Sassy Spoon
7900 North Atlantic Avenue
Cape Canaveral, FL 32920
Popular Items
Main Menu
Appetizer
5 Spice Mango Shrimp
Succulent shrimp cooked down in mango chutney and spices,
Coconut Shrimp
Shrimp breaded in panko and coconut ; served with grand marnier sauce.
Shrimp Cutlet
Citrus breaded butterfly shrimp served with sweet chilli sauce.
Crab Cakes
Home made crab cakes, breaded and fried golden. Served with remoulade sauce and coleslaw
Pork Dumplings
Fried or steamed pork dumplings served with soy sauce
Chicken Dumplings
Steamed or fried chicken dumplings served with soy sauce.
Calamari
Crisp, golden fried calamari served with home -made marinara sauce garnished with parmesan cheese and parsley.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken thighs skewered and served with your choice of sauce
Shrimp Satay
Chicken Wings
Fried chicken wings (8 pc) served with your choice of sauce.
Salad
Cobb Salad
Baby spring mix topped with grape tomato, cucumbers, avocado, carrots, beets, croutons, cheese, bacon and egg: served with a protein of your choice
Summer Salad
Baby spring mix lettuce topped with strawberries, blueberries, orange segments, apple slices and toasted coconut: served with a protein of your choice
Caesar
Baby spring mix lettuce, grape tomatoes, croutons and parmesan cheese; served with a protein of your choice
Greek Salad
Baby Spring mix lettuce topped with black olives, onions, peppers, tomato, cucumber and feta cheese; served with home-made flat bread and a protein of your choice
Sides
Seafood
Lobster Thermidor
Lobster meat cooked with peppers, onions, herbs and cream topped with cheddar cheese and broiled until golden brown; served with 2 sides
Garlic Shrimp
Succulent shrimp cooked in a garlic cream sauce and served with 2 sides of your choice
Creole Shrimp
Succulent shrimp cooked in tomato sauce with peppers, onions carrots and herbs; served with 2 sides of your choice
Scallops
Pan seared scallops cooked in a vanilla bean cream sauce with herbs; served with 2 sides of your choice
Snapper Filet
Snapper filet cooked in a lemon butter cream sauce or creole sauce; served with 2 sides of your choice
Atlantic Salmon
Salmon filet cooked in a garlic cream sauce; served with 2 sides of your choice
Mahi Mahi
Mahi Mahi filet cooked in a creole sauce with onions, peppers, carrots; served with 2 sides of your choice
Seabass
Chicken
Mushroom Chicken
Chicken breast cooked in a tomato based sauce with mushrooms and finished with cream; served with 2 sides
Creole Chicken
Chicken breast cooked in tomato sauce with onions, peppers, carrots and herbs; served with 2 sides
Chicken Picatta
Chicken breast cooked in a lemon, caper garlic cream sauce; served with 2 sides
Marsala Chicken
Chicken breast cooked in a marsala wine tomato sauce with onions, peppers, mushrooms and finished with cream; served with 2 sides
Vodka Chicken
Chicken breast cooked in a pink vodka sauce with peppers and herbs; served with 2 sides
Sassy Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded chicken breast stuffed with ham and cheese, finished with parmesan cream sauce; served with 2 sides
Meat
Filet Mignon
Grilled 8oz steak served with blue cheese sauce and 2 sides
NY Steak
Grilled 8oz Angus steak served with mushroom sauce and 2 sides of your choice
Ribeye Steak
Grilled 8oz steak garnished with mushrooms, tomato and onions; served with mushroom sauce and 2 sides
Lamb Rack
Drunken Pork Ribs
Baked Pork ribs marinated in beer and wine, cooked in Teriyaki BBQ sauce; served with 2 sides
Pasta / Rissoto
Burger
Sassy Burger
8oz beef patty, American cheese, bacon, fried egg, avocado, lettuce & tomato; served with a choice of fires or salad
Gourmet Mac N Cheese Burger
8oz beef patty, bacon, mac n cheese, avocado , lettuce, tomato; served with a choice of fries or salad
Southwest Burger
8oz beef patty, homemade spicy mayo, guacamole, chunky salsa, lettuce, pepper-jack cheese; served with a choice of fries or salad
Classic Burger
8oz beef patty , lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles; served with a choice of fries or salad
Fish Burger
Crispy 5 spice fish cutlet burger, lettuce, onionand tomato served with a choice of fries or salad
Crispy Chicken Burger
Wrap
Steak & Cheese
6 ox sliced angus beef, onions, mushroom, cheese sautéed and served in a wrap; served with fries or salad
Chicken Caesar
Grilled chicken breast Caesar salad served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad
Seafood
Succulent shrimp and fish cooekd dry in garlic cream sauce, served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad
Curry Chicken
Caribbean curry chicken and rice locri served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad
Chicken Tikka
Indian chicken tikka masala cooked dry and served in a wrap with a choice of fries or salad.
Indian
Tikka Masala
Protein of choice or vegetables cooked in a tomato fenugreek sauce finished with cream; served with basmati rice
Saag
Protein of your choice or vegetables cooked in a spinach sauce with spices and finished with cream; served with basmati rice
Korma
Protein of your choice or vegetables cooked in a cashew cream sauce; served with basmati rice
Madras
Protein or vegetables of your choice cooked with chopped onions, tomatoes and spices cooked with coconut milk; served with basmati rice
Butter Masala
Protein of your choice or vegetables cooked with spices in a tomato cashew cream sauce finished with butter and cream; served with basmati rice
Goat Rogan Josh
Fresh goat meat cooked with spices in a tomato cream stew; served with basmati rice
Channa Masala
Chickpeas cooked with spices and herbs in tomato cream sauce.
Aloo Gobi Masala
Potato and Cauliflower cooked with peas in a tomato cream sauce; served with basmati rice
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with spices; served with basmati rice
Garlic Naan
Butter Naan
Chili Garlic Naan
Cheese Naan
Plain Naan
Jeera Rice (Cumin Seed)
Lemon Rice
Vegetable Biryani
Vegetable and paneer cooked with rice and spices
Chicken Biryani
Chicken cooked with herbs, spices and rice
Goat Biryani
Fresh goat meat cooked with herbs, spices and rice.
Lamb Biryani
Organic lamb coked with herbs, spices and rice.
Thai
Red Curry
Protein of your choice, peppers, carrots and basil cooked in coconut milk; served with white rice
Green Curry
Protein of your choice, peppers, onions and basil cooked in coconut milk; served with white rice
Panang
Protein of your choice, peppers cooked in a peanut coconut milk sauce; served with white rice
Massaman
Protein of your choice cooked, with potatoes, carrots, onions and peanuts cooked with coconut milk; served with white rice
Pineapple
Chinese
Ginger
Protein of your choice cooked with ginger, onion, peppers and carrots in a stir-fry; served with white rice.
Black Pepper
Protein of your choice , peppers, onions and mushrooms cooked in a stir-fry with black pepper sauce.
Kung Pao
Protein of your choice, carrots, celery, peanuts cooked in a stir-fry; served with white rice
Sweet & Sour
Protein of your choice, pineapple, carrots, pepper, onions cooked in homemade sweet & sour sauce; served with white rice
Black Bean
Protein of your choice, peppers, carrots and onions cooked in a black bean sauce; served with white rice.
Tofu Japanese Eggplant
Tofu, eggplant, peppers, basil cooked in a stir-fry; served with white rice
Veg Manchurian
home-made veggie balls served cooked in Manchurian sauce; served with white rice
Cashew
protein of your choice, cashews, peppers, onions and carrots cooked in a stir-fry; served with white rice
Shanghai Broccoli
Protein of your choice and broccoli cooked in Chinese sauce; served with white rice
Sezchuan
Chili Chicken
Protein of your choice cooked with peppers, onions and chilies in a Chinese sauce; served with white rice
Rice & Noodles
Basil Veggie Fry Rice
Peppers, carrots, broccoli and mushrooms
Crispy Beef Fry Rice
Sliced beef, pepper, onions and basil
Pineapple Fry Rice
Pineapple, onions, craisins, cashews, egg
Singapore Nasi Goreng
Cabbage, carrots, chili garlic paste, fried egg and protein of your choice
Shrimp Fry Rice
shrimp, egg and chopped vegtables
Chicken Fry Rice
Chicken, egg and chopped vegetables
Mixed Fry Rice
Chicken, beef, shrimp, egg and chopped vegetables
Shahghai Noodles
Stir-fry with vegetables and protein of your choice served over a bed of pan fried noodles. (saucy)
Hakka Noodles
Sizzlers
Dessert
Drinks
BEVERAGES
COKE
ORANGE JUICE
MILK REDUCED FAT
MONSTER ZERO SUGAR
SWEET TEA
DIET COKE
SPRITE
ORANGE FANTA
SMART WATER
DASANI WATER
MONSTER MOCA LOCA
MONTER ENERGY
COKE ZERO
APPLE JUICE
CHOCOLATE MILK
BODY ARMOR
POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH
VITAMIN WATER
POWER ADE MOUNTAIN BERRY
SAN PELLEGRINO
TEA
COFFEE
CAPPUCINO
EXPRESSO
MISC.
SOUVERNIERS
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
7900 North Atlantic Avenue, Cape Canaveral, FL 32920