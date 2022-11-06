  • Home
Satellite...Eat. Drink. Orbit. 5900 W Slaughter Ln

No reviews yet

5900 W Slaughter Ln

Austin, TX 78749

Order Again

Boozy Bevs-Weekend

Mimosa GLS

$5.00

Mimosa Full Carafe

$22.00

Mimosa Flight

$28.00

One bottle of creamy Prosseco served with a variety of fruit juices to create your own special blend. Juices available: Orange, Cranberry, Pineapple, Peach.

Rocks Margarita **

$5.00

Frozen Margarita **

$5.00

HH Alstadt *

$5.50

HH Jellyfish *

$6.50
HH Bud Light Btl. *

$3.00
HH Shiner Bock Btl. *

$3.85
HH Fat Tire Btl. *

$4.00Out of stock
Michelob Ultra Btl. *

$4.85
HH Michelob Ultra Btl. *

$3.85
HH Dos XX Btl. *

$3.85
HH St. Pauli Non Alc. *

$3.25

HH Bloody Mary

$6.50

Blanc De Blanc Rose

$8.50

HH Pacifico

$3.50

HH Karbach YULE

$6.50

HH Big Wave Amber

$6.00

HH Karback Octoberfest

$6.50

HH Cedar Brook Chardonnay

$6.00

HH Cedar Brook Cab Sav

$6.00

Breakfast

El Segundo

$13.99

It's Benedict on the Border! Toasted English muffins, scrambled eggs, roasted poblanos, tomatoes, avocado, house-made white queso.

French Toast Sandwich

$10.95

Ciabatta French toast, scrambled eggs, honey-pepper bacon, cheddar cheese.

Eggs Benedict

$13.99

Toasted English muffins, Canadian bacon, 2 poached eggs, hollandaise.

The Launchpad

$13.99

An all-American classic: 2 eggs any style, a buttermilk pancake, fresh fruit.

Satellite Omelet

$12.99

Wild mushrooms, Spinach, artichokes, bell peppers, red onions, feta. Add Lump Crab for $3.

Americana Omelet

$12.99

Honey-cracked pepper bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, green onions, Monterey jack, cheddar. Add Avocado $2

Giant Buttermilk Pancake

$10.99

"Best in Austin!" Light & fluffy, melt in your mouth pancake, topped with whipped butter. Add Strawberries, Blueberries or Chocolate Chips $2.99

Steak Bene

$16.00Out of stock

Seared polenta cakes topped with chunks of beef tenderloin, creamed spinach, 2 poached eggs & creamy hollandaise, hashbrowns. Add Blue Crab $6

Apps & Salads

Queso Blanco

$7.99

House-made white queso, fire-roasted salsa and house-made tortilla chips. Add Smoked Beef Tenderloin Tips for some Texas flare!

Honey-Ginger Brussels .

$8.99

Crispy brussel sprouts ~ honey-ginger-soy ~ honey-pepper bacon ~ pancetta

Lettuce Wraps Chicken.

$8.99

Peanut-basted chicken, crisp artisan baby romaine lettuce, julienned carrots, mixed cabbage, crispy wontons, peanuts, ginger soy dipping sauce.

Lettuce Wraps Tofu.

$8.99

Peanut-basted tofu, crisp artisan baby romaine lettuce, julienned carrots, mixed cabbage, crispy wontons, peanuts, ginger soy dipping sauce.

Chicken Caesar.

$14.99

All-natural chicken breast, artisan romaine hearts, blistered herbed tomatoes, honey-pepper bacon, pancetta, herb-buttered croutons, fresh shaved parmesan, tangy caesar dressing

Salmon Champagne Gorgonzola.

$16.99

Mixed Greens, grape tomatoes, pickled red onions, Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts, Champagne Vinaigrette.

Crab-Stuffed Avocado.

$16.99

Mixed field greens, baby Romaine, lump crab, mango, avocado, grape tomatoes, Feta cheese, yuca Crisps, garlic-chili-ranch

Mighty Greek Gyro Salad

$14.99

Choice of marinated chicken or lamb, Greek dressed field greens, tomatoes, cucumber, pickled red onions, black olives, pepperocinis, feta, Tzatziki sauce.

Handhelds

Angus Young Burger.

$14.99

1/2 lb Certified Angus, smoked tomato jam, brioche bun, LTO, choice of cheese, choice of side. Sweet pickles available upon request.

Cowboy Wagyu Burger.

$15.99

Local Texas Wagyu beef, bourbon chipotle glaze, buffed onions, smoked cheddar & pepperjack, sourdough bun, choice of side.

Beyond Veggie Burger.

$12.99

Plant based patty, 20g protein, Avocado, LTO, Sweet Wheat Bun, choice of cheese, choice of side.

Nashville's Hot Chicken Sand.

$14.99

Crispy Spicy Natural Chicken Breast ~ Carolina Reaper Butter ~ Sweet Slaw ~ Spicy Ranch ~ House-Made Pickles ~ Brioche Bun ~ Choice of Side.

Texas Redfish Tacos.

$14.99

Sauteed Gulf Redfish-peppers-onions, mixed cabbage, tortilla strips, avocado, cilantro, corn-flour tortilla, ginger-soy dipping sauce, choice of side

Mighty Greek Gyro - Lamb.

$13.99

Marinated lamb & beef, Greek dressed field greens, pickled red onions, tomatoes, feta, Tzatziki sauce, pita, choice of side

Mighty Greek Gyro - Chicken.

$13.99

Marinated chicken breast, Greek dressed field greens, pickled red onions, tomatoes, feta, Tzatziki sauce, pita, choice of side.

French Toast Sandwich

$10.95

Ciabatta French toast, scrambled eggs, honey-pepper bacon, cheddar cheese.

Butterflied Panko Shrimp - 6pc.

$15.99

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp ~ Jalapeno Cornbread ~ Housemade Cocktail ~ Choice of Side. Tartar Sauce avail upon request.

Butterflied Panko Shrimp - 9pc.

$18.99

Jumbo Gulf Shrimp, jalapeno cornbread, housemade cocktail & tartar sauces, choice of side

$2 for the Kitchen ~ Job Well Done!

$2.00

A big THANK YOU to our kitchen staff so they may enjoy a cold bevvie after their shift! The kitchen thanks you!!!🙏🏽👊🏽

Sides

Black Beans.

$3.00

Sesame Slaw

$3.00

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Caesar Mini Side Salad

$3.85

Artisan romaine, croutons, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing

House-Cut French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$4.00

Sautéed Broccoli

$4.00

Split.

$4.00

2 Eggs $$

$4.85

Peppered Bacon $$

$3.85

Rosemary Homefries

$3.00

Sauteed Veggies

$2.75

White toast

$1.50

Wheat toast

$1.50

Sage Sausage

$4.00

Kids.

Grilled Bear Catch!

$7.99

Grilled Atlantic salmon with choice of side.

Paghetti

$5.99

Spagehtti noodles and marinara with choice of side.

Chance of Meatballs

$6.99

Spagehtti with meatballs and choice side.

Buttered Paghetti

$5.99

Spagehtti noodles with butter only and choice of side.

Chee-burger

$6.99

Cheeseburger with choice of side.

“What in tha Chicken Strips!”

$6.99

Fried chicken strips with choice of side.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.99

All natural grilled chicken breast with choice of side.

Mac n cheese

$5.19

Kraft style macaroni and cheese for the little ones.

Dessert

Bug's Carrot Cake

$9.99

Triple layered with cream cheese icing, fresh pecans

Chocolate Brownie

$9.99

Warm choc brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, crushed pecans, chocolate & caramel sauce

N/A Bev .

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.25

Shirley Temple

$3.75

Coffee

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

Apple Juice

$2.25

Milk

$3.50

Topo Chico

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Powerade Blue

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.50

Tap Water

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.49

Soda Water

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.89

Coffee

$3.99

Herbal Tea

$3.89

Orange Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit

$3.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Milk

$3.99
Topo Chico

$3.69

Cranberry Juice

$3.49
Dr. Pepper

$3.49
Coca-Cola

$3.49
Diet Coke

$3.49
Sprite

$3.49

Lemonade

$3.49
Powerade Blue

$3.19

Kid's Milk

$2.79

Kid's Apple Juice

$2.89

Kid's Orange Juice

$2.99

Kid's Soda

$2.89

Kids Bevvy

$1.89

Tap Water

Spirits To Go

To Go Frozen Margarita

$8.95
To Go Mule Kit

$8.00
To Go Old Fashioned

$9.50

To Go Pitcher of Margarita!

$28.00
6 Pack of Bud Light

$19.99
6 Pack of Dos Equis

$24.25
6 Pack of Fat Tire

$24.99
6 Pack of Michelob Ultra

$19.99
6 Pack of Shiner Bock

$24.25
6 Pack of Pacifico Clara

$24.25

6 Pack Maine Root Ginger Beer

$19.25

HOUSE RED-DARK HARVEST CABERNET GLS *

$8.00

HOUSE RED-DARK HARVEST CABERNET BTL *

$30.00Out of stock

HOUSE WHITE-DARK HARVEST CHARDONNAY GLS

$8.00

HOUSE WHITE-DARK HARVEST CHARDONNAY BTL

$30.00
MURPHY GOODE RED BLEND BTL *

$34.00

TOMASSI PINOT GRIGIO BTL

$38.00Out of stock
ZONIN PROSECCO BTL *

$34.00

CHARLES & CHARLES ROSE BTL

$34.00

Tees

Buy Me Satellite Tee

$15.99
Women's Satellite Logo V Neck

$15.99

Astronaut tee

$15.99
Large Satellite Logo tee

$15.99

Small Satellite Logo tee

$15.99

Caps & Koozies

Satellite Cap

$17.99
Satellite Logo Koozie

$1.99

Mugs

Satellite "Now You May Speak" Coffee Mugs

$6.95
All hours
Sunday10:20 am - 10:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 10:30 pm
New American Cuisine in a retro Austin style venue. Full bar, locally sourced, locally owned, global minded. Friendly genuine service. Check out our patio, daddio, come dine and spend some time with us!

Website

Location

5900 W Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78749

Directions

