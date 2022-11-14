Salad
Pizza
Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad- London
139 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are a fast-casual restaurant dedicated to providing fresh chopped ingredients and house-made sauces. Choose your toppings and watch your dish be prepared right in front of you ....FAST!
Location
202 S Broad St, London, KY 40741
Gallery