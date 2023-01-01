  • Home
  • /
  • Towson
  • /
  • The Sassy Squeeze - 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204
A map showing the location of The Sassy Squeeze 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204View gallery

The Sassy Squeeze 818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204

review star

No reviews yet

818 Kenilworth Drive

Towson, MD 21204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Juice Bar

Fresh Juice

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE

$8.00+

Pineapple, Orange, Ginger, Turmeric, and Cayenne Pepper

THE NEWBIE

$8.00+

Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Lemon, and Kale

APPLE SPICE

$8.00+

Apple, Orange, Lemon, Ginger, and Cinnamon

TIME MACHINE

$8.00+

Pineapple, Apple, Beet, Orange, Carrot, Cucumber, Ginger, and Lemon

THE GARDEN NINJA

$8.00+

Celery, Spinach, Kale, Romaine, Parsley, and Lemon

THE PUNCH BOWL

$8.00+

Pineapple, Apple, Orange, Carrot, and Turmeric

COOL THERAPY

$8.00+

Pineapple, Cucumber, Apple, and Mint

BELLY BLASTER

$8.00+

Grapefruit, Orange, Lemon, and Ginger

GET REFRESHED

$8.00+

Coconut Water, Cucumber, Pineapple, Kale, and Lime

MASTER YOUR OWN

$8.00+

SMOOTHIES

LIQUID LOVE

$10.00

STRAWBERRY VIBES

$10.00

MANGO TANGO

$10.00

PB&J

$10.00

ISLAND VIBES

$10.00

THE GREEN WARRIOR

$10.00

JAMMIN' WITH MY BERRIES

$10.00

BEAST MODE

$10.00

GIVE ME THE JITTERS

$10.00

BIRTHDAY CAKE

$10.00

ACAI BOWLS

THE ROOKIE BOWL

$12.00

BEE MORE BOWL

$12.00

BSQ BOWL

$12.00

YOU'RE THE BERRY BEST BOWL

$13.00

PB CUP BOWL

$13.00

ISLAND BOWL

$13.00

SHOTS

FLU SHOT

$5.00

Pineapple, Ginger, Parsley, Lemon, Garlic, and Oregano Oil.

SHOT OF GOLD

$5.00

HOT SHOT

$5.00

DRINKS

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

NIXIE WATER

$2.00

COCONUT WATER

$2.00

Cleanse

Juice

2-Day

$70.00

Coffee

Coffee2GO

12oz

$2.50

16oz

$2.75

20oz

$3.25

Cold Brew

12oz

$3.75

16oz

$4.25

20oz

$4.75

Ice Cream

Single

$3.00

Double

$4.00

Triple

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

818 Kenilworth Drive, Towson, MD 21204

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Absolute Thai Sushi - 800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816
orange starNo Reviews
800 Kenilworth Dr, Suite #816 Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Italian Gardens
orange star4.1 • 320
814 Kenilworth Dr. Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Pasta Mista - Towson
orange star4.5 • 465
822 Dulaney Valley Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Papi's Tacos Towson
orange starNo Reviews
826 Dulaney Valley Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Underground Pizza Towson - 28 Allegheny Ave
orange starNo Reviews
28 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Towson

Gino's Burgers & Chicken - Towson
orange star4.5 • 4,591
8600 Lasalle Road Towson, MD 21286
View restaurantnext
THB Bagelry & Deli - Towson
orange star4.5 • 2,469
16 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Towson MD
orange star4.8 • 2,409
418 York Road Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
The Point in Towson
orange star4.1 • 531
523 York Rd Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Atwater's Kenilworth
orange star4.2 • 530
798 Kenilworth Dr Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Burger Brothers - 14 Allegheny Ave. - Towson, MD 21204 - Open Monday-Saturday - 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM - Sunday 12 noon to 8p.m.
orange star4.7 • 483
14 Allegheny Ave Towson, MD 21204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Towson
Lutherville Timonium
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Parkville
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Pikesville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Cockeysville
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Baltimore
review star
Avg 4.4 (442 restaurants)
Nottingham
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Owings Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Randallstown
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Reisterstown
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston