American
Burgers
Chicken

SAUCED.

23 Reviews

1881-B Main Street

Kansas City, MO 64108

Order Again

Popular Items

SEASONED FRIES
ONE HAND
TWO HAND

Smash Burger

ONE HAND

ONE HAND

$6.50

The classic Smash Burger with Sautéed Onions/Lettuce/Tomato/Dijon Aioli

TWO HAND

TWO HAND

$8.75

You will need two hands for this Double Patty Smash Burger with Sautéed Onions/Lettuce/Tomato/Dijon Aioli

THICK CUT BACON

THICK CUT BACON

$7.50

Did somebody say bacon? Classic Smash burger with Thick Cut bacon plopped on top with Sautéed Onions/Lettuce/Tomato/BBQ Aioli

K.C. LOADED

$14.00

Kansas City Loves Brisket! This Smash burger is loaded with a double patty and a nice piled of Pulled Brisket with our House Bbq sauce Smash Sauteed Onions/ Pickles

ONE HAND (PORTOBELLO)

$6.50

TWO HAND (PORTOBELLO)

$8.75

Juicy Chicken Sandwiches

THE BLACKENED

$8.50

Juicy Marinated Chicken Topped with Seasonal Slaw, Tomato , and Garlic Aioli

CAJUN BUTTERMILK

CAJUN BUTTERMILK

$10.00

A Fried Cajun Butter Chicken Sandwich that is probably the juiciest thing on the menu all between a buttered brioche bun!

Chicken

WINGS

$12.50

8 Crispy Chicken Wings that can either come with our house seasoning or drizzled in one of our Sauces

CHIK BITES

$8.50

Juicy Cajun Buttermilk Chicken Bites....I mean this is just a timeless classic

Wing Box

$12.00

***SPECIAL BOX***Wings and Fries….and of course your choice of SAUCE.

Fries

SEASONED FRIES

$2.75

Natural Cut Fries Tossed with our House Seasoning

Salad

MIXED SALAD

$6.50

Classic Mixed Salad with Arugula, Sliced Apples, Toasted Pecans, Cranberries, Red Onion, Parmigiano, Vibrant Lemon Vinaigrette

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.66

Canned Drink

$1.75

Sauces

Garlic Aioli

$0.75

Sassy Sauce

$0.50

Double MMB ( House Sauce)

$0.75

BBQ Aioli

$0.50

Bauce Sauce

$0.75

Buttermilk Ranch

$0.50

Honey Gold

$0.99

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Urban Burger Counter serving Smash Burgers, Juicy Chicken Sandwiches, Wings, and more! Come visit us in the heart of the Kansas City Crossroads and see what creative eats we sauce up daily!

Website

Location

1881-B Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64108

Directions

