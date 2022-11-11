Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken

Sauce The City

review star

No reviews yet

14480 Cedar Road

University Heights, OH 44121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cleveland Hot Chicken Sand
Wings
Loaded Fries

Sauce The City Entrees

Dete Chicken Sandwich

Dete Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

letuce tomato and perfectly fried chicken tossed in our sweet D’e’te’ sauce amazing alternative to our cleveland hot

Cleveland Hot Chicken Sand

Cleveland Hot Chicken Sand

$14.95

base of kooling sauce (Buttermilk ranch) chicken tossed in cleveland hot topped with our sugnature kale slaw #1 chicken sandwich in town

Kool Ranch Chicken Sand

Kool Ranch Chicken Sand

$14.95

lettuce tomato and chicken fried or grilled tossed in our kooling sauce (Buttermilk ranch) and seasoned blend of spices with cotija cheese

Cilantro Buffalo Chicken Sand

Cilantro Buffalo Chicken Sand

$14.95

lettuce tomato and chicken tossed in our cilantro buffalo sauce drizzled with kooling sauce and cotija cheese greeat for flavor only a 4/10 on the heat index

Sauce Fire Chicken Sand

Sauce Fire Chicken Sand

$14.95

kooling sauce cleveland hot Chicken kale slaw sprinkled with Sauce 🔥 seasoning a mix of Ethiopian spices

Corn Bowl

Corn Bowl

$12.95

no bread bead of street corn topped with cotija cheese seasoning and crema tossed cripsy or grilled chicken sauced witb our sweet heat sauce

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.95

bed of crispy fries topped with kooling sauce cotija cheese and your choice of sauce loaded enough for two

Portobello Sandwich (No Meat)

$14.95
Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.95

spring mix pickled onikns peaches and cotija cheese add chicken with your choice of chicken

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$14.95
Wings

Wings

$14.95

wings wings wings whole wings 5 per order your choice of sauces top sellers cleveland hot honey bbq lemon pepper ranch garlic parm henny hot gatlic dete cilantro buffalo

Tenders

Tenders

$14.95

Crispy hand cut tenders 4-5 each order with side of fries corn or salad

Kid's Meal Tenders fries

Kid's Meal Tenders fries

$9.99

2-3 tenders fries and a drink

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

lettuce tomatoes and chicken deep fried and tossed in our smoked honey 🍯 bbq sauce topped with our mixed cheese

CHEESE STEAK

CHEESE STEAK

$14.95

crispy french roll lined with light mayo thinly sliced ribeye sauteed in onions garlic rosemary onions and bell peppers topped with provolone and cotija cheese (Yuli style) add hot peppers and cleveland hot (Hit Man) Classic Ribeye and our signature blend of cheddar cheese

SNACK PACK TENDERS PACK

SNACK PACK TENDERS PACK

$6.99

3 tenders w side

POLISH BOY

POLISH BOY

$10.95

cleveland classic polish boy all beef sausage with honey bbq crispy fries and kale slaw we recommend honey bbq on fries

CHEESE FRANK

CHEESE FRANK

$9.98

all beef frank with our nacho cheese cheddar sauce

BACON CHEESE FRANK

BACON CHEESE FRANK

$10.95
SNACK PACK WINGS W FRIES

SNACK PACK WINGS W FRIES

$8.99

3 wings w fries

Salmon Croquettes

$12.50Out of stock

CHEESESTEAK FRIES (LARGE)

$14.95

Sauce The City Platters

Dete Chicken Platter

$17.95

Cleveland Hot Chicken Platter

$17.95

Kool Ranch Chicken Platter

$17.95

Cilantro Buffalo Chicken Platter

$17.95

Sauce Fire Chicken Platter

$17.95

Portobello Sandwich (No Meat) Platter

$17.95

Wings Platter

$17.95

Tender Platter Sand

$17.95

BBQ Chicken Sandwich platter

$17.95

Sides

Corn

$3.95

Salad

$3.95

Fries Sm

$3.95

Fries LG

$5.95

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Large Cole Slaw

$2.00

Loaded fries add on cheese bacon ranch SMALL SIDE

$10.95

Loaded fries add on chix SMALL SIDE

$5.95

+WING

$2.50

STEAK FRIES YULI STYLE ONION PEPPERS & CHEESE SMALL

$5.95

Desserts

Bourbon Cobbler

$3.99

Pound Cake

$5.99Out of stock

DOUBLE FUDGE BROWNIE

$3.99Out of stock
Funnel Cake fries

Funnel Cake fries

$6.99

4 Tier Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Sauce The City Catering

Chicken Sandwich platter (CAT)

$115.00

Wing Platter (CAT)

$110.00

Tender platter (CAT)

$100.00

Corn platter (CAT)

$50.00

Fries (CAT)

$55.00

Salad platter (CAT)

$50.00

Cobber Platter (CAT)

$30.50

Lunch Wrap Specials 11-4pm Mon-Fri

Lunch Wrap

$11.95

Dont Use

Sauce The City Buffet Adult (RED WRISTBAND)

$30.00

Kid Buffet

$10.00

Drink Ticket

$7.00

Full Buffet Access (STC,TWISTED) (GREEN WRISTBAND)

$45.00

LUNCH CHEESE STK SPECIAL

Cheese steak lunch combo 11-4

Cheese steak lunch combo 11-4

$11.95

STC SUITE CLUB CAVS Tickets

Westfield club tickets (2) choice of games

$650.00

includes 2 premium club seats food prepared by Executive chefs unlimited 2 full bars complimtary wine and beer unlimited complimentary desserts

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14480 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH 44121

Directions

Gallery
Sauce The City LLC image

Similar restaurants in your area

MOJO world eats & drink
orange star4.3 • 53
2196 Lee Road Cleveland Heights, OH 44118
View restaurantnext
The Tavern of Mayfield
orange starNo Reviews
6088 Mayfield Rd Mayfield hts, OH 44124
View restaurantnext
Hungry Headz - 18314 Euclid Ave
orange starNo Reviews
Location:18314 Euclid Ave Cleveland, OH 44112
View restaurantnext
Keep The Change Kitchen Collective
orange star5.0 • 9
5601 Tillman Ave Cleveland, OH 44102
View restaurantnext
WingWay
orange star4.1 • 111
10430 Northfield Rd Northfield, OH 44067
View restaurantnext
Mama Juliannes - 12782 Royalton Rd
orange starNo Reviews
12782 Royalton Rd North Royalton, OH 44133
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in University Heights

Great Lakes Brewing Company
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Avenue Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Great Lakes Brewing Company - Gift Shop
orange star4.0 • 10,364
2516 Market Ave Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
TownHall - Cleveland
orange star4.3 • 4,138
1909 W 25TH ST Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Momocho
orange star4.5 • 2,745
1835 Fulton Rd Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Soho Chicken + Whiskey
orange star4.5 • 891
1889 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Bright Side/Bird of Paradise - 1948 W 25th St
orange star4.6 • 882
1948 W 25th St Cleveland, OH 44113
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near University Heights
Playhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Gateway District
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
East Bank
review star
Avg 3.2 (6 restaurants)
Tremont
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Detroit-Shoreway
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Old Brooklyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston