Salad
Pizza

Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London

139 Reviews

$$

202 S Broad St

London, KY 40741

Popular Items

16" Cheese + Toppings
Cheesesticks

Appetizers

Single Breadstick

$1.00Out of stock

Order of Breadsticks (5)

$4.25Out of stock

$8.00

Topped Cheesesticks

$9.25

Boneless Chicken Wings (Buffalo or BBQ)

$7.50

House Meatballs (order of three 2oz meatballs topped w/ house sauce and Parmesan)

$7.25

Craft Your Sauced Creation

10" Cheese Only

$8.25

your choice of crust, sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

10" Cheese + Toppings

$9.25

your choice of crust, fresh house-made sauce, cheese, and topped with your selection of fresh cut veggies and meats.

16" Cheese Only

$13.50

our XL 16" family size pizza, with your choice of sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

16" Cheese + Toppings

$16.25

our XL 16" family size pizza, topped with sauce, cheese, and your selection from our fresh cut veggies and meats. Don't forget to add one of our finishes to top it off!

Pasta - Cheese + Toppings

$9.25

penne noodles, topped with one of our house-made sauces, fresh veggies, meats, then topped with shredded mozzarella cheese, before being baked to perfection.

Salad - Cheese + Toppings

$9.25Out of stock

choose from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as your base (or both!), then top with cheese, fresh cut veggies, meat, and then choose your favorite dressing.

10" Cheese Only (Copy)

$8.25

your choice of crust, sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Signature Pizza

10" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

$9.25

house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with our pesto drizzle

10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

$9.25

buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, and topped with our house-made ranch drizzle

10" PIZZA: White Pie

$9.25

house-made alfredo, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, and topped with a pesto drizzle

16" PIZZA: Off the Chain (Rock)

$16.25

house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with our pesto drizzle

16" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

$16.25

buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, shredded mozzarella, bleu cheese crumbles, and topped with our house-made ranch drizzle

16" PIZZA: White Pie

$16.25

house-made alfredo, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, and topped with a pesto drizzle

Signature Pasta

PASTA: Pinnacle Noodles

$9.25

house-made alfredo, spinach, bacon, tomatoes, and topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese

PASTA: Loaded Lasagna

$9.25

house-made marinara, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, and parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$9.25

Limited Time Offering-- Penne Pasta topped with House-Made Marinara, Breaded Chicken pieces, Shredded Mozzarella, and Italian Cheese Blend.

Signature Salad

SALAD: Hail Caesar

$9.25

fresh cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons, and parmesan cheese

SALAD: 606 Cobb

$9.25

your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach (or both!), smoked ham, onion, tomatoes, bacon, and hard boiled egg

SALAD: Farmers Bounty

$9.25

your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach, cucumber, broccoli, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and sunflower seeds

Drinks

Coke (20oz bottle)

$2.25
Coke Zero (20oz bottle)

$2.25
Diet Coke (20oz bottle)

$2.25
Mello Yello (20oz bottle)

$2.25
Sprite (20oz bottle)

$2.25
Ale8

$2.00
Horizon Chocolate Milk (8 oz)

$2.25
Horizon Vanilla Milk (8 oz)

$2.25
Bottle Water (20 oz)

$1.85

Sides

Garlic Butter

$0.75
Side Of Sauce (Marinara or Ranch)

$0.75

traditional marinara, house-made marinara, house-made ranch, or any of our salad dressings

Dessert

Gourmet Cookie Choc. Chunk

$1.75

Tiramisu

$4.50

Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium T- Shirt

$15.00

Large T-shirt

$15.00

XL T-Shirt

$15.00

XXL T-Shirt

$15.00

Travel Mugs

Travel Mug

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
We are a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing fresh chopped ingredients and house-made sauces. Choose your toppings and watch your dish be prepared right in front of you ....FAST!

202 S Broad St, London, KY 40741

Directions

