Restaurant info

Sauce on the Maggie Italian Restaurant dates back generations from the old country of Italy to America, the Taddeo family recipes are simply delicious. With over one hundred wines on the wine list one can find wines from all over the world with California and Italy leading the way. Start with the Bruschetta, Calamari, Eggplant Tower, Shrimp & Crab Cakes or one of our Signature Salads. You can find the classic Spaghetti and Meatballs or the Loin of Lamb, the Linguini and Clams, Chicken Parmesans or Filet Mignon. A family friendly restaurant, the kids will love our Spaghetti, Mac & Cheese or kids pizza. Sauce on the Maggie’s professional staff welcomes you to dine in Breckenridge’s favorite Italian Restaurant.