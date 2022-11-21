Restaurant header imageView gallery

Sauced: Pizza. Pasta. Salad - Pineville

107 S. Pine Street

Pineville, KY 40977

Popular Items

10" Cheese + Toppings
Pasta - Cheese + Toppings
16" Cheese + Toppings

Craft Your Sauced Creation

10" Cheese Only

$8.25

your choice of crust, sauce, and topped with shredded mozzarella cheese.

10" Cheese + Toppings

$9.25

your choice of crust, sauce, topped with cheese, and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.

16" Cheese Only

$13.25

our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

16" Cheese + Toppings

$16.25

our XL family size pizza, with your choice of sauce, topped with mozzarella and your selection of our fresh veggies and meats.

Pasta - Cheese + Toppings

$9.25

penne pasta, topped with your choice of one of our house-made sauces, fresh veggies and meats, then topped with mozzarella cheese, and baked to perfection.

Salad - Cheese + Toppings

$9.25

select from our fresh cut romaine or spinach as you base (or both), then top with cheese, fresh veggies, meats, then choose your favorite dressing.

Signature Pizza

10" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

10" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

$9.25

house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle

10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

10" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

$9.25

buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle

10" PIZZA: White Pie

10" PIZZA: White Pie

$9.25

house-made alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, topped with a pesto drizzle

16" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

16" PIZZA: Off The Chain (Rock)

$16.25

house-made marinara, shredded mozzarella, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and topped with a pesto drizzle

16" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

16" PIZZA: Buffalo Clucker

$16.25

buffalo sauce base, shredded mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, grilled chicken, topped with a ranch drizzle

16" PIZZA: White Pie

16" PIZZA: White Pie

$16.25

house-made alfredo sauce, shredded mozzarella, bacon, sliced tomatoes, topped with a pesto drizzle

Signature Pasta

PASTA: Pinnacle Noodles

PASTA: Pinnacle Noodles

$9.25

house-made alfredo sauce, bacon, spinach, sliced tomatoes, topped with parmesan cheese

PASTA: Loaded Lasagna

PASTA: Loaded Lasagna

$9.25

house-made marinara, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, Italian sausage, topped with parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$9.25

Limited Time Offering-- penne pasta topped with house-made marinara, breaded chicken pieces, shredded mozzarella, and italian cheese blend.

Signature Salad

SALAD: Hail Caesar

SALAD: Hail Caesar

$9.25

fresh cut romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with parmesan cheese

SALAD: 606 Cobb

SALAD: 606 Cobb

$9.25

your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach (or both!), smoked ham, onion, tomatoes, bacon, and a hard boiled egg

SALAD: Farmers Bounty

SALAD: Farmers Bounty

$9.25

your choice of romaine lettuce or spinach, cucumber, broccoli, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, and sunflower seeds

Appetizers

Single Breadsticks

$1.00

Order of Breadsticks (5)

$4.25

Cheesesticks

$8.00

Topped Cheesesticks

$9.25

Boneless Buffalo Wings

$7.50

House Meatballs (orders of three 2oz Meatballs topped w/house sauce & Parmesan)

$7.50

Sides

Garlic Butter

$0.75

Side Of Sauce/extra egg

$0.75

pick your fav!! house-made marinara, traditional marinara, house-made ranch, or any of our other dressings

Extra Toppings

$1.25

Drinks

Coke (20oz bottle)

$2.25

Coke Zero (20oz bottle)

$2.25

Diet Coke (20oz bottle)

$2.25

Mello Yello (20oz bottle)

$2.25

Sprite (20oz bottle)

$2.25

Horizon Chocolate Milk (8 oz)

$1.75

Horizon Vanilla Milk (8 oz)

$1.75

Cumberland Gap Bottle Water

$1.75

Dessert

Gourmet Cookie Choc. Chunk

$1.75

fresh baked double chocolate chunk cookie

Tiramisu

$4.50

Shirts

Small T-Shirt

$15.00

Medium T- Shirt

$15.00

Large T-shirt

$15.00

XL T-Shirt

$15.00

XXL T-Shirt

$15.00

Travel Mugs

Travel Mug

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Sauced is a fast-casual restaurant featuring fresh ingredients and sauces house-made daily. Go through the line and craft your own dish as we prepare it in front of you. With us you are the Sauce-Boss!

107 S. Pine Street, Pineville, KY 40977

