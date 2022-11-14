Satsuma 7901 Maple Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Breakfast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

One egg, avocado mash, arugula, cherry tomato, feta, and lemon vinaigrette on toast

Bagel Plate

$8.00

Toasted bagel served with cucumbers, tomatoes, capers, red onion, sprouts, and plain or herbed cream cheese (add lox +$3)

Basic Breakfast

$8.00

Two eggs, bacon and toast or a biscuit

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon, cheddar, and scrambled eggs on toast, biscuit or bagel

Pancake

$6.50

One large pancake served with maple syrup

Special Pancake

$7.00

Please give us a call at 504-309-5557 for the daily specials!

Green Sandwich

$8.00

One egg, baby arugula, tomato, avocado mash, and swiss on a choice of toast or bagel

Mexican Breakfast Plate

$11.00

Black beans, avocado, cotija cheese, salsa, two eggs and two corn tortillas (add roasted pork +$2.5)

Breakfast Sausage Wrap

$9.50

Chicken sausage, scrambled eggs, sautéed kale, red onion, feta and red pepper pesto in a spinach wrap

Vegan Curry Scramble

$10.50

Quinoa, tofu or both with roasted cauliflower and sweet potatoes, kale, and a coconut ginger curry with lime wedge and toast or a biscuit

Granola, Fruit & Yogurt

$8.00

Housemade granola, fresh fruit and organic yogurt topped with honey

One Eyed Jack

$6.50

Over medium egg in your choice of bread topped with avocado slices, sprouts and sriracha

Special French Toast

$7.00Out of stock

Brunch Plate

$13.00Out of stock

Salads & Soups

The Kale Caesar Salad

$12.00

Lacinato kale, spinach, hard-boiled egg, cherry tomatoes, bacon, avocado, Parmesan croutons, and creamy Parmesan Caesar dressing

Fattoush Greek and Quinoa Salad

$11.00

Tri colored quinoa, arugula, kalamata olives, fresh oregano, cucumber, tomato, pepperoncini, onion, feta, pita chips and a roasted shallot vinaigrette

Special Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Please give us a call at 504-309-5557 for the daily specials!

Special Soup

$5.00+Out of stock

Please give us a call at 504-309-5557 for the daily specials!

Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Turkey, pesto aioli, roasted red peppers, arugula, and provolone on ciabatta with chips or a side salad

Special BLT

$11.00

Bacon, tomato, arugula, goat cheese, and avocado on sourdough or wheat with chips or a side salad

Chicken Kale Wrap

$12.00

Roasted chicken breast, lacinato kale, spinach, feta, sliced tomatoes, and bacon with a creamy garlic dressing with chips or a salad

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Cheddar or Swiss with sliced tomato on wheat or sourdough with chips or a side salad

Grilled Cheese & Soup

$10.00

Cheddar or Swiss with tomato on wheat or sourdough with a cup of the special soup (Please give us a call at 504-309-5557 for the daily specials!)

Vegan Burrito

$10.00

Chorizo-spiced tofu, sweet potatoes, spinach, lime and salsa in a spinach wrap

Vegan Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Vegan cheddar cheese and sliced tomato on sourdough or wheat with chips or a side salad

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Black bean and quinoa burger topped w/ red onions, spinach, pickles, aioli and cheddar cheese served on sourdough or wheat w/ chips or salad (MAKE IT VEGAN by substituting vegan cheddar and vegan aioli)

Drinks

Hot Drip Coffee

$2.50+

A special Satsuma blend from our friends at Hey Cafe!

Cold Brew Coffee

$3.75+

A special cold brew blend roasted by our friends at Hey Cafe!

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50+

Hey Cafe! drip coffee topped with steamed milk of your choice

Espresso Shot

$3.00

Doubt shot of espresso roasted by our friends at Hey Cafe!

Macchiato

$3.50

Double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with a dash of steamed milk of your choice

Americano

$3.50

12 oz drink with a double shot of espresso roasted by our friends at Hey Cafe! topped with hot water

Hot Latte

$4.25+

Double shot of espresso roasted by our friends at Hey Cafe! topped with your choice of steamed milk

Iced Latte

$4.50

16 oz iced drink with a double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with your choice of milk

Hot Mocha

$4.50+

Double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with your choice of steamed chocolate milk

Iced Mocha

$5.00

16 oz iced drink with a double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with your choice of chocolate milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot of Hey Cafe! espresso topped with your choice of steamed milk and foam

Cortado

$3.75

Equal parts steamed milk of your choice and a double shot of Hey Cafe espresso

Golden Turmeric Latte

$3.75+

Turmeric, vanilla and steamed oat milk topped with cardamom

Hot Mint Mocha

$4.50+

Hot or iced drink with a double shot of Hey Cafe espresso, chocolate milk of your choice and a housemade orange syrup

Iced Mint Mocha

$4.50+

Hot or iced drink with a double shot of Hey Cafe espresso, chocolate milk of your choice and a housemade orange syrup

Pumpkin Spice

$4.75+

Orange Juice

$4.75+

Fresh squeezed organic orange juice

Lemonade

$3.00+

Organic lemonade

Limeade

$3.00+

Organic limeade

Pineapple Ginger Limeade

$3.75+

Organic limeade topped with fresh ginger and pineapple juice

Watermelon Lemonade

$3.75+Out of stock

Organic lemonade topped with fresh watermelon juice

Basil Cucumber Limeade

$3.75+

Organic lemonade and a housemade lavender syrup

Lavender Lemonade

$3.75+

Organic lemonade topped with our housemade lavender syrup

Iced Tea

$3.25

Black ceylon tea, blue eyes hibiscus tea and a seasonal tea option

Hot Tea

$2.75

Your choice of hot teas

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Half organic lemonade and half your choice of iced tea

Chai Tea

$4.00+

Housemade spiced chai tea topped with your choice of steamed milk

London Fog

$3.75+

Earl grey tea with housemade vanilla and lavender syrups topped with your choice of steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$4.25+

Hot or iced matcha latte with your choice of milk

Matcha Rose Iced Latte

$5.00

Iced matcha topped with your choice of milk and rosewater

Wellness Tea

$4.25

12 oz. hot chamomile tea w/ lemon, fresh ginger & honey

Glass of Milk

$2.50+

Glass of your choice of milk or chocolate milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Steamed chocolate milk of your choice

Pastries

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Cold Pressed Juices & Waters

Pop Your Collard

$7.00

Cold pressed juice from Raw Republic containing kale, collards, cucumber, mint, apple and lemon

Carrot Coco

$7.00

Cold pressed juice from Raw Republic containing carrot, coconut water, apple, ginger and lemon

Firestarter

$7.00

Cold pressed juice from Raw Republic containing orange, ginger, lemon and cayenne

Deep Roots

$7.00

Cold pressed juice from Raw Republic containing beet, carrot, apple, cucumber and lemon

GLAM

$7.00

Cold pressed juice from Raw Republic containing ginger, lemon, apple, reishi and chaga *contains mushroom*

Immunity Shot

$3.50

1 oz. cold pressed juice from Raw Republic containing ginger, lemon and cayenne

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$2.50Out of stock

Mountain Valley Sparkling Water

$2.50

Evamor Water

$3.00

Yerba Matte

$4.75

Berry or mint flavors

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Small neighborhood café serving breakfast and lunch with fresh ingredients!

Website

Location

7901 Maple St, New Orleans, LA 70118

Directions

