Sauce

19 Essex Street

Andover, MA 01810

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
American Cheese Burger
Sauce Boneless Half

Wings

Sauce Snack 5

Sauce Snack 5

$7.75
Sauce Regular 10

Sauce Regular 10

$14.00
Sauce Large 15

Sauce Large 15

$19.50

Boneless Wings

Sauce Boneless Half

Sauce Boneless Half

$9.95
Sauce Boneless Full Pound

Sauce Boneless Full Pound

$18.95

Crispy Ribs

Five Bones - Half Rack

Five Bones - Half Rack

$13.00
Ten Bones - Full Rack

Ten Bones - Full Rack

$26.00

Burgers and Chicken Sandwiches

American Cheese Burger

American Cheese Burger

$8.75
The B.E.C. Burger

The B.E.C. Burger

$8.75
Three B Burger

Three B Burger

$8.75

Buffalo, Bacon, Boursin

Chicago Burger

Chicago Burger

$8.75
Cry Baby Burger

Cry Baby Burger

$8.75

Pickled Jalapenos, Habanero Hot Sauce, Pepperjack Cheese

How Rueben Got His Groove Back

How Rueben Got His Groove Back

$8.75

Swiss cheese, Slaw, Ten Thousand Island Dressing

The Mullet Burger

The Mullet Burger

$8.75
Plain Plain Burger

Plain Plain Burger

$7.75
The Fat Kid Burger

The Fat Kid Burger

$10.00
Ocho Cinco Burger, brioche grilled cheese buns, our burger with pepper jack, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce 10k island sauce - August Burger of the Month

Ocho Cinco Burger, brioche grilled cheese buns, our burger with pepper jack, bacon, jalapenos, lettuce 10k island sauce - August Burger of the Month

$13.00

Fries and Slaw

French Fries

French Fries

$3.50
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$2.75
Sauce Side

Sauce Side

$1.25
Quart Of Slaw

Quart Of Slaw

$10.00

Adult Happy Meals

American Cheeseburger W/ Fries and Beer

$17.00

Three B W/ Fries and Beer

$17.00

BEC W/ Fries and Beer

$17.00

Cry Baby W/ Fries and Beer

$17.00

Soft Drinks

Poland Springs

Poland Springs

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$2.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00
Sprite

Sprite

$2.00
Mandarin Soda - Jarritos

Mandarin Soda - Jarritos

$2.50
Strawberry Soda - Jarritos

Strawberry Soda - Jarritos

$2.50Out of stock
Pineapple Soda - Jarritos

Pineapple Soda - Jarritos

$2.50
Lime Soda - Jarritos

Lime Soda - Jarritos

$2.50
Tamarind Soda - Jarritos

Tamarind Soda - Jarritos

$2.50
Fruit Punch - Jarritos

Fruit Punch - Jarritos

$2.50

Beer

Night Shift Pumpkin Piescraper 16oz.

Night Shift Pumpkin Piescraper 16oz.

$7.00
Riverwalk IPA 16oz

Riverwalk IPA 16oz

$7.00Out of stock
True North IPA

True North IPA

$7.00
Yuengling 16oz

Yuengling 16oz

$6.00
Guinness Stout 16oz

Guinness Stout 16oz

$6.00
Night Shift Nite Lite 16oz

Night Shift Nite Lite 16oz

$6.00
Night Shift Santilli IPA 16oz.

Night Shift Santilli IPA 16oz.

$7.00
Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale 16oz.

Night Shift Whirlpool Pale Ale 16oz.

$7.00
Allagash White

Allagash White

$6.75Out of stock

Non Alcoholic Beer

$7.00

Wine

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Friuli Italy

Scarpetta Pinot Grigio - Friuli Italy

$18.00
Hess Select Chardonnay - California

Hess Select Chardonnay - California

$18.00
Astica Malbec - Argentina

Astica Malbec - Argentina

$18.00
Bonanza Cabernet by Caymus - California

Bonanza Cabernet by Caymus - California

$25.00
David Merfeld Cabernet Sauvignon - Washington

David Merfeld Cabernet Sauvignon - Washington

$7.00
Amble + Chase Rose - Provence France

Amble + Chase Rose - Provence France

$7.00
Anew Pinot Grigio - Columbia Valley

Anew Pinot Grigio - Columbia Valley

$5.00

SAUCE PARTY SIZES

First and Ten

$70.00

50 Wings in your choice of two sauces

Second and Goal

$120.00

50 Ribs in your choice of two sauces

Third and Long

$120.00

15 Burger platter; choose any two types

Hail Mary

$240.00

50 Wings, 50 Ribs, 15 Burgers, Big Bag of Fries

Flea Flicker

$80.00

30 Wings, 20 Boneless Wings, choose any 2 sauces

Quart of Slaw

$14.00

SAUCE BURGERS T-shirt

$15.00Out of stock

Half Tray French Fries

$40.00

Bottles & Breading

Sauce Bottle

Sauce Bottle

$4.99

Gluten Free Breading

$4.99
Gluten Free Pasta

Gluten Free Pasta

$4.99

Shirts

Adult Shirt

$12.00Out of stock

Daxi | Andolini's Catering

Half Tray - Village Salad | Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Oregano, EVOO, Red Wine Vinegar

$48.00

Full Tray - Village Salad | Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Oregano, EVOO, Red Wine Vinegar

$90.00

Half Tray - Arugula Salad | Tomato, Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette

$48.00

Full Tray - Arugula Salad | Tomato, Onion, Lemon Vinaigrette

$80.00

Half Tray - Meatballs | Tzatziki, Tomato Pepper Salad

$67.00

Full Tray - Meatballs | Tzatziki, Tomato Pepper Salad

$120.00

Half Tray - Mushroom Arancini

$60.00

Full Tray - Mushroom Arancini

$100.00

Half Tray - Chicken Wings | Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ

$65.00

Full Tray - Chicken Wings | Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ

$110.00

Half Tray - Chicken Tenders | Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ

$65.00

Full Tray - Chicken Tenders | Plain, Buffalo, or BBQ

$110.00
Half Tray - Mediterranean Platter | Feta Dip, Baba Ganoush & Eggplant Hummus | Pita, Olives, Nuts, Marinated Peppers

Half Tray - Mediterranean Platter | Feta Dip, Baba Ganoush & Eggplant Hummus | Pita, Olives, Nuts, Marinated Peppers

$65.00
Full Tray - Mediterranean Platter | Feta Dip, Baba Ganoush & Eggplant Hummus | Pita, Olives, Nuts, Marinated Peppers

Full Tray - Mediterranean Platter | Feta Dip, Baba Ganoush & Eggplant Hummus | Pita, Olives, Nuts, Marinated Peppers

$110.00
Half Tray - Orecchiette Tomato Basil

Half Tray - Orecchiette Tomato Basil

$55.00
Full Tray - Orecchiette Tomato Basil

Full Tray - Orecchiette Tomato Basil

$90.00

Half Tray - Penne Sausage, Peas, Tomato, and Cream

$60.00

Full Tray - Penne Sausage, Peas, Tomato, and Cream

$99.00

Half Tray - Penne Alfredo, Broccoli, Chicken

$60.00

Full Tray - Penne Alfredo, Broccoli, Chicken

$99.00

Half Tray - Moussaka | House-Made Pasta, Rich Meat Sauce, Cinnamon, Allspice, Cloves

$75.00

Full Tray - Moussaka | House-Made Pasta, Rich Meat Sauce, Cinnamon, Allspice, Cloves

$150.00
Half Tray - Chicken Marsala

Half Tray - Chicken Marsala

$75.00
Full Tray - Chicken Marsala

Full Tray - Chicken Marsala

$135.00

Half Tray - Loukaniko Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$60.00

Full Tray - Loukaniko Sausage, Peppers, & Onions

$90.00

Half Tray - Chicken Piccata

$75.00

Full Tray - Chicken Piccata

$135.00

Half Tray - Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$45.00

Half Tray - Oven Roasted Herb Potatoes

$39.00

Half Tray - Mediterranean Orzo Salad | Roasted Peppers, Feta, Olives, Lemon Vinaigrette

$49.00

Half Tray - Fattoush | Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Tarator Tahini Dressing, Quinoa

$56.00

Full Tray - Fattoush | Cucumber, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Red Onion, Tarator Tahini Dressing, Quinoa

$75.00

Half Tray - Dessert | Loukoumades, Cinnamon-Honey Syrup

$55.00
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 12:30 am
Addictive Burgers and Spicy Wings in Downtown Andover.

19 Essex Street, Andover, MA 01810

