.00
- Mont-Redon Merlot$114.00
- Ferrer Malbec$41.00
- Casello Banfi$165.00
- Wild Thing Zin$49.00
- Shelton Rouge$52.00