Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sassy Granny's Downtown Melbourne

25 Reviews

$

921 E New Haven Ave

Melbourne, FL 32901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Triple "B" Energy Blast
Granny's Go Green
Veggie Medley

Signature Smoothies

Granny's Go Green

Granny's Go Green

$9.00

#1 Seller. Kale, Spinach, Cucumber, Collard, Pineapple, Mango, Peach, Banana, Whey Protein

Triple "B" Energy Blast

Triple "B" Energy Blast

$9.00

Post Marathon or Workout Energy Blast. Blueberries, Banana, Peanut Butter Vanilla Almond Milk with a hint of Wild-berry Pomegranate

Veggie Medley

Veggie Medley

$10.00

Refreshing & Low Calorie Afternoon Reboot. Carrots, Orange, Butternut Squash, Mango in a vegetable Juiced Base (Ginger, Apple, Celery, Parsley, Spinach, Kale).

Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$10.00

Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana & Almond Milk

JaMocha Coffee Extreme

$10.00

Ja’Mocha coffee blend, Cold brew espresso.  Cappuccino Chip Ice Cream, Chocolate, Caramel Sauces and Chocolate Almond Milk

Tropical Fruit Smoothies

Bahama Mama

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Strawberries, Pineapple, Orange, White Chocolate

Banana Berry Burst

Banana Berry Burst

$9.00

Banana, Blueberry, Strawberry, BlackBerry, Raspberry

Good Karma

Good Karma

$10.00

Strawberry, Banana, Mango, Peanut Butter with Energy Boost

Mango Banana

Mango Banana

$9.00

Mango, Banana ​

Pacific Punch

Pacific Punch

$9.00

Orange Juice, Pineapple, Banana, Strawberry

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pineapple, Coconut, Coco Lopez, Banana, Pina Colada Puree

Pineapple Power

Pineapple Power

$9.00

Pineapple, Raspberry, Banana, Coconut

Raspberry Twist

Raspberry Twist

$9.00

Raspberries, Strawberries, Pineapple, Mango, Orange Juice

Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$9.00

Strawberry, Mango, Pineapple with Energy Boost

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$9.00

Strawberry, Banana ​

Tropical Cooler

Tropical Cooler

$9.00

Pineapple, Mango, Guava, Passion Fruit

Tropical Sunrise

Tropical Sunrise

$9.00

Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Oranges, Peaches

Ice Cream Smoothies

BlueBerry Muffin

BlueBerry Muffin

$10.00

Blueberries & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$10.00

Mango, Peach & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Strawberry Short Cake

Strawberry Short Cake

$10.00

Strawberries & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Raspberry Whip

Raspberry Whip

$10.00

Raspberries & Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Pineapple Coconut Dream

Pineapple Coconut Dream

$10.00

Coconut, Banana, Pineapple,& Coconut Ice Cream with a whip cream swirl

CoCo Nutty

$10.00

Coconut, Coco Lopez, Pina Colada Puree & Coconut Ice Cream

Attributes and Amenities
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

921 E New Haven Ave, Melbourne, FL 32901

Directions

Gallery
Sassy Granny's image
Sassy Granny's image
Sassy Granny's image
Sassy Granny's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza - Melbourne
orange starNo Reviews
635 E New Haven Ave, Suite 101 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Melbourne Biergarten
orange starNo Reviews
924 East New Haven Avenue Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Crush Eleven
orange starNo Reviews
923 E. New Haven Avenue Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Makotos Japenese Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
785 S Babcock Street Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Bagel 13 - Melbourne
orange starNo Reviews
1301 South Babcock St. Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
Lizzys Soul Food
orange starNo Reviews
1301 E University Blvd Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Melbourne

Hemingway's Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,165
1800 W Hibiscus #115 Melbourne, FL 32901
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Melbourne FL
orange star4.1 • 1,046
2230 Town Center Ave Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Apocalypse Coffee Roasters
orange star4.9 • 502
454 N Harbor City Blvd Melbourne, FL 32935
View restaurantnext
Amici's Family Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 478
7720 N Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Grecian Garden Cafe
orange star4.3 • 318
2955 Pineda Plaza Way Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Twisted Fin
orange star4.5 • 118
7954 N Wickham Rd Melbourne, FL 32940
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Melbourne
Indialantic
review star
No reviews yet
Satellite Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Merritt Island
review star
No reviews yet
Cocoa Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Rockledge
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Cocoa
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Vero Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Titusville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Saint Cloud
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston