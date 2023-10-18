Popular Items

Main Menu

SASSY'S STARTERS

Chili Cheese DIp & Chips
$10.50

Topped with Jalapenos and Mozzarella Cheese

Chips and Homemade Salsa
$7.50
BBQ Quesadilla
$14.00

Quesadilla filled with chicken or pork with pico de gallo, BBQ sauce, & cheese.

Homemade Fried Pickles
$9.50

Served with a side of ranch.

Homemade Mushroom Fries
$11.50

Portobello mushrooms cut french fry length battered and fried

Smoked Sausage and Cheese Board
$20.00

Smoked sausages, cheese, crackers, pickles, pepperoncinis, and sauces.

1/2 BBQ Nacho
$14.00

Corn chips topped with pork or chicken, pico de gallo, queso, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce.

Full BBQ Nacho
$18.00

Corn chips topped with pork or chicken, pico de gallo, queso, melted mozzarella, and BBQ sauce.

1/2 Irish Nacho
$14.00

Waffle Fries topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, and melted cheddar.

Full Irish Nacho
$18.00

Waffle Fries topped with bacon, onions, tomatoes, jalapenos, queso, and melted cheddar.

1/2 Tex Mex Nacho Supreme
$14.00

Corn Chips topped with chicken or ground beef, lettuce. tomatoes, jalapenos, kidney beans, and queso.

Full Tex Mex Nachos Supreme
$18.00

Corn Chips topped with chicken or ground beef, lettuce. tomatoes, jalapenos, kidney beans, and queso.

Our Award-Winning Smoked Wings

6 Wings
$12.50

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

12 Wings
$18.75

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

6 Wing Plate
$15.75

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

12 Wing Plate
$22.00

Smoked wings tossed in your choice of sauce

Eat Your Greens

Rio Chicken Salad
$16.00

Bed of mixed greens with Smoked Chicken, black beans, corn, tomatoes. chives, and taco seasoning. Jalapenos and Italian dressing on the side

Sassy's Chicken Salad
$16.00

Smoked Chicken on a bed of mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, cheese, and your dressing of choice

BBQ Salad
$16.00

Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork, or Smoked Turkey on a bed of mixed greens, with tomatoes, bacon bits, and cheese. Topped with Honey BBQ and Ranch. Substitute Beef Brisket for $3.00.

Home Cookin'

Catfish Plate
$18.00

Fresh water. farm raised & hand battered catfish

Chicken Finger Plate
$14.00

Chicken tenders hand battered & fried to perfections

Chicken Fried Steak
$16.25

Hand breaded & fried to order. Topped with gravy

Sassy's Famous Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Dinner
$38.00

Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!

Half Rack Dinner
$21.00

Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!

Third Rack Dinner
$17.00

Pork Loin Baby Back Ribs rubbed with Sassy Jones' awesome "Suga Rib Rub" and smoked daily!

Meat Plates

2 Meat Plate
$21.00

Your choice of two of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.

3 Meat Plate
$28.50

Your choice of three of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.

4 Meat Plate
$33.50

Your choice of four of our smoked meats served with two sides and your choice of bread.

Ole Hickory Tray
$56.50

1/2 pound each of brisket, pork, sausage, & turkey plus 6 ribs!

LB Pork
$16.50
LB Brisket
$29.00
LB Turkey
$17.50
LB Chicken
$16.50
LB Sausage
$16.50
1/2 LB Pork
$8.50
1/2 LB Brisket
$14.50
1/2 LB Turkey
$9.00
1/2 LB Chicken
$8.50
1/2 LB Sausage
$7.50

BBQ Plates

Beef Brisket Dinner
$21.00

Our Prime Brisket is a customer favorite & a must try on one of your visits. We use Prime Brisket & smoke them to perfection.

Pulled Pork Dinner
$16.00

Pulled Pork is always a must at any BBQ Joint & ours has it going on.

Smoked Turkey Dinner
$17.00

We inject our turkey with Creole butter and slow smoke 'em to juicy oerfection.

Smoked Chicken Dinner
$16.00

Awesome, sliced smoked chicken breast.

Half Chicken Platter
$17.00

Bane-in 1/2 Chicken served with 2 sidekicks and choice of bread

BBQ Sandwiches

Beef Brisket Sandwich Combo
$17.00

Your choice of sliced or chopped

Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
$14.00
Smoked Turkey Sandwich Combo
$15.00
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Combo
$14.00
Beef Sandwich
$10.50
Pork Sandwich
$8.50
Turkey Sandwich
$9.50
Chicken Sandwich
$8.50

BBQ Creations

BBQ Sliders
$16.00

Pick your combo - Chicken, Pork, or Turkey. 3 Sliders on King's Hawaiin Buns & 1 sidekick. Substitute Brisket for $1.00 per slider.

Sass-Attack
$17.00

Brisket, Pork, & Sausage topped with onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, and BBQ sauce on French Bread with 1 side.

Sassy's Deluxe Sandwich
$16.00

Chicken or pork topped with jalapenos, queso, and melted mozzarella. Substitute brisket for $3.00 or turkey for $2.00.

B.L.T.R
$16.00

Brisket, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on Texas toast.

T.L.T.R
$16.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, and ranch on Texas toast.

BBQ Baked Potato
$13.00

Topped with your choice of pork, chicken, or turkey and bacon bits, chives, shredded cheddar, and BBQ sauce. Sour cream on the side

Sass n Mac
$17.00

Choice of chopped brisket or pulled pork topped with our homemade mac n cheese on a bun.

BBQ Philly
$14.00

Smoked Brisket with grilled onions and bell peppers topped with BBQ sauce and Swiss American cheese.

Sandwiches

Sassy's Po'Boy
$15.00

Our delicious hand breaded catfish served with lettuce, tomatoes, and remoulade on French bread.

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich
$13.00

Sliced smoked chicken breast topped with grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and chipotle ranch. Served on French Bread.

Turkey Bacon Ranch
$13.50

Sliced smoked turkey topped with Swiss, Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on French bread.

Big Sass Dog
$14.00

Smoked sausage covered in chili, onions, and shredded cheese on French Bread

Fresh 1/2 lb Burgers

Cheese Burger
$14.00

Burger topped with your choice of cheese and all the fixings.

Fuego Burger
$14.50

Burger topped with Buffalo sauce, jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, and all the fixings. Served with a side of ranch.

BBQ Burger
$15.00

Burger topped with grilled onions, original BBQ sauce, and shredded cheddar with all the fixings.

Moo Pig Sooie Burger
$18.00

Burger topped with pork, BBQ sauce. jalapenos, queso, and mozzarella with all the fixings.

Veggie Burger
$13.00

Veggie patty with cheese. Served with all fixings

Slider Burgers
$14.50

3 slider burgers with cheese, pickles, and onions on King's Hawaiin Buns.

Sassy's Tacos

Prime Brisket Tacos
$17.00

2 tacos with brisket shredded and seasoned with taco seasoning & salsa in flour tortillas. Topped with pico de gallo, lettuce, and mozzarella. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.

Verde Pulled Pork Tacos
$16.00

2 tacos with pulled pork marinated in our homemade verde salsa in flour tortillas topped with mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo, and cilantro. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.

Honey Sriracha Chicken Tacos
$16.00

2 tacos with pulled chicken marinated in honey sriracha in flour tortillas topped with lettuce, coleslaw, and mozzarella. Served with a side of Chips and Queso.

Extra Brisket Taco
$5.00
Extra Pork Taco
$4.00
Extra Chicken Taco
$4.00

Wraps

BBQ Wrap
$14.00

Pork, turkey, or chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and grilled onions with honey BBQ and ranch dressing. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.

Chipotle Chicken Wrap
$14.00

Smoked Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese, and grilled onions with chipotle ranch dressing. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.

Turkey Club Wrap
$14.00

Deli Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon bits, and cheddar cheese with your choice of ranch, chipotle ranch, or honey mustard. Served in a jalapeno cheddar wrap.

Sidekicks

Baked Beans
$4.25
Mustard Potato Salad
$4.25
Sassy's Slaw
$4.25
Mac N Cheese
$4.25
Green Beans
$4.25
Sweet Potato Tots
$4.25
Loaded Baked Potato Salad
$4.25
Creamed Corn
$4.25
Waffle Fries
$4.25
Baked Potato
$4.25
Fries
$4.25
Fried Okra
$4.25
Side Salad
$5.25
3 Side Plate
$10.50
Bag of Chips
$2.00
Family Side
$10.00

Desserts

Fried Pies
$6.50

Letha's Fried Pies out of West Fork, AR. Served with two scoops of Ice Cream

Granny's Homemade Banana Pudding
$4.50

Delicious banana pudding made right her at Sassy's using Granny's recipe.

Terri's Possum Pie
$7.00

Mixed chocolate and vanilla pudding delight on a pecan crust.

Sassy's Cookies
$3.25
Scoop of Ice Cream
$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Catfish
$5.99
Kids Burgers
$5.99
Kids BBQ Sliders
$5.99
Kids Bowl Mac
$5.99
Kids Chicken Fingers
$5.99
Kids Corn Dogs
$4.99
Kids Grilled Cheese
$4.99

Extra Stuff

Tomatoes
$0.35
Sliced Pickle&Onion
$0.49
2 oz Jalapeños
$0.39
2 oz Queso
$1.25
Small Bowl Queso
$2.50
Pickles
$0.25
1 Catfish Piece
$2.00
1 Chicken Tender
$2.00
Shredded Cheese
$0.75
Extra Ranch
$0.49
Small Bowl Ranch
$0.98
Onions
$0.20
Extra 2 oz BBQ
$0.75
1 Rib
$2.50
Bacon
$0.99
Extra Dressing
$0.49
2 oz Salsa
$0.49
Small Bowl Salsa
$0.98
Toast
$0.25
Roll
$0.25
Extra Meat
$4.00
Extra Ranch
$0.49
Basket of Chips
$4.00

NA Beverages

Drinks

20 oz
$2.99
32 oz
$3.49