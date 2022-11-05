  • Home
  Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St - 84 RIVINGTON ST
Sauce Pizzeria - Rivington St 84 RIVINGTON ST

No reviews yet

84 RIVINGTON ST

New York, NY 10002

Popular Items

18" Thin Crust Cheese Pie
18" Thin Crust Vodka Pie
18" Thin Crust Pepperoni Pie

18" Thin Crust Pies

18" Thin Crust Cheese Pie

18" Thin Crust Cheese Pie

$27.00

Thin crust with tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmesan, and fresh bocconcini (vegetarian)

18" Thin Crust Vodka Pie

18" Thin Crust Vodka Pie

$27.00

Thin crust with mantecato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, and homemade breadcrumbs (vegetarian)

18" Thin Crust Pepperoni Pie

18" Thin Crust Pepperoni Pie

$30.00

Thin crust with tomato sauce, sliced mozzarella, parmesan, pepperoni, and homemade breadcrumbs

Cans and Bottles

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

POLAND SPRING 16OZ

$2.00

Water

Poland Spring Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

84 RIVINGTON ST, New York, NY 10002

