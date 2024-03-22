Sassy Onion Market St 3310 Market St NE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3310 Market St NE, Salem, OR 97301
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Hideaway Lounge - 1824 Lancaster Dr Ne
No Reviews
1824 Lancaster Dr Ne Salem, OR 97305
View restaurant
La Margarita Restaurant and Grill - 545 Ferry St SE, Salem, OR 97301
No Reviews
545 Ferry St SE, Salem, OR 97301 Salem, OR 97301
View restaurant