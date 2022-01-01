Sassy Spoon imageView gallery

Sassy Spoon

135 Reviews

$$

5011 34th Ave South

Minneapolis, MN 55417

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Shawarma
Spring Roll Salad
Miso Pork Tacos

Utensils

Utensil Sets

Let us know if you need utensils with your order

Small Plates/Sides

Yucca Patties

$6.50

Three yucca patties flavored with garlic and olives, pan-fried, served with a side of herb Aji sauce (vegan) *contains small amount of pimento

Bacon Dates

$10.00

Six dates stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped with smoky bacon

Sesame Turkey Meatballs

$9.00

Six Ferndale Market Turkey meatballs seasoned with sesame and soy. Served with a side of sweet soy dipping sauce

White Rice Side

$4.00

Jasmine rice cooked with butter (please request coconut oil for dairy free)

Cauliflower Rice Side

$5.00

Shredded cauliflower cooked in butter (please request coconut oil instead of butter for dairy free)

Bacon

$5.00

Three pieces of smoky thick bacon

Tacodilla

$8.50

A corn tortilla quesadilla made with mozzarella, topped with miso pork, garlic ginger slaw, and pickled onions

Coleslaw

$4.50

A side of our signature garlic ginger slaw

Side Salad

$4.00

Local greens served with dressing on the side

Miso Pork-Side

$6.50

Side of miso pulled pork

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$6.50

Oven roasted sweet potatoes with a side of Sriracha Aioli.

Add An Egg

$2.50

Add a local farm egg to any meal...or just on its own.

Entrees

**Service Fee Information**

Sassy Spoon Curbside is Tip-Free. We have added an 18% service fee to all orders. This fee is used to support staff wages and help to ensure the longevity of the restaurant.

Miso-Braised Pork Plate

$15.00

Sassy's signature dish! Miso-braised pork, garlic ginger slaw, and local greens with red wine vinaigrette

Chicken Shawarma

$16.00

Chicken shawarma, white rice, cucumber tomato salad, and choice of yogurt or tahini sauce.

Miso Pork Tacos

$14.00

Two corn tortilla tacos filled with miso pork and garlic ginger slaw. Topped with pickled onions. Served with a side of local greens and red wine vinaigrette

Spring Roll Salad

$12.00

A bed of rice noodles topped with lettuce, cucumber, peppers, red cabbage, carrot, jicama, basil, mint, cilantro, and chopped peanuts. Served with a side of peanut sauce

Turkey Burger

$12.00

Ferndale Market burger patty topped with goat cheese, grilled apple, toasted walnuts, and honey mustard sauce on a bed of arugula.

Pizza

Pizza

$11.00

Yucca-crust, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese.

Pesto Pizza

$16.00

Celebrate the end of summer with this fresh pizza. Our pizza crust is topped with our homemade local basil pesto along with tomatoes, local arugula, and mozzarella.

Salad

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

mixed greens, cucumber, red cabbage, broccoli, apple, carrot, pickled onion, and shredded mozzarella

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$4.00

Made with coconut, almond, and tapioca flour. Contains butter and egg.

Ice Cream

$5.50

Locally Made by Sweet Science Ice Cream. Served in a 5 ounce container. Please request the flavor desired:

Cookie Dough Scoop

$1.50

Dairy-free and vegan cookie dough scoops made with maple syrup.

Sauce

Peanut Sauce 4 oz.

$2.00

Garlic Yogurt Sauce 4 oz.

$2.00

Aji Sauce 2 oz.

$1.00

Aji Sauce 4 oz.

$2.00

Bone Broth

Organic Ginger Turmeric Chicken Broth -Frozen

$12.00

One quart of frozen local chicken broth

Grass- Fed Beef Marrow Bone Broth- Frozen

$12.00

One quart of frozen grass-fed organic bone broth.

Frozen Foods

Beef Bolognese- Frozen

$14.00

One pint of beef bolognese: grass-fed local ground beef, tomato sauce, mushrooms, onions.

Frozen Curry

$22.00

One quart of coconut milk red curry, local organic chicken, variety of veggies

Miso-Braised Pork-Frozen

$24.00

One pound of miso-braised pork.

Shepherd's Pie

$15.00

Serving of grass-fed ground beef with carrots, onions, peas, and corn topped with cauliflower mash (contains sour cream and butter).

Apple Crisp-Frozen

$12.00

Take and bake apple crisp. Contains butter, nut flours, and gluten-free oats.

Chocolate Chunk Cookies-Frozen

$18.00

1/2 dozen take and bake cookie dough. Contains butter and nut flours.

Chocolate Almond Coconut Protein Bar

$4.50

A Healthy Candy Snack Bar made in house with Whey protein powder, coconut, almond, flax, maple syrup, chocolate Tastes like a real treat- but also full of real nutrition

Beverages NA

Root Beer by Maine Root

$3.50

Ginger Beer by Maine Root

$3.50

Kombucha

$5.50

Please pick a flavor

Iced Tea

$3.00

red berry tea. Unsweetened 16oz

Maple Cream Soda

$5.00

Homemade with fizzy water, local maple syrup and organic cream (for dairy free- please specify coconut milk)

LaCroix

$2.00

Cold Press

$5.00

16 ounces of Peace Coffee Cold Press

Maple Cream Cold Press

$6.00

16 ounces cold press mixed with local maple syrup and organic cream. (can be made dairy free with coconut milk)

Jinx Tea Ruby Red Punch

$6.00

Carbonated hibiscus tea with pineapple, ginger, mango, lavender, cinnamon. A beautiful color and unique flavor. No caffeine.

Alcoholic Drinks Canned (ID REQUIRED!)

Sweetland Orchard Cherry Rhubarb

$8.00

Locally made in Webster, MN. Dry cider. 6.9% ABV. MAX of 4 per order

Glutenburg Beer Red Ale

$7.00

This gluten free beer won the gold award at the World Beer Cup in 2012. Made with roasted chestnuts with hints of caramel and toasted nuts. 16 ounce can 5.0% ABV

Prickly Pearadise Cider

$6.75

2 Towns Ciderhouse based in Oregon. 12 ounce can, 5.3% ABV.

SeekOut Clementine Grapefruit Hard Seltzer

$6.00

Refreshing real fruit seltzer. 5% ABV

Sangria

$7.00

6.0% ABV

Watermelon Chile Wine Spritzer

$6.50

5% ABV

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Gluten Free Eats

Location

5011 34th Ave South, Minneapolis, MN 55417

Directions

Gallery
Sassy Spoon image

