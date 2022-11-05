Satis Bistro
1,031 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Rustic-chic restaurant in the Paulus Hook neighborhood of Jersey City serving modern European cuisine since 2010. Full bar including a 20 seat wine bar with a curated wine list and a large outdoor terrace for seasonal al fresco dining. Open 7 days for dinner and brunch on the weekend.
212 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ 07302
