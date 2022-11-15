Restaurant header imageView gallery

SATÉ

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd

Newport News, VA 23601

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
The Roaming New American Kitchen with Southern & Asian Influence

Website

Location

694 J Clyde Morris Blvd, Newport News, VA 23601

Directions

