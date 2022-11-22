Barbeque
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ (928) 774-7292
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Satchmo's Cajun & BBQ, where we don't serve customers...we serve guests! It's easy for us to tell you how good for your soul our food is, but why not ask your friends?
Location
2320 N. 4th Street, Flagstaff, AZ 86004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Flagstaff
Josephine's Modern American Bistro
4.4 • 2,112
503 N Humphreys Street Flagstaff, AZ 86001
View restaurant
More near Flagstaff