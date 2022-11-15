Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian

Sauce Pizzeria Brookfield

review star

No reviews yet

225 Liberty St

NY, NY 10281

Order Again

Popular Items

CHEESE PIE
10" CHEESE PIE
PEPPERONI PIE

SMALL BITES

PEPPERONI PINWHEEL

$8.95

ITALIAN PICNIC TRIO

$8.95

GARLIC KNOTS

$4.95

IMPOSSIBLE "MEATBALLS"

$10.95

18" PIE

CHEESE PIE

CHEESE PIE

$27.00

Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)

PEPPERONI PIE

PEPPERONI PIE

$30.00

Thin crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs

VODKA PIE

VODKA PIE

$27.00

Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)

UPSIDE DOWN PIE

UPSIDE DOWN PIE

$27.00

Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, & breadcrumbs.

PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE

PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE

$29.00

Thin crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, & parmesan cheese. *Contains Nuts*

WHITE PIE

WHITE PIE

$30.00

Thin crust with shredded mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta cheese sauce, fresh spinach, homemade garlic oil, & parmesan cheese.

10" CAULIFLOWER PIE

Cauliflower crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pizza sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, & breadcrumbs.

10" CHEESE PIE

$21.00

Cauliflower free crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)

10" VODKA PIE

$25.00

Cauliflower crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)

10" PEPPERONI PIE

$27.00

Cauliflower crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs

10" UPSIDE DOWN PIE

$25.00

10" PESTO ARTICHOKE PIE

$28.00

Cauliflower crust with sliced mozzarella cheese, homemade pesto sauce, roasted cherry tomatoes, roasted artichokes, & parmesan cheese. *Contains Nuts*

10" WHITE PIE

$27.00

Cauliflower crust with shredded mozzarella cheese, creamy ricotta cheese sauce, fresh spinach, homemade garlic oil, & parmesan cheese.

10" VEGAN PIE

$27.00

ADDITIONAL SAUCE

JALAPENO CAESAR DRESSING

$0.50

CHIVE RANCH DRESSING

$0.50

MARINARA SAUCE

$0.50

BEVERAGES

HAL'S LIME

HAL'S LIME

$2.50

Plastic bottle 20oz

HAL'S BLACK CHERRY

HAL'S BLACK CHERRY

$2.50

Plastic Bottle 20oz

HAL'S LEMON

HAL'S LEMON

$2.50

Plastic bottle 20oz

HAL'S ORIGINAL

$2.50

HAL'S GRAPEFRUIT

$2.50

HAL'S GINGER ALE

$3.00
POPPI ORANGE

POPPI ORANGE

$3.50

Can 12oz

POPPI RASPBERRY ROSE

POPPI RASPBERRY ROSE

$3.50

Can 12oz

POPPI STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.50

POPPI WATERMELON

$3.50
POPPI GINGER LIME

POPPI GINGER LIME

$3.50

Can 12oz

POPPI DOC POP

$3.50
COKE (can)

COKE (can)

$2.00

Can 12oz

DIET COKE (can)

DIET COKE (can)

$2.00

Can 12oz

SPRITE (can)

SPRITE (can)

$2.00

Can 12oz

HINT BLACKBERRY

HINT BLACKBERRY

$3.00

Plastic bottle 16oz

HINT LEMON

$3.00
HINT WATERMELON

HINT WATERMELON

$3.00

Plastic bottle 16oz

HINT PINEAPPLE

$3.00

HINT CHERRY

$3.00
POLAND SPRING 16OZ

POLAND SPRING 16OZ

$1.75

Plastic bottle 16oz

ESSENTIA 20OZ

ESSENTIA 20OZ

$3.00

Plastic bottle 20oz

BOYLAN FOUNTAIN (Copy)

BOYLAND FOUTNTAIN SODA
BLACK CHERRY

BLACK CHERRY

$2.75

A unique blend of cherries, wild cherry bark, and extracts of bourbon vanilla (plastic cup 16oz)

CANE COLA

CANE COLA

$2.75

A complex cola derived from oils of orange, lemon and lime, with hints of nutmeg, coriander and lavender (plastic cup 16oz)

DIET CANE COLA

DIET CANE COLA

$2.75

A guilt-free cola made from a complex blend of citrus oils and hints of spices (plastic cup 16oz)

CREME

CREME

$2.75

Hints of vanilla extract, coffee, and chocolate result in a uniquely refreshing take on a classic creme soda (plastic cup 16oz)

GINGER ALE

GINGER ALE

$2.75

Our take is a classic, pale ginger ale, with a clean taste. Smoother than a traditional ginger beer (plastic cup 16oz)

LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.75
ORANGE

ORANGE

$2.75

Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils (plastic cup 16oz)

ROOT BEER

ROOT BEER

$2.75

A rich sassafras flavor derived from cinnamon, sweet birch, vanilla, and wintergreen oil (plastic cup 16oz)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sauce Pizzeria is the nostalgic pizza parlor from Everyday Hospitality offering a selection of New York style thin crust pies. Toppings include Classic Cheese, Vodka, and Pepperoni

Location

225 Liberty St, NY, NY 10281

Directions

Sauce Pizzeria image
Sauce Pizzeria image

