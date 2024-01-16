This restaurant does not have any images
Saturday Morning Cafe
301 Pratt Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Main Menu
Starters
- Basket of Biscuits$10.49
Biscuits w/Honey Butter
- Loaded potatoes$12.49
bacon, cheese, onions & peppers
- Loaded Alabama Grits$14.49
2 eggs, bacon, cheese & tomatoes
- Breakfast Burrito$14.49
Stuffed with eggs, sausage, bacon, potatoes, peppers, onions, tomatoes, cheddar with salsa
- Buffalo Shrimp$13.49
Fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce
- Hot Honey Chicken & Biscuits$15.49
- Shrimp Tacos$15.49
tacs, mixed greens tomatoes
- Blue Plate Specials$13.49
Choice of Apple Carmel Pecan French Toast, Craft Pancakes- Strawberry & Banana, Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, Banana Foster)
- Craft Breakfast Sandwich$14.49
Meat, Egg & Cheese (served with country potatoes)
Southern Sides
- Flap Jacks$9.49
3 flap Jacks
- Brioche French Toast$9.49
3 Brioche French Toast
- Country Ham$7.49
- Sausage Gravy$8.49
- Sausage Links$7.49
- Buttered Cheese Grits$6.49
- Assorted Danish$8.49
- Belgium Waffle$11.49
- Eggs$5.49
(2 per side)
- Berry-Berry Oatmeal$11.49
- Fruit Cup$9.49
- Muffin$5.49
- Bagel$5.49
- Steak$10.49
- Fish$10.49
- Shrimp$8.49
- Bacon$6.49
- Turkey Bacon$6.49
- Country Potatoes$6.49
- Scrapple$6.49
- Infused Waffles$13.49
Blueberry, Red Velvet, Apple Pecan
- Toast
Chef Choice
- Sweet Tea Smoked Chicken$15.49
sweet tea battered chicken, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese, honey mustard
- Jackie Sandwich$17.49
grilled chicken, turkey bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard
- Fish & Chips$19.49
fried onions & white bread, house tartar sauce & hot sauce
- Salmon BLT$19.49
teriyaki salmon, bacon, mixed greens, tomatoes
- Steak BLT$19.49
Marinated steak Egg, bacon, mixed greens, cheese, tomatoes
- Lump Crab cake Sandwich$24.49
w/old bay fries, pickle, & coleslaw
- Chicken Club Wrap$15.49
Ggilled chicken, wrapped in flour tortilla, lettuce tomato, bacon, honey mustard, swiss cheese
- smasher burger$14.49
- double cheesesteak$16.49
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich$15.49
- seafood club$23.00
Southern Favorites
- Baltimore Benedict$25.49
poached eggs, crabmeat, old bay
- Southern Trio$28.49
Bourbon Salmon & Shrimp w/Cheese Grits and Biscuit
- Seafood Benedict$25.49
poached egg, swiss cheese, spinach, tomato, topped with crabmeat & shrimp
- Smoked Fried Chicken Benny$18.49
smoked fried chicken, poached, eggs, served on a buttermilk biscuit
- Bella Benny$18.49
ham, topped with roasted peppers & onions provolone, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce
- Saturday Morning Special$17.49
choice of two eggs, meat choice, pancakes or french toast, country potatoes
- Baltimore Skillet$28.49
country potatoes, scrambled eggs & cheese, topped with 2 mini crab cakes, old bay & lemon butter
- Shrimp & Grits$25.49
shrimp, bacon, tomato, garlic, old bay, butter on a sizzling skillet
- Hungry Man Platter$19.49
3 eggs, ham, bacon, sausage, country potatoes, 2 buttermilk flap jacks
- Southern Chicken & Waffles$18.49
3 Southern Fried Tenders w/powerdered sugar whipped cream and strawberries
- Famous Shrimp & Chicken & Waffles$24.49
chicken and shrimp skewer
- French Toast or Waffle Dream$17.49
fresh berries, chocolate & raspberry drizzle, powder sugar, two eggs any style & choice of meat
- Southern Fish & Grits$24.49
Fried Whiting, peppers, onions served on bed of cheese grits
- Seafood Omelet$25.49
shrimp. crabmeat, swiss cheese
- Build Your Own Omelet$17.49
choice of 3 fixings, peppers, onions, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, or cheese & 1 meat choice served on side with country potatoes
- Steak Sizzler$25.49
Strip Steak- topped with peppers, onions & mushrooms & country potatoes served eggs
- Southern Biscuits & Sausage Gravy$15.49
with two fried eggs
- Breakfast Skillet$18.49
choice of two eggs, meat choice, with 3 fixings, peppers, onions, tom, mushrooms, broccoli, cheese served on a sizzling skillet
- Wingz$10.99+
w/choice of sauce
- Classic Burger$14.49
Lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, cheese w/fries
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
FUN, FAMILY, FRIENDLY! No alarm clock needed breakfast served ALL DAY!
301 Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD 21202