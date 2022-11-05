- Home
Sauced BBQ and Spirits El Segundo
2015 East Park Place
El Segundo, CA 90245
Family Meals and Specials
Sauced Party Packs
1 rack of ribs 1 whole chicken 1 lb pulled pork Quart of Baked Beans Quart of Mac n Cheese Quart of Jalapeno Sweet Heat Slaw 6 Pieces of Cornbread Beer of your choice
2 Chicken Meal
2 Whole Smoked Chicken 6 Pieces of Cornbread Choose 3 Sides
Whole Chicken Meal
1 Whole Smoked Chicken Four Pieces of Cornbread Choose 2 Additional Sides
Quarts of our Great Sides
Starters
LG Chili Cheese Fries
waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar, red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno
Bumpkins
bbq egg rolls with brisket, pimento cheese, green onion, roasted corn and roasted poblano - served with chipotle blackberry bbq sauce
Cheezy Cornbread Fritters
AKA HUSHPUPPIES chopped applewood bacon, sharp cheddar and diced jalapeno – served with house peach chutney and brown sugar cinnamon butter
Fried Pickles & Peppers
housemade dill pickle chips and fresh jalapeno - served with ranch
Glazed Brussel Sprouts
flash fried brussels and braised pork belly tossed with honey balsamic glaze - garnished with fried onion strings
Hand Grenades
house made jalapeno poppers with pulled pork, sharp cheddar, cream cheese and tin roof - served with ranch
Sliders
choice of pulled pork or sliced brisket - mix and match ok
6 Smoked Wings
jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only) or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese
12 Smoked Wings
jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only) or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese
Sticky Ribs
smoked and deep fried spare ribs tossed in a house made asian sticky sauce with toasted sesame seed and green onion garnish
Swamp Fries
waffle fries tossed in house rub with poblano queso, smokey baked beans, chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce, chipotle lime ranch and chives
Runt Nachos
your choice of meat with poblano queso, black beans, roasted corn, fresh jalapeno and cilantro - drizzled lightly with tin roof
Full Nachos
your choice of meat with poblano queso, black beans, roasted corn, fresh jalapeno and cilantro - drizzled lightly with tin roof
Plates From The Pit / BBQ Combos
2 Meat Combo
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
3 Meat Combo
choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates
FULL RACK Spare Ribs
st. louis style ribs
Spare Ribs HALF RACK
st. louis style ribs
Burnt Ends Plate
no, they’re not burnt - twice smoked and twice rubbed cubes of brisket from the juicier point section - tossed in their own au jus and tin roof sauce
Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate
Limited quantities, twice smoked, pork belly cubes tossed in a honey sriracha bbq glaze.
Sliced Brisket Plate
all natural, locally sourced, hormone free brisket, sliced to order
Pulled Pork Plate
served “carolina style” with a vinegar based mop sauce
Smoked 1/2 Chicken
free range, antibiotic free chicken brushed with apricot glaze
Burgers
Cheeseburger
sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun
Copyright
sharp cheddar, sauteéd onion, house made thousand island, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun
Dougie
sharp cheddar and pepper jack, sliced brisket, applewood bacon, fried onion strings, bbq ranch, tin roof and pickles. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun
Mexicali
pepper jack, sliced avocado, fried jalapeno and chipotle sour cream. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun
Heify Heifer
sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, house made jack daniel’s glaze and fried onion strings. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun
Sandwiches & Such
Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich
served southern style, no frills on a soft brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
served southern style, no frills on a soft brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking
Burnt Ends Sandwich
served southern style, no frills on a soft brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking - limited quantities
The Plucked Chicken Sandwich
pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles
Nhung's Banh Mi
Jackfruit Sandwich
Brisket Melt
Junkyard Dawg
smoked sausage link, brisket chili, sharp cheddar, red onion and fresh jalapeno KNIFE & FORK!
Jive Turkey
Smoked turkey breast, applewood bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, balsamic aioli, toasted multigrain wheat bread
Turkey Melt
Smoked turkey, havarti cheese, caramelized onions, house romesco sauce on toasted multigrain bread
House Favorites
Buffalo Chicken Mac-Share
exactly what it sounds like... our mac n cheese meets smoked chicken and house made buffalo sauce
Buffalo Chicken Mac- Solo
exactly what it sounds like... our mac n cheese meets smoked chicken and house made buffalo sauce
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Brisket
sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Burnt Ends
sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Chicken
sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork
sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - No Meat
sweet potato with melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Jackfruit
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork Belly Burnt Ends
Salads
Hippy Chick
mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn, tomato and avocado - served with chipotle lime ranch
Hella Cali
mixed greens, choice between chopped brisket or pulled pork, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, roasted corn, grape tomatoes and fried onion strings – served with bbq ranch. (Chopped Brisket Pictured)
Green Giant
spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onion, granny smith apple, candied walnuts and crumbled blue cheese - served with bbq balsamic vinaigrette
Green Giant with CHICKEN
spring mix, smoked chicken breast, grape tomatoes, red onion, granny smith apple, candied walnuts and crumbled blue cheese - served with bbq balsamic vinaigrette
Side House Salad
mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber and sharp cheddar
Soup/Chili
Brunswick Stew - Cup
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork, brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
Brunswick Stew - Bowl
thick tomato based stew with pulled pork, brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread
Brisket Chili - Cup
a balance of sweet and spicy texas style chili with smoked brisket
Brisket Chili - Bowl
a balance of sweet and spicy texas style chili with smoked brisket
Chili Mac - Cup
take our mac n cheese and top it with brisket chili... chili mac, yeah pretty ridiculous!
Chili Mac - Bowl
Fancy Fries/A la Carte Sides
SM Waffle Fries
SM Waffle Fries W/ Rub
SM Cornbread
SM Cole Slaw
SM Baked Beans
SM Mac n Cheese
SM Sweet Potato Casserole
SM Grits
Honky Tonk Fries
house rub, queso, baked beans, green onion, chipotle sour cream
Hot As Pluck Fries
Buffalo Blue Fries
housemade buffalo sauce, blue cheese queso, green onion
SM Chili Cheese Fries
brisket chili, cheddar, red onion, sour cream
Nacho Fries
LG Waffle Fries
LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub
LG Cornbread
LG Jalapeno Cheese Grits
LG Cole Slaw
LG Baked Beans
LG Mac n Cheese
LG Sweet Potato Casserole
Whole Sweet Potato
Side Watermelon
Kids
Dessert
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Kids Drinks
