Satis Bistro

1,031 Reviews

$$

212 Washington St

Jersey City, NJ 07302

Burrata Basil Linguine
Black Angus Flat Iron Steak Frites
Patatas Bravas

N/A Beverage

Club Soda

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

San Pel Limonata

$4.00

San Pellegrino - SPARKLING

$7.00

Panna - STILL 1L

$7.00

Desserts

Pistachio Cheesecake

Pistachio Cheesecake

$12.00

Mascarpone, Candied Pistachio, Creme Chantilly

Lava Cake

$14.00

Tahitian Vanilla Ice Cream & Chocolate Ganache

Appetizers & Small Plates

Baby Arugula Salad

$15.00

Shaved Fennel, Olives, Parmesan ,Lemon Truffle Dressing

Beef Cheeks

$24.00

Creamy Polenta, Port Wine, Aromatics & Rosemary

Beet Salad

Beet Salad

$15.00

Watercress, Pumpkin Seeds, Pumpkin Dressing, Pink Peppercorns

Burrata & Prosciutto

Burrata & Prosciutto

$17.00

Sage Apple Purée, Roasted Seasonal Squash, Candied Pistachios

Crispy Golden Brussels Spouts-.

Crispy Golden Brussels Spouts-.

$16.00

Pecorino Cheese, Lava Salt

Duck Croquettes

$15.00

Spicy Aioli & Crisp Parsley

Endive Salad

$16.00

Pine Nuts, Sheep's Milk Cheese, Cherry Dressing

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

Jumbo Lump Crab Cake

$22.00

Spicy Aioli, Greens, Charred Lemon

Patatas Bravas

Patatas Bravas

$12.00

Crispy Potatoes, Pimentón, Garlic Aioli, Scallions

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Sautéed Spinach, Raisins, Garlic Aioli

Seared Scalops

$26.00

Potatoes Lyonnaise, Chervil Pistou

Do you need utensils?

$0.50

Entrées

Asparagus & Beet Risotto

$27.00

Parmesan Shavings, Touch of Mascarpone

Black Angus Flat Iron Steak Frites

Black Angus Flat Iron Steak Frites

$36.00

Black Angus Beef, Marrow Wine Butter

Truffle-Roasted Organic Half Chicken

$32.00

Seasonal Pearl Vegetables, Natural Pan Jus, Potato Chive Purée

Burrata Basil Linguine

Burrata Basil Linguine

$25.00

San Marzano Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Basil

Faroe Island Salmon

Faroe Island Salmon

$34.00

Crispy Skin, Buttered Napa Cabbage, Roasted Artichokes & Chervil Pistou

Flemish Carbonnade

Flemish Carbonnade

$32.00

Slow Braised Beef & Belgian Beer Stew, Brown Sugar, Pommes Frites

Halibut

$38.00

Sautéed Spinach & Herb Beurre Blanc

Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi

Housemade Ricotta Gnocchi

$28.00

Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Parmesan Cream

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Pomegranate, Aromatics, Parmesan Soft Polenta

Mixed Grill for Two

Mixed Grill for Two

$69.00

Wagyu Sirloin, Lamb Chops, Andouille Sausage, Sauce Espagnole

Roasted Seasonal Squash

Roasted Seasonal Squash

$26.00

Cannellini Beans, Sautéed Spinach, Beet Dressing

Short Rib Bolognese

$29.00

Pappardelle, San Marzano Tomato, Braised Beef, Pecorino

Spaghetti Carbonara

$23.00

Parmesan, Smoked Bacon, Cracked Black Pepper

Whole Branzino

$32.00

Roasted w/ Herbs, Seasonal Greens, Charred Lemon

Do you need utensils?

$0.50

Side Dishes

Artichokes

$11.00

Garlic Sauteed Brussels

$11.00
Pommes Frites

Pommes Frites

$11.00

Potato Lyonnaise

$11.00

Soft Polenta

$11.00

Truffle Fries

$11.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Rustic-chic restaurant in the Paulus Hook neighborhood of Jersey City serving modern European cuisine since 2010. Full bar including a 20 seat wine bar with a curated wine list and a large outdoor terrace for seasonal al fresco dining. Open 7 days for dinner and brunch on the weekend.

212 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ 07302

