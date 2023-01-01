Food

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Nachos

$14.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mini Corndogs

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Pretzels

$8.00

Fries

$5.00

Rosemary Garlic Fries

$7.00

Pasta

Mac and Cheese

$13.00

Soups and Salads

Cup Soup

$5.00

Bowl Soup

$9.00

Apollo's Chili - Cup

$6.00

Apollo's Chili - Bowl

$10.00

Caesar Salad - Small

$6.00

Caesar Salad - Large

$11.00

Sputnik Salad - Small

$5.00

Sputnik Salad - Large

$9.00

Sandwiches

Satellite Burger

$15.00

Cheesesteak

$19.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Interstate Club

$15.00

Smoky Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Bacon dog

$9.00

Chili cheese dog

$9.00

Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Fry Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Garlic Mayo

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$0.50

Stone-ground Mustard

$0.50

Cheese sauce

$3.00

Dessert

Ice Cream Sandwich

$7.00

Liquor

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Stoli ELIT

$10.00

Olympia

$9.00

Ketel One

$11.00

Monopolowa

$8.00

Stoli

$9.00

Truly

$9.00

Tito's

$10.00

Timberline Vodka

$9.00

DBL WELL VODKA

$13.00

DBL CRATER LAKE

$16.00

DBL TITOS

$16.00

DBL MONOPOLOWA

$15.00

DBL STOLI

$16.00

DBL KETEL ONE

$16.00

DBL CL SWEET GINGER

$16.00

DBL OLYMPIA

$16.00

DBL 44N HUCKLEBERRY

$18.00

DBL EFFEN CUCUMBER

$16.00

DBL CL HAZELNUT

$16.00

DBL TIMBERLINE

$16.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tulchan

$11.00

Roku

$9.00

Sipsmith

$12.00

Tanqueray

$9.00

DBL WELL GIN

$13.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$15.00

DBL BOMBAY

$16.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$24.00

DBL PLYMOUTH

$22.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Bacardi Coconut

$8.00

Bacardi Light

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Malibu

$8.00

Monarch 151

$8.00

Sailor Jerry

$9.00

DBL WELL RUM

$13.00

DBL BACARDI COCO

$14.00

DBL BACARDI LIGHT

$14.00

DBL CPT MORGAN

$16.00

DBL MALIBU

$14.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

Cazadores Blanco

$9.00

Cazadores Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo Silver

$11.00

Espolon Blanco

$9.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Hornitos Plata

$9.00

Hornitos Reposado

$9.50

Lunazul Blanco

$8.00

DBL WELL TEQUILA

$13.00

DBL BATANGA BLANCO

$16.00

DBL BATANGA REPO

$16.00

DBL CAZA BLANCO

$18.00

DBL CAZA REPO

$18.00

DBL CORR SILVER

$18.00

DBL EL TES ANEJO

$48.00

DBL EL TES REPO

$40.00

DBL ESPOLON BLANCO

$18.00

DBL ESPOLON REPO

$18.00

DBL HERR ANEJO

$36.00

DBL HERR REPO

$32.00

DBL HERR SILVER

$30.00

DBL HORNITOS PLATA

$17.00

DBL HORNITOS REPO

$17.00

DBL LUNA BLANCO

$14.00

DBL CHRIS SILVER

$22.00

Whiskey

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Big Nosed Kate

$13.00

Blantons

$22.00

Buffalo Trace

$9.00

Bulleit 750 ml

$9.00

Coopers Craft

$10.00

Dead Guy (Rogue)

$16.00

Eagle Rare Single Barrel

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$11.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Jim Beam Black Extra Aged

$9.00

Jim Beam Peach

$8.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Maker's Mark 750 ml

$9.00

Old Forester

$8.00

Old Tub

Weller Special Reserve

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101

$10.00

Woodford Personal Reserve

$13.00

Jameson

$9.00

Kilbeggan

$9.00

Kilbeggan Single Grain

$10.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Pendleton

$9.00

Pike Creek

$9.00

DBL WELL WHISKEY

$13.00

DBL ANGELS ENVY

$30.00

DBL BAKERS

$38.00

DBL BASIL HAYDEN

$24.00

DBL BIG BOTTOM

$24.00

DBL BIG NOSE KATE

$22.00

DBL BLANTONS

$36.00

DBL BUFFALO TRACE

$17.00

DBL BURN GOOSE

$22.00

DBL BURN OR OAKED

$22.00

DBL BURN WEST END

$18.00

DBL COOPERS

$18.00

DBL ROGUE DEAD GUY

$30.00

DBL EAGLE RARE SINGLE

$20.00

DBL ELIJAH CRAIG

$18.00

DBL FOUR ROSES SMALL

$24.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$16.00

DBL JIM BEAM

$16.00

DBL JIM BEAM BLACK

$16.00

DBL JIM BEAM DOUBLE OAK

$16.00

Scotch

Well Scotch

$7.00

Balvenie 14yr Carribean

$21.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Dewar's White Label

$9.00

Cutty Sark

$14.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

DBL WELL SCOTCH

$13.00

DBL BALV 14YR

$38.00

DBL JOHNNIE RED

$16.00

DBL DEWARS

$17.00

DBL CUTTY SARK

$26.00

DBL JOHNNIE BLACK

$22.00

Rye

Angel's Envy Rye

$28.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$13.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

George Dickel Rye

$8.00

James Oliver

$11.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Russell's Rye

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$9.00

Woodford Rye

$11.00

DBL ANGLES RYE

$56.00

DBL BASIL RYE

$24.00

DBL BULLIET RYE

$18.00

DBL GEORGE DICK RYE

$15.00

DBL J. OLIVER

$20.00

DBL KNOB RYE

$22.00

DBL RITTENHOUSE RYE

$16.00

DBL RUSSELS RYE

$22.00

DBL WILD TURKEY RYE

$22.00

DBL WOODFORD RYE

$22.00

Liqueurs / Cordials / Brandy

Ancho Reyes Chile Liqueur

$9.00

Aperol

$9.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$9.00

Campari

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$19.00

Cointreau

$12.00

DeKuper Blue Curacao

$12.00

DeKuper Buttershots

$6.00

DeKuper Crème de Menthe

$6.00

DeKuper Peach Tree

$6.00

DeKuper Sour Apple

$6.00

DeKuyper Island Punch

$6.00

DeKuyper Melon Liqueur

$6.00

DeKuyper Pomagranate

$6.00

DeKuyper Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Disaranno Amaretto

$9.50

Fernet Branca

$11.00

Fireball

$8.00

Frangelico

$9.00

Grand Mariner Cordon

$12.00

Herbsaint

$9.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Jim Beam Fire

$8.00

Kahlua Coffee

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$9.00

Rumchata

$9.00

St. Germain

$12.00

Germain Robin

$11.00

Korbel

$7.00

Courvosier

$13.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$15.00

Hennesy

$13.00

Cocktails / Shots

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Daiquiri

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

$12.00

Hot Toddy

$12.00

Hurricane

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$12.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Mint Julep

$11.00

Mojito

$12.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Sazerac

$12.00

Screwdriver

$12.00

Sea Breeze

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$11.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Slushies

Rotating Selection Slushie

$9.00

Frozen Taverita

$10.00

Jello Shots

Jello Shot

$3.00

House Cocktails

No-po-pe-each tea

$9.00

Spiked Berry Bonds

$11.00

Catcher on the Bench

$13.00

NY Sour

$10.00

John Brown Mezcal

$11.00

Colby Mule

$10.00

Mezcal '77

$10.00

Fireball Friday

$6.00

Beer

Draft Beer

10B Blues

$7.00

10B pub beer

$6.00

Brightcider

$7.50

Boneyard IPA

$7.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Crux IPA

$7.00

Hop Valley

$7.00

Migration

$7.00

Modelo

$5.00

Pfriem Pils

$7.00

Pelican Sunrise

$7.00

Grapefruit cider

$7.50

PITCHER MODELO

$18.00

PITCHER COORS

$18.00

PITCHER PILSNER

$26.00

PITCHER CRUX

$26.00

PITCHER HOP VALLEY

$26.00

PITCHER BONEYARD

$26.00

PITCHER MIGRATION

$26.00

PITCHER CIDER

$28.00

PITCHER PELICAN

$26.00

PITCHER 10 BARREL

$26.00

1/2 DOMESTIC

$3.00

1/2 IMPORT

$4.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

10 Barrel Pub Beer

$5.00

Ablis CBD

$5.00

Bud Aluminum

$5.00

Bud Light Aluminum

$5.00

Cascadia Ciderworks

$7.00

Coors LT

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken 0.0 n/a

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$5.50

Modelo Esp can

$4.00

Modelo Negra (12oz bottles)

$4.50

Montucky (16oz)

$4.00

PBR (16oz)

$4.00

Rainier (16oz)

$4.00

Cock N Bull

$4.50

Rootbeer

$5.00

Rotating Craft Cans

$5.50

Stiegl Radler

$5.50

Tecate (16 oz)

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.50

White Claw (12oz)

$5.50

BCK PUB BEER

$4.50

BCK ABLYS CBD

$4.50

BCK BUD

$4.50

BCK BUD LIGHT

$4.50

BCK CASCADIA

$4.50

BCK COORS LIGHT

$4.00

BCK CORONA

$4.50

BCK HEINEKEN N/A

$4.50

BCK MICHALOB

$4.00

BCK MODELO ESP

$4.00

BCK MODELO NEGRA

$4.00

BCK MONTUCKY

$3.50

BCK PBR

$3.50

BCK RAINIER

$3.50

BCK RADLER

$5.00

BCK TECATE

$4.50

BCK WHITE CLAW

$5.00

BCK TOPO CHICO

$5.00

BCK ROTATING CANS

$5.00

Boilermakers

Satellite

$8.00

Fiesta Siesta

$10.00

Flaming Apple

$11.00

Wine

Harvest Press Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Harvest Press Chardonnay

$8.00

Opera Prima

$8.00

House Wine

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Root Beer

$5.00

Soda

Iced Tea

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Ablis CDB Soda

$6.00

Coffee

$2.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Retail

UFC COVER

$10.00

HOODIE

$35.00

T-SHIRT

$25.00

BEANIE

$20.00

TRUCKER HAT

$15.00