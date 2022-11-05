Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Saturn Pizza

56 Reviews

$$

592 Rt 70

Brick, NJ 08723

Order Again

Popular Items

Earthling Pie 14"
Build Your Own 14"
Mars Pie 14"

Pizza

Earthling Pie 14"

Earthling Pie 14"

$13.00+

Original Plain Pizza with Mozzarella Cheese and Tomato Sauce

Queen Margarita Pie 14"

$14.00+

Fresh Crushed Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Saturn Seasoning & Topped with Olive Oil

Mars Pie 14"

Mars Pie 14"

$17.00+

Red Sauce, Mozzarrella, Pepperoni, Sausage, Meatballs

Neptune Pie 14"

Neptune Pie 14"

$17.00+

Red or White Sauce, Ricotta, Fresh Garlic, Clams

Jupiter Pie 14"

Jupiter Pie 14"

$17.00+

Mozzarella, Seasoned Spicy Red Sauce, Red Onion,Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Banana Peppers & Saturn Seasoning

Pluto Pie 14 "

$17.00+

Colby Jack Cheese, Mozzarella, BBQ Sauce, Chicken, Saturn Seasoning & Topped With Ranch Dressing

Moon Pie 14 "

$17.00+

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Sausage, Mushrooms, Fresh Garlic & Saturn Seasoning

Mercury Pie 14"

Mercury Pie 14"

$17.00+

Mozzarella, Buffalo Sauce, Chicken, Saturn Seasoning & Topped With Ranch Dressing

Venus Pie 14"

Venus Pie 14"

$17.00+

Pesto Sauce, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Artichokes Saturn Season. Topped with Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

Uranus Pie 14"

Uranus Pie 14"

$17.00+

Mozzarella, Seasoned Spicy Sauce, Fresh Garlic, Red Onions, Jalapeños & Saturn Seasoning.

Saturn Pie 14"

Saturn Pie 14"

$17.00+

Saturn Pie -Mozzarella, Seasoned SpicySauce,Pineapple, ham and Saturn Seasoning-

Build Your Own 14"

$13.00

Create your own personalized pizza

Large Slice

1/2 PIE

$6.50

Regular slice

1/4 PIE

$3.50

Salads/Meatball Parm

Arugula Salad

$10.00

Arugula, Goat Cheese, Red Onion, Peppers, Olives and Saturn seasoning

Specials

Monday "MOR" Pie

$12.00

Tuesday Chicken Bacon Ranch

$12.00

Wednesday Chicken Pesto pie

$12.00

Beverages

Aquafina Water

$2.29

Bang Bangster Berry

$2.99

Bang Birthday Cake

$2.99

Bang Blue Razz

$2.99

Bang Mango Bango

$2.99Out of stock

Barq Rootbeer

$1.99

Bubly Blackberry Sparkling

$1.99

Bubly Lime Sparkling

$1.99

Bubly Strawberry Sparkling

$1.99

Cherry Coke

$1.99

Coke

$1.99

Crush Grape

$1.99

Crush Orange

$1.99

Diet Cherry Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Dole Apple Juice

$2.39

Dole Lemonade 3%

$2.29

Dole Orange Juice

$2.39

Dole Strawberry Lemonade 3%

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Fairlife CorePower Chocolate

$3.25Out of stock

Fairlife CorePower Vanilla

$3.25

Fanta Org

$1.99

Flow Alkaline

$2.49

Frapp Caramel Mini

$2.25

Frapp Mocha Mini

$2.25

Frappuccino Caramel

$3.50

Frappuccino Mocha

$3.50

Frappuccino Vanilla

$3.50

Gatorade

$2.29

Gatorade Cool Blue

$2.29

Gatorade Fruit Punch

$2.29

Gatorade Lemon Lime

$2.29

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$2.29

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$2.29

Gatorade Zero Lemon Lime

$2.29

Lipton Pureleaf It Sweet No Lemon

$2.29

Lipton Pureleaf It Unsweet

$2.29

Monster

$2.49

Monster Rehab Lemonade

$2.49

Monster Rehab Peach

$2.49

Monster Rehab Raspberry

$2.49

Monster Ultra Sun-Rise

$2.49

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Mug Root Beer

$1.99

Muscle Milk Chocolate

$3.99

Muscle Milk Intense Vanilla

$3.50

Muscle Milk Pro Chocolate

$3.50

Muscle Milk Vanilla Creme

$3.99Out of stock

Ocean Spray Cran Grape

$2.39

Peace Tea Lemonade

$2.49

Peace Tea Mango Green Tea

$2.49

Peace Tea Peach

$2.49

Peace Tea Razz

$2.49

Pepsi

$1.99

Poland Spring

$1.69

Poland Spring 20 oz

$1.99

Pure leaf diet lemon

$2.29

Pure leaf lemon

$2.29

Pure leaf peach

$2.29

Pure leaf raspberry

$2.29

Red Bul Tropical

$2.49

Red Bull

$2.49

Red Bull Blue Edition

$2.49

Red Bull Peach Edition

$2.49

Red Bull Sugar free

$2.49

Reign Orange Dream

$2.49

Reign Strawberry-Sublime

$2.49

Rockstar Energy

$2.99

Schweppes black cherry

$2.19

Schweppes Ginger Ale

$1.99

Schweppes raspberry lime

$2.19

Sierra Mist Lemon Lime Real Sugar

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Sprite Zero

$1.99

V 8

$2.29Out of stock

vitamin water dragonfruit

$2.29

Vitamin water dragonfruit

$2.29

Vitamin Water Energy

$2.29

Vitamin water revive

$2.29

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.29

Vitamin Water XXX Zero

$2.29

Vitamin Water Zero Lemonade

$2.29

Vitamin Water Zero Power

$2.29

Can Pepsi

$1.59

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.29

Diet Peach Tea

$2.29

Diet Raspberry Tea

$2.29

Sprite Can

$1.59

Vitamin Water Ice

$2.29

Polar Seltzer Lime

$1.59

Polar Seltzer Cranberry

$1.59

Brisk Iced Tea Can

$1.59

Polar Seltzer Grapefruit

$1.59

Polar Seltzer Black Cherry

$1.59

Can Blackberry Ginger Ale

$1.59

Can Ginger Ale

$1.59

Can Cranberry Ginger Ale

$1.59

Can Coke

$1.69

2 Lt Beverage

2 Lt Coke

$2.79

2 Lt Diet Coke

$2.79

2 Lt Diet Pepsi

$2.79

2 Lt Fanta Orange

$2.79

2 Lt Fresca

$2.79

2 Lt Mountain Dew

$2.79

2 Lt Pepsi

$2.79

2 Lt Sprite

$2.79

Coffee Keurig

Dunkin

$2.50

Starbucks

$2.50

Buffalo Wings

5 Wings

$6.99

10 Buffalo Wings

$13.99

20 Buffalo Wings

$26.99

Boneless Wings

5 Boneless

$6.99

10 Boneless

$13.99

20 Boneless

$26.99

Mozzarella Sticks

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$6.49

Served with Marinara Sauce

10 Mozzarella Sticks

$11.99

French Fries

Reg Fry

$3.49

Medium Fry

$4.99

Large Fry

$6.99

Reg Chz Fry

$4.99

Med Chz Fry

$6.49

Large Chz Fry

$8.99

Reg Buffalo Fry

$4.99

Medium Buffalo Fry

$6.49

Large Buffalo Fry

$8.99

Reg Galaxy Fry

$4.99

Medium Galaxy Fry

$6.49

Large Galaxy Fry

$8.99

Add Bacon (Small) .99

$0.99

ADD Bacon (MED) 1.49

$1.49

ADD Bacon (LARGE) 2.99

$2.99

Tenders

5 Tenders

$6.99

10 Tenders

$13.99

20 Tenders

$26.99

Extras

XTRA BLU CHZ

$0.85

XTRA RANCH

$0.85

ADD BACON SMALL FRY

$0.99

ADD BACON MED FRY

$1.49

ADD BACON LARGE

$2.99

Meatball Parm Platter

Meatball Parm Platter

$10.00

check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

592 Rt 70, Brick, NJ 08723

Directions

