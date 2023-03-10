Main picView gallery

Sassy Spoon

No reviews yet

7900 North Atlantic Avenue

Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Popular Items

Pineapple U- Cake
Tikka Masala
Mac N Cheese

Main Menu

Appetizer

5 Spice Mango Shrimp

$14.00

Succulent shrimp cooked down in mango chutney and spices,

Coconut Shrimp

$14.00

Shrimp breaded in panko and coconut ; served with grand marnier sauce.

Shrimp Cutlet

$14.00

Citrus breaded butterfly shrimp served with sweet chilli sauce.

Crab Cakes

$14.00

Home made crab cakes, breaded and fried golden. Served with remoulade sauce and coleslaw

Pork Dumplings

$12.00Out of stock

Fried or steamed pork dumplings served with soy sauce

Chicken Dumplings

$12.00

Steamed or fried chicken dumplings served with soy sauce.

Calamari

$14.00

Crisp, golden fried calamari served with home -made marinara sauce garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley.

Chicken Satay

$12.00

Marinated chicken thighs skewered and served with your choice of sauce

Shrimp Satay

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Fried chicken wings (8 pc) served with your choice of sauce.

Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Baby spring mix topped with grape tomato, cucumbers, avocado, carrots, beets, croutons, cheese, bacon and egg: served with a protein of your choice

Summer Salad

$15.00

Baby spring mix lettuce topped with strawberries, blueberries, orange segments, apple slices and toasted coconut: served with a protein of your choice

Caesar

$10.00

Baby spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, croutons and parmesan cheese; served with a protein of your choice

Greek Salad

$15.00

Baby Spring mix lettuce topped with black olives, onions, peppers, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese; served with home-made flat bread and a protein of your choice

Sides

Mash Potato

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Rice & Peas

$5.00

Veggies

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Quinoa

$6.00

Fries

$5.00

Fry Rice

$6.00

Seafood

Lobster Thermidor

$45.00

Lobster meat cooked with peppers, onions, herbs and cream topped with cheddar cheese and broiled until golden brown; served with 2 sides

Garlic Shrimp

$20.00

Succulent shrimp cooked in a garlic cream sauce and served with 2 sides of your choice

Creole Shrimp

$20.00

Succulent shrimp cooked in tomato sauce with peppers, onions carrots and herbs; served with 2 sides of your choice

Scallops

$24.00

Pan seared scallops cooked in a vanilla bean cream sauce with herbs; served with 2 sides of your choice

Snapper Filet

$22.00

Snapper filet cooked in a lemon butter cream sauce or creole sauce; served with 2 sides of your choice

Atlantic Salmon

$22.00

Salmon filet cooked in a garlic cream sauce; served with 2 sides of your choice

Mahi Mahi

$26.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi filet cooked in a creole sauce with onions, peppers, carrots; served with 2 sides of your choice

Seabass

$35.00

Chicken

Mushroom Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast cooked in a tomato based sauce with mushrooms and finished with cream; served with 2 sides

Creole Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast cooked in tomato sauce with onions, peppers, carrots and herbs; served with 2 sides

Chicken Picatta

$20.00

Chicken breast cooked in a lemon, caper garlic cream sauce; served with 2 sides

Marsala Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast cooked in a marsala wine tomato sauce with onions, peppers, mushrooms and finished with cream; served with 2 sides

Vodka Chicken

$20.00

Chicken breast cooked in a pink vodka sauce with peppers and herbs; served with 2 sides

Sassy Chicken Cordon Bleu

$22.00

Breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham and cheese, finished with parmesan cream sauce; served with 2 sides

Meat

Filet Mignon

$32.00Out of stock

Grilled 8oz steak served with blue cheese sauce and 2 sides

NY Steak

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled 8oz Angus steak served with mushroom sauce and 2 sides of your choice

Ribeye Steak

$28.00Out of stock

Grilled 8oz steak garnished with mushrooms, tomato and onions; served with mushroom sauce and 2 sides

Lamb Rack

$38.00

Drunken Pork Ribs

$22.00

Baked Pork ribs marinated in beer and wine, cooked in Teriyaki BBQ sauce; served with 2 sides

Pasta / Rissoto

Shrimp Asparagus Rissotto

$20.00

Wild Mushroom Rissotto

$20.00

Vegetable Medley Rissotto

$20.00

Vegetable Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$22.00

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Seafood Pasta

$24.00

Burger

Sassy Burger

$12.00

8oz beef patty, American cheese, bacon, fried egg, avocado, lettuce & tomato; served with a choice of fires or salad

Gourmet Mac N Cheese Burger

$12.00

8oz beef patty, bacon, mac n cheese, avocado , lettuce, tomato; served with a choice of fries or salad

Southwest Burger

$12.00

8oz beef patty, homemade spicy mayo, guacamole, chunky salsa, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese; served with a choice of fries or salad

Classic Burger

$10.00

8oz beef patty , lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles; served with a choice of fries or salad

Fish Burger

$12.00

Crispy 5 spice fish cutlet burger, lettuce, onionand tomato served with a choice of fries or salad

Crispy Chicken Burger

$10.00

Wrap

Steak & Cheese

$14.00

6 ox sliced angus beef, onions, mushroom, cheese sautéed and served in a wrap; served with fries or salad

Chicken Caesar

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast Caesar salad served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad

Seafood

$14.00

Succulent shrimp and fish cooekd dry in garlic cream sauce, served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad

Curry Chicken

$14.00

Caribbean curry chicken and rice locri served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad

Chicken Tikka

$14.00

Indian chicken tikka masala cooked dry and served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad.

Indian

Tikka Masala

$18.00

Protein of choice or vegetables cooked in a tomato fenugreek sauce finished with cream; served with basmati rice

Saag

$18.00

Protein of your choice or vegetables cooked in a spinach sauce with spices and finished with cream; served with basmati rice

Korma

$18.00

Protein of your choice or vegetables cooked in a cashew cream sauce; served with basmati rice

Madras

$18.00

Protein or vegetables of your choice cooked with chopped onions, tomatoes and spices cooked with coconut milk; served with basmati rice

Butter Masala

$18.00

Protein of your choice or vegetables cooked with spices in a tomato cashew cream sauce finished with butter and cream; served with basmati rice

Goat Rogan Josh

$20.00

Fresh goat meat cooked with spices in a tomato cream stew; served with basmati rice

Channa Masala

$14.00

Chickpeas cooked with spices and herbs in tomato cream sauce.

Aloo Gobi Masala

$14.00

Potato and Cauliflower cooked with peas in a tomato cream sauce; served with basmati rice

Dal Tadka

$14.00Out of stock

Yellow lentils cooked with spices; served with basmati rice

Garlic Naan

$3.00

Butter Naan

$3.00

Chili Garlic Naan

$3.00

Cheese Naan

$4.00

Plain Naan

$3.00

Jeera Rice (Cumin Seed)

$7.00

Lemon Rice

$7.00

Vegetable Biryani

$15.00

Vegetable and paneer cooked with rice and spices

Chicken Biryani

$15.00

Chicken cooked with herbs, spices and rice

Goat Biryani

$20.00

Fresh goat meat cooked with herbs, spices and rice.

Lamb Biryani

$20.00

Organic lamb coked with herbs, spices and rice.

Thai

Red Curry

$18.00

Protein of your choice, peppers, carrots and basil cooked in coconut milk; served with white rice

Green Curry

Protein of your choice, peppers, onions and basil cooked in coconut milk; served with white rice

Panang

$18.00

Protein of your choice, peppers cooked in a peanut coconut milk sauce; served with white rice

Massaman

$18.00

Protein of your choice cooked, with potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts cooked with coconut milk; served with white rice

Pineapple

$18.00

Chinese

Ginger

$18.00

Protein of your choice cooked with ginger, onion, peppers and carrots in a stir-fry; served with white rice.

Black Pepper

$18.00

Protein of your choice , peppers, onions and mushrooms cooked in a stir-fry with black pepper sauce.

Kung Pao

$18.00

Protein of your choice, carrots, celery, peanuts cooked in a stir-fry; served with white rice

Sweet & Sour

$18.00

Protein of your choice, pineapple, carrots, pepper, onions cooked in homemade sweet & sour sauce; served with white rice

Black Bean

$18.00

Protein of your choice, peppers, carrots and onions cooked in a black bean sauce; served with white rice.

Tofu Japanese Eggplant

$18.00

Tofu, eggplant, peppers, basil cooked in a stir-fry; served with white rice

Veg Manchurian

$18.00

home-made veggie balls served cooked in Manchurian sauce; served with white rice

Cashew

$18.00

protein of your choice, cashews, peppers, onions and carrots cooked in a stir-fry; served with white rice

Shanghai Broccoli

$18.00

Protein of your choice and broccoli cooked in Chinese sauce; served with white rice

Sezchuan

$18.00

Chili Chicken

$18.00

Protein of your choice cooked with peppers, onions and chilies in a Chinese sauce; served with white rice

Rice & Noodles

Basil Veggie Fry Rice

$12.00

Peppers, carrots, broccoli and mushrooms

Crispy Beef Fry Rice

$15.00

Sliced beef, pepper, onions and basil

Pineapple Fry Rice

$15.00

Pineapple, onions, craisins, cashews, egg

Singapore Nasi Goreng

$15.00

Cabbage, carrots, chili garlic paste, fried egg and protein of your choice

Shrimp Fry Rice

$15.00

shrimp, egg and chopped vegtables

Chicken Fry Rice

$15.00

Chicken, egg and chopped vegetables

Mixed Fry Rice

$15.00

Chicken, beef, shrimp, egg and chopped vegetables

Shahghai Noodles

$15.00

Stir-fry with vegetables and protein of your choice served over a bed of pan fried noodles. (saucy)

Hakka Noodles

$15.00

Sizzlers

Shashlik

$24.00

Cajun Basil stir-fry served with veggie fry rice and fries

Chili Garlic

$24.00

Chili- Garlic sauce stir-fry served with veggie fry rice and fries

Dessert

Banana Tempura

$8.00Out of stock

Molten Chocolate Cake

$7.00Out of stock

Ferrero Rocher Cake

$7.00

Cherry Cheese Cake

$6.00

Pineapple U- Cake

$6.00

Drinks

BEVERAGES

COKE

$2.50

ORANGE JUICE

$2.50

MILK REDUCED FAT

$2.50

MONSTER ZERO SUGAR

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

ORANGE FANTA

$2.50

SMART WATER

$3.00

DASANI WATER

$2.50

MONSTER MOCA LOCA

$4.00

MONTER ENERGY

$3.50

COKE ZERO

$2.50

APPLE JUICE

$2.50

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

BODY ARMOR

$2.50

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH

$2.50

VITAMIN WATER

$2.50

POWER ADE MOUNTAIN BERRY

$2.50

SAN PELLEGRINO

$3.00

TEA

$2.00

COFFEE

$3.00

CAPPUCINO

$4.00

EXPRESSO

$3.00

MISC.

SOUVERNIERS

BEACH CUP

$4.99

Sides

$8.00Out of stock

KIDS

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER

$10.00

CHIX TENDERS & FRIES

$10.00

SPAGHETTI & MEATBALLS

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7900 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920

Directions

