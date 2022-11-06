Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sauce Restaurant 78 Rivington Street

review star

No reviews yet

78 Rivington Street

New York, NY 10002

Order Again

Popular Items

Heritage Chicken Parmigiana
Vodka Pie
Upside Down Cheese Pie

Antipasti

Grass-Fed Meatballs

Grass-Fed Meatballs

$14.00

ground beef, parmigiano, herbs, side of tomato gravy, sub for vodka sauce +2

Italian Sausage

Italian Sausage

$13.00

hot and sweet italian sausage with grandmother's tomato gravy

Double Garlic Bread

$3.00

by the piece: pecorino, garlic, olive oil

Fried Zucchini Matchsticks

Fried Zucchini Matchsticks

$12.00

with pecorino

Pappa Di Zucchini Soup

Pappa Di Zucchini Soup

$13.00

black kale, celtic sea salt, basil oil

Burrata

$23.00

burrata cheese with beefsteak tomatoes, black salt, pepper, frisee and olive oil

Mozzarela Di Bufala

Mozzarela Di Bufala

$20.00

beefsteak tomatoes, basil, olive oil, black sea salt

Verdura

Baby Arugula Insalata

Baby Arugula Insalata

$17.00

cherry tomato, parmigiano, balsamic vinaigrette

Classic Kale Caesar Insalata

Classic Kale Caesar Insalata

$17.00

our classic caesar dressing served with parmesan crisps

Vegan Kale Caesar Insalata

Vegan Kale Caesar Insalata

$17.00

our vegan caesar dressing made from oats and topped with almond 'cheese'

Insalata Gilda

Insalata Gilda

$17.00

baby butter lettuce with avocado, goat cheese, shallot in mustard vinaigrette

Favoriti Della Casa

Passata Pomodoro E Basilica

$22.00

strained tomato sauce with garlic, basil, with spaghetti

Cacio Pepe

Cacio Pepe

$25.00

spaghetti, pecorino romano, parmigiano reggiano, pepper black

Gnocchi Con Crema Al Tartufo

Gnocchi Con Crema Al Tartufo

$26.00

fresh potato gnocchi in a creamy truffle sauce

Orecchiette Con Broccoli Rapa

Orecchiette Con Broccoli Rapa

$24.00

orecchiette pasta with broccoli rabe, garlic, chili pepper, parmigiana reggiano

Grass-Fed Beef Bolognese

Grass-Fed Beef Bolognese

$24.00

tagliatelle, parmigiano reggiano

Grandmother's Tomato Gravy with Meatballs

$24.00

rigatoni, meatballs, parmigiano reggiano

Grandmother's Tomato Gravy

$21.00

rigatoni, parmigiano reggiano

Aglio Olio E Pepperoncino

Aglio Olio E Pepperoncino

$22.00

spaghetti, fresh garlic, olive oil, peperoncino cayenne, parsley

Zucchini Limone

$21.00

lemon, butter, parmigiano sauce

Heritage Chicken Parmigiana

Heritage Chicken Parmigiana

$26.00

with spaghetti or zucchini noodles

Steak Tagliata

Steak Tagliata

$29.00

steak, arugula, beefsteak tomatoes, balsamic, parmigiano

Summer Pan Seared Salmon

$27.00

pine nut salsa with watercress salad

Pizza

Cheese Pie

Cheese Pie

$24.00

tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, parmigiano

Upside Down Cheese Pie

Upside Down Cheese Pie

$25.00

slices of mozzarella, pecorino, tomato sauce, wild Sicilian oregano, breadcrumbs

Vodka Pie

Vodka Pie

$26.00

mantecato sauce, fresh mozzarella

Pepperoni Pie

Pepperoni Pie

$27.00

tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni

The White Pie

The White Pie

$28.00

mozzarella, ricotta, sausage, red onion, side of hot honey

Heritage Sausage Pie

Heritage Sausage Pie

$27.00

tomato sauce, red onion, olive oil, mozzarella, homemade sausage, garlic, parmigiano

Contorni

Soft Polenta

$9.00

with parmigiano

Broccoli Rabe

$9.00

with toasted garlic

Green Beans

$9.00

with garlic and oil

Dessert

Chocolate Brownie

Chocolate Brownie

$13.00

strawberry sauce with fresh whipped cream and berries

Tiramisu

$13.00

ladyfingers, espresso, mascarpone, cocoa

Panna Cotta Al Mirtilli

$13.00

vanilla panna cotta with blueberry sauce and fresh blueberries

Ricotta Donuts

$13.00

S'mores Pie

$19.00

10 inch pizza topped with chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker

Cutting Fee

$4.00

Kids Menu

Kids Butter Noodles

$13.00

with parmigiano

Kids Spaghetti

$13.00

with meatballs

Kids Rigatoni

$13.00

with Grandmother’s Gravy

Specials

Calamari

$19.00

Lasagna

$25.00

Ricotta Ravioli

$25.00

Black Seafood Linguini

$29.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

78 Rivington Street, New York, NY 10002

Directions

