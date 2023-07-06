Main picView gallery

Sauce

225 Anderson Road

Shelley, ID 83274

Signature Pizza

The Cheese

The Cheese

$10.00+

homemade dough, secret sauce, mozzarella

The Pepperoni

The Pepperoni

$11.00+

homemade dough, secret sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$12.00+

homemade dough, secret sauce, mozzarella, canadian bacon, pineapple

The Combo

The Combo

$13.00+

homemade dough, secret sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, olives, onions

BYO Pizza

BYO Pizza

$10.00+

homemade dough. secret sauce. choose your toppings!

Rotational Pizza

The Meat Lovers

The Meat Lovers

$18.00

homemade dough, secret sauce, mozzarella, bacon, canadian bacon, pepperoni, sausage

The Chicken Alfredo

The Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

homemade dough, alfredo sauce, mozzarella, chicken, parsley

Extras

The Cheesy Garlic Bread

The Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.00

homemade dough, butter, cheese, Italian herbs, parmesan, mozzarella

The Cinnamon Bread

The Cinnamon Bread

$7.00

homemade dough, butter, cinnamon sugar and glaze

Salads

The Italian

The Italian

$10.00

pepperoni, olives, mozzarella, zesty italian dressing

The Cobb

The Cobb

$10.00

chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, ranch dressing, blue cheese crumble

The Chef

The Chef

$10.00

ham, turkey, eggs, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, olives, croutons, ranch dressing

The Strawberry Harvest

The Strawberry Harvest

$12.00

chicken, strawberries, slivered almonds, feta cheese, strawberry vinaigrette, ranch dressing

Sauces 4OZ

Thousand Island

$1.00

Balsamic Honey

$1.00

Brown Butter Italian

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Creamy Siracha

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Mikes Hot Honey

$2.00

Ranch

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

Sodas

Pepsi

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fresca

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

A&W Root Beer

$3.00

Country Time Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

7UP

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Take and Bake Pizza

Location

225 Anderson Road, Shelley, ID 83274

Directions

