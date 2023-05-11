Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sauced BBQ & Spirits Walnut Creek

10,564 Reviews

$$

1410 Locust St

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$32.99

choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$42.99

choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates

Hella Cali

Hella Cali

$20.99

mixed greens, choice between chopped brisket or pulled pork, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, roasted corn, grape tomatoes and fried onion strings – served with bbq ranch. (Chopped Brisket Pictured)

FOOD

Family Meals and Specials

Sauced Party Packs

Sauced Party Packs

$84.99

1 rack of ribs, 1 whole chicken, 1 lb pulled pork, Quart of Baked Beans, Quart of Mac n Cheese, Quart of Jalapeno Sweet Heat Slaw, 6 Pieces of Cornbread, Beer of your choice

2 Chicken Meal

2 Chicken Meal

$64.99

2 Whole Smoked Chicken, 6 Pieces of Cornbread, Choose 3 Sides

Whole Chicken Meal

Whole Chicken Meal

$45.99

1 Whole Smoked Chicken, Four Pieces of Cornbread, Choose 2 Additional Sides

Quarts of our Great Sides

Starters

LG Chili Cheese Fries

LG Chili Cheese Fries

$19.50

waffle fries, brisket chili, sharp cheddar, red onion, sour cream and fresh jalapeno

Bumpkins

Bumpkins

$16.50

bbq egg rolls with brisket, pimento cheese, green onion, roasted corn and roasted poblano - served with chipotle blackberry bbq sauce

Cheezy Cornbread Fritters

Cheezy Cornbread Fritters

$14.50

AKA HUSHPUPPIES chopped applewood bacon, sharp cheddar and diced jalapeno – served with house peach chutney and brown sugar cinnamon butter

Fried Pickles & Peppers

Fried Pickles & Peppers

$12.50

housemade dill pickle chips and fresh jalapeno - served with ranch

Glazed Brussel Sprouts

Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$15.50

flash fried brussels and braised pork belly tossed with honey balsamic glaze - garnished with fried onion strings

Hand Grenades

Hand Grenades

$16.50

house made jalapeno poppers with pulled pork, sharp cheddar, cream cheese and tin roof - served with ranch

Sliders

Sliders

$15.99

choice of pulled pork or sliced brisket - mix and match ok

6 Smoked Wings

6 Smoked Wings

$11.50

jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only) or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese

12 Smoked Wings

12 Smoked Wings

$20.50

jumbo wings served naked (dry rub only) or tossed in your choice of bbq sauce - served with ranch or blue cheese

Sticky Ribs

Sticky Ribs

$16.99

smoked and deep fried spare ribs tossed in a house made asian sticky sauce with toasted sesame seed and green onion garnish

Swamp Fries

Swamp Fries

$19.50

waffle fries tossed in house rub with poblano queso, smokey baked beans, chopped brisket, tin roof bbq sauce, chipotle lime ranch and chives

Rednexican Runt Nachos

your choice of meat with poblano queso, black beans, roasted corn, fresh jalapeno and cilantro - drizzled lightly with tin roof

Full Rednexican Nachos

your choice of meat with poblano queso, black beans, roasted corn, fresh jalapeno and cilantro - drizzled lightly with tin roof

Plates From The Pit / BBQ Combos

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$32.99

choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$42.99

choose from (4) ribs, (6) wings, sliced brisket, pulled pork, 1/2 chicken, jalapeno cheddar sausage link, burnt ends (when available) - please no double orders of ribs or burnt ends on combo plates

FULL RACK Spare Ribs

FULL RACK Spare Ribs

$43.99

st. louis style ribs

Spare Ribs HALF RACK

Spare Ribs HALF RACK

$32.99

st. louis style ribs

Burnt Ends Plate

Burnt Ends Plate

$25.50Out of stock

no, they’re not burnt - twice smoked and twice rubbed cubes of brisket from the juicier point section - tossed in their own au jus and tin roof sauce

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate

Pork Belly Burnt Ends Plate

$26.50

Limited quantities, twice smoked, pork belly cubes tossed in a honey sriracha bbq glaze.

Sliced Brisket Plate

Sliced Brisket Plate

$23.99

all natural, locally sourced, hormone free brisket, sliced to order

Pulled Pork Plate

Pulled Pork Plate

$19.50

served “carolina style” with a vinegar based mop sauce

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

Smoked 1/2 Chicken

$20.99

free range, antibiotic free chicken brushed with apricot glaze

Burgers

Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$16.99

sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun

Copyright

Copyright

$17.50

sharp cheddar, sauteéd onion, house made thousand island, lettuce, tomato and pickles. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun

Dougie

Dougie

$20.99

sharp cheddar and pepper jack, sliced brisket, applewood bacon, fried onion strings, bbq ranch, tin roof and pickles. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun

Mexicali

Mexicali

$17.99

pepper jack, sliced avocado, fried jalapeno and chipotle sour cream. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun

Heify Heifer

Heify Heifer

$17.99

sharp cheddar, applewood bacon, house made jack daniel’s glaze and fried onion strings. Our beef is 100% angus ground chuck- all burgers come with 2 1/4 lb patties cooked medium well on a soft potato bun

Sandwiches & Such

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.50

served southern style, no frills on a soft brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$19.99

served southern style, no frills on a soft brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking

Burnt Ends Sandwich

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$21.50Out of stock

served southern style, no frills on a soft brioche bun, sauce it up to your liking - limited quantities

The Plucked Chicken Sandwich

The Plucked Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

pluck sauced, slaw, and dill pickles

Nhung's Banh Mi

Nhung's Banh Mi

$18.99
Jackfruit Sandwich

Jackfruit Sandwich

$16.49
Brisket Melt

Brisket Melt

$20.99
Jive Turkey

Jive Turkey

$16.50

Smoked turkey breast, applewood bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, balsamic aioli, toasted multigrain wheat bread

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$16.50

Smoked turkey, havarti cheese, caramelized onions, house romesco sauce on toasted multigrain bread

Junkyard Dawg

Junkyard Dawg

$17.99

smoked sausage link, brisket chili, sharp cheddar, red onion and fresh jalapeno KNIFE & FORK!

House Favorites

Buffalo Chicken Mac-Share

Buffalo Chicken Mac-Share

$11.50

exactly what it sounds like... our mac n cheese meets smoked chicken and house made buffalo sauce

Buffalo Chicken Mac- Solo

Buffalo Chicken Mac- Solo

$7.50

exactly what it sounds like... our mac n cheese meets smoked chicken and house made buffalo sauce

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Brisket

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Brisket

$23.99

sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Burnt Ends

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Burnt Ends

$26.50Out of stock

sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Chicken

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Chicken

$23.99

sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork

$22.50

sweet potato with your choice of meat, melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - No Meat

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - No Meat

$17.99

sweet potato with melted pepper jack and sharp cheddar, smokey baked beans, chopped bacon, sour cream, fresh jalapeno and green onion

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Jackfruit

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Jackfruit

$22.50
Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork Belly Burnt Ends

Loaded Jumbo Sweet Potater - Pork Belly Burnt Ends

$24.50

Salads

Hippy Chick

Hippy Chick

$20.99

mixed greens, fried chicken, sharp cheddar, black beans, roasted corn, tomato and avocado - served with chipotle lime ranch

Hella Cali

Hella Cali

$20.99

mixed greens, choice between chopped brisket or pulled pork, crumbled blue cheese, avocado, roasted corn, grape tomatoes and fried onion strings – served with bbq ranch. (Chopped Brisket Pictured)

Green Giant

Green Giant

$13.50

spring mix, grape tomatoes, red onion, granny smith apple, candied walnuts and crumbled blue cheese - served with bbq balsamic vinaigrette

Green Giant with CHICKEN

Green Giant with CHICKEN

$20.49

spring mix, smoked chicken breast, grape tomatoes, red onion, granny smith apple, candied walnuts and crumbled blue cheese - served with bbq balsamic vinaigrette

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$7.50

mixed greens, tomato, red onion, cucumber and sharp cheddar

Soup/Chili

Brunswick Stew - Cup

Brunswick Stew - Cup

$7.50

thick tomato based stew with pulled pork, brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread

Brunswick Stew - Bowl

Brunswick Stew - Bowl

$10.50

thick tomato based stew with pulled pork, brisket, chicken, corn, lima beans, potatoes, onion, herbs and spices - served with cornbread - gluten free if you eliminate the cornbread

Brisket Chili - Cup

Brisket Chili - Cup

$7.50

a balance of sweet and spicy texas style chili with smoked brisket

Brisket Chili - Bowl

Brisket Chili - Bowl

$10.50

a balance of sweet and spicy texas style chili with smoked brisket

Chili Mac - Cup

Chili Mac - Cup

$7.50

take our mac n cheese and top it with brisket chili... chili mac, yeah pretty ridiculous!

Chili Mac - Bowl

Chili Mac - Bowl

$10.50

Fancy Fries/A la Carte Sides

SM Waffle Fries

SM Waffle Fries

$5.50
SM Waffle Fries W/ Rub

SM Waffle Fries W/ Rub

$6.50
SM Cornbread

SM Cornbread

$5.50
SM Cole Slaw

SM Cole Slaw

$5.50
SM Baked Beans

SM Baked Beans

$5.50
SM Mac n Cheese

SM Mac n Cheese

$5.50
SM Sweet Potato Casserole

SM Sweet Potato Casserole

$5.50
SM Grits

SM Grits

$5.50
Honky Tonk Fries

Honky Tonk Fries

$8.50

house rub, queso, baked beans, green onion, chipotle sour cream

Buffalo Blue Fries

Buffalo Blue Fries

$8.00

housemade buffalo sauce, blue cheese queso, green onion

SM Chili Cheese Fries

SM Chili Cheese Fries

$8.50

brisket chili, cheddar, red onion, sour cream

LG Waffle Fries

LG Waffle Fries

$9.50
LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub

LG Waffle Fries W/ Rub

$10.50
LG Cornbread

LG Cornbread

$9.50
LG Jalapeno Cheese Grits

LG Jalapeno Cheese Grits

$9.50
LG Cole Slaw

LG Cole Slaw

$9.50
LG Baked Beans

LG Baked Beans

$9.50
LG Mac n Cheese

LG Mac n Cheese

$9.50
LG Sweet Potato Casserole

LG Sweet Potato Casserole

$9.50
Whole Sweet Potato

Whole Sweet Potato

$7.50
Side Watermelon

Side Watermelon

$4.99

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.49
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.49
Kids Brisket Sandwich

Kids Brisket Sandwich

$8.49
Kids Cheese Burgers

Kids Cheese Burgers

$8.49
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.49
Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.49
Kids Ribs

Kids Ribs

$14.99
Kids Side Watermelon

Kids Side Watermelon

$2.50

Kids Side Apples

$2.50

Dessert

Banana Puddin

Banana Puddin

$7.50

true southern style with slice bananas, nilla wafers and house made whipped cream

Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$8.50
Glazed Apple Hand Pies

Glazed Apple Hand Pies

$10.50

Kids Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.39

NA BEVERAGE

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.99

Diet Coke

$3.99

Dr. Pepper

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Lemonade

$3.99

Sprite

$3.99

Sweet Tea

$3.99

Vitamin Water

$3.99

Kids Drinks

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Kids Coke

$1.50

Kids Diet Coke

$1.50

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.50

Kids Honest Fruit Punch

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Kids Orange Juice

$1.50

Kids Roy Rogers

$1.50

Kids Shirley Temple

$1.50

Kids Sprite

$1.50

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.50

Kids Vitamin Water

$1.50

CANS OF BEER

Corona

$7.00

PBR

$5.50

Bud Light

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Heineken 0.0

$6.50

High Noon Mango

$7.50

High Noon Black Cherry

$7.50

Guinness Can

$7.50

RETAIL

RETAIL/MERCH

16oz BBQ Sauce

$7.00

8oz House Rub

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1410 Locust St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Directions

Gallery
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image
Sauced BBQ & Spirits image

