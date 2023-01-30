The Sassy Squeeze Belvedere Square

A map showing the location of The Sassy Squeeze Belvedere SquareView gallery

Fresh Juice

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE

$8.00+

Pineapple, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, and Cayenne Pepper

THE NEWBIE

$8.00+

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, and Kale

APPLE SPICE

$8.00+

Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, and Cinnamon

TIME MACHINE

$8.00+

Pineapple, Apple, Beet, Orange, Carrot, Cucumber, Ginger, and Lemon

THE GARDEN NINJA

$8.00+

Celery, Spinach, Kale, Romaine, Parsley, and Lemon

THE PUNCH BOWL

$8.00+

Pineapple, Apple, Orange, Carrot, and Turmeric

COOL THERAPY

$8.00+

Pineapple, Cucumber, Apple, and Mint

BELLY BLASTER

$8.00+

Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, and Ginger

GET REFRESHED

$8.00+

Coconut Water, Cucumber, Pineapple, Kale, and Lime

MASTER YOUR OWN

$8.00+

SMOOTHIES

LIQUID LOVE

$10.00

STRAWBERRY VIBES

$10.00

MANGO TANGO

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

ISLAND VIBES

$10.00

THE GREEN WARRIOR

$10.00

JAMMIN' WITH MY BERRIES

$10.00

BEAST MODE

$10.00

GIVE ME THE JITTERS

$10.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$10.00

ACAI BOWLS

THE ROOKIE BOWL

$12.00

BEE MORE BOWL

$12.00

BSQ BOWL

$12.00

YOU'RE THE BERRY BEST BOWL

$13.00

PB CUP BOWL

$13.00

ISLAND BOWL

$13.00

SHOTS

FLU SHOT

$5.00

Pineapple, Ginger, Parsley, Lemon, Garlic, and Oregano Oil.

SHOT OF GOLD

$5.00

HOT SHOT

$5.00

DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

529 East Belvedere Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21212

Directions

